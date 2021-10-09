Transforms csv to markdown table

Install with:

$ npm install -g csv2md

Small tool to convert (larger) csv to markdown tables. Processes stdin or csv file.

Usage

$ csv2md data.csv > data.md

Piping data is possible (and recommend for larger files):

$ csv2md < data.csv max_i | min_i | max_f | min_f ---|---|---|--- -122.1430195 | -122.1430195 | -122.415278 | 37.778643 -122.1430195 | -122.1430195 | -122.40815 | 37.785034 -122.4194155 | -122.4194155 | -122.4330827 | 37.7851673

To write the resulting markdown to a file, use the familiar stream syntax:

$ csv2md < data.csv > data.md

Pretty Markdown

The pretty / p option will pad cells to uniform width and uses beginning and ending | -delimiters by default:

$ csv2md -p < data.csv | max_i | min_i | max_f | min_f | |--------------|--------------|--------------|------------| | -122.1430195 | -122.1430195 | -122.415278 | 37.778643 | | -122.1430195 | -122.1430195 | -122.40815 | 37.785034 | | -122.4194155 | -122.4194155 | -122.4330827 | 37.7851673 |

It's much more human readable than the default inline-style but will disable stream processing.

Options

Use -h for more command options:

$ csv2md -h

Using csv2md programatically

import { Csv2md } from 'csv2md' let csvString = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/data.csv' ).toString() let csv2md = new Csv2md({ pretty : true }) let markdown = await csv2md.convert(csvString)

Synchronous usage

import { Csv2md, csv2md } from 'csv2md' let csvString = ` a,b,c_1,c_2 -122.1430195,124.3,true,false null, a ,a very long string,~ a,b,c_1,c_2` .trim() let markdown = csv2md(csvString, { pretty : true })

Stream

import { Csv2md } from 'csv2md' import * as transform from 'stream-transform' const transformer = transform( ( record, cb ) => csv2md.transform(record, cb) ) process.stdin .pipe(parser) .pipe(transformer) .pipe(process.stdout) }

Contributors