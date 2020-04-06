csv2json

Stream and CLI to convert CSV to JSON.

Install

Installation of the npm package:

Install globally if you want to use the CLI:

npm install --global csv2json

Install locally if you want to use it as a library:

npm install --save csv2json

Usage

CLI

Usage : csv2json [OPTIONS] [<input file> [<output file>]] -d, Convert booleans and numeric to their type instead of strings. -s <separator>, Field separator to use (default to comma “,”). -t, Use tab as separator, overrides separator flag. <input file > CSV file to read data from . If unspecified or a dash (“-”), use the standard input. <output file > JSON file to write data to . If unspecified or a dash (“-”), use the standard output.

Stream

var csv2json = require ( 'csv2json' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); fs.createReadStream( 'data.csv' ) .pipe(csv2json({ separator : ';' })) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'data.json' ));

Contributions

Contributions are very welcomed, either on the documentation or on the code.

You may:

report any issue you've encountered;

fork and create a pull request.

Note

Thanks to @twilson63 for letting me use the csv2json name on npm.

License

ISC © Julien Fontanet