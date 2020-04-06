openbase logo
csv

csv2json

by Julien Fontanet
2.0.2 (see all)

Simple and fast streaming CSV to JSON converter

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.6K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

8

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

csv2json

Stream and CLI to convert CSV to JSON.

Install

Installation of the npm package:

Install globally if you want to use the CLI:

npm install --global csv2json

Install locally if you want to use it as a library:

npm install --save csv2json

Usage

CLI

Usage: csv2json [OPTIONS] [<input file> [<output file>]]

  -d, --dynamic-typing
    Convert booleans and numeric to their type instead of strings.

  -s <separator>, --separator=<separator>
    Field separator to use (default to comma “,”).

  -t, --tsv
    Use tab as separator, overrides separator flag.

  <input file>
    CSV file to read data from.
    If unspecified or a dash (“-”), use the standard input.

  <output file>
    JSON file to write data to.
    If unspecified or a dash (“-”), use the standard output.

Stream

var csv2json = require('csv2json');
var fs = require('fs');

fs.createReadStream('data.csv')
  .pipe(csv2json({
    // Defaults to comma.
    separator: ';'
  }))
  .pipe(fs.createWriteStream('data.json'));

Contributions

Contributions are very welcomed, either on the documentation or on the code.

You may:

  • report any issue you've encountered;
  • fork and create a pull request.

Note

Thanks to @twilson63 for letting me use the csv2json name on npm.

License

ISC © Julien Fontanet

