Install with:
$ npm install -g csv2md
Small tool to convert (larger) csv to markdown tables. Processes
stdin or csv file.
$ csv2md data.csv > data.md
Piping data is possible (and recommend for larger files):
$ csv2md < data.csv
max_i | min_i | max_f | min_f
---|---|---|---
-122.1430195 | -122.1430195 | -122.415278 | 37.778643
-122.1430195 | -122.1430195 | -122.40815 | 37.785034
-122.4194155 | -122.4194155 | -122.4330827 | 37.7851673
To write the resulting markdown to a file, use the familiar stream syntax:
$ csv2md < data.csv > data.md
The
pretty /
p option will pad cells to uniform width and uses beginning and ending
|-delimiters by default:
$ csv2md -p < data.csv
| max_i | min_i | max_f | min_f |
|--------------|--------------|--------------|------------|
| -122.1430195 | -122.1430195 | -122.415278 | 37.778643 |
| -122.1430195 | -122.1430195 | -122.40815 | 37.785034 |
| -122.4194155 | -122.4194155 | -122.4330827 | 37.7851673 |
It's much more human readable than the default inline-style but will disable stream processing.
Use
-h for more command options:
$ csv2md -h
import { Csv2md } from 'csv2md'
let csvString = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/data.csv').toString()
let csv2md = new Csv2md({
pretty: true
})
let markdown = await csv2md.convert(csvString)
import { Csv2md, csv2md } from 'csv2md'
let csvString = `
a,b,c_1,c_2
-122.1430195,124.3,true,false
null, a ,a very long string,~
a,b,c_1,c_2`.trim()
let markdown = csv2md(csvString, {
pretty: true
})
import { Csv2md } from 'csv2md'
import * as transform from 'stream-transform'
const transformer = transform((record, cb) =>
csv2md.transform(record, cb)
)
process.stdin
.pipe(parser)
.pipe(transformer)
.pipe(process.stdout)
}