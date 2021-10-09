openbase logo
csv

csv2md

by Philipp Staender
1.1.0 (see all)

Converts csv data to markdown tables

Readme

Transforms csv to markdown table

Build Status

Install with:

  $ npm install -g csv2md

Small tool to convert (larger) csv to markdown tables. Processes stdin or csv file.

Usage

  $ csv2md data.csv > data.md

Piping data is possible (and recommend for larger files):

  $ csv2md < data.csv

  max_i | min_i | max_f | min_f
  ---|---|---|---
  -122.1430195 | -122.1430195 | -122.415278 | 37.778643
  -122.1430195 | -122.1430195 | -122.40815 | 37.785034
  -122.4194155 | -122.4194155 | -122.4330827 | 37.7851673

To write the resulting markdown to a file, use the familiar stream syntax:

  $ csv2md < data.csv > data.md

Pretty Markdown

The pretty / p option will pad cells to uniform width and uses beginning and ending |-delimiters by default:

  $ csv2md -p < data.csv

  | max_i        | min_i        | max_f        | min_f      |
  |--------------|--------------|--------------|------------|
  | -122.1430195 | -122.1430195 | -122.415278  | 37.778643  |
  | -122.1430195 | -122.1430195 | -122.40815   | 37.785034  |
  | -122.4194155 | -122.4194155 | -122.4330827 | 37.7851673 |

It's much more human readable than the default inline-style but will disable stream processing.

Options

Use -h for more command options:

  $ csv2md -h

Using csv2md programatically

import { Csv2md } from 'csv2md'

let csvString = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/data.csv').toString()

let csv2md = new Csv2md({
  pretty: true
})

let markdown = await csv2md.convert(csvString)

Synchronous usage

import { Csv2md, csv2md } from 'csv2md'

let csvString = `
a,b,c_1,c_2
-122.1430195,124.3,true,false
null, a ,a very long string,~
a,b,c_1,c_2`.trim()

let markdown = csv2md(csvString, {
  pretty: true
})

Stream

import { Csv2md } from 'csv2md'
import * as transform from 'stream-transform'

const transformer = transform((record, cb) =>
  csv2md.transform(record, cb)
)
process.stdin
  .pipe(parser)
  .pipe(transformer)
  .pipe(process.stdout)
}

Contributors

