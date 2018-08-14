csv2geojson

Converts CSV and TSV files into GeoJSON data suitable for maps..

Using as a binary:

npm install -g csv2geojson csv2geojson geodata .csv > geodata .geojson

➟ csv2geojson Usage : csv2geojson --lat [ string ] --lon [ string ] --line [boolean] --delimiter [ string ] FILE Options : --lat the name of the latitude column --lon the name of the longitude column --line whether or not to output points as a LineString [default: false ] --delimiter the type of delimiter [default: "," ] --numeric-fields comma separated list of fields to convert to numbers

Using in nodejs

npm install --save csv2geojson

var csv2geojson = require ( 'csv2geojson' ); var geoJson = csv2geojson.csv2geojson(csvString, function ( err, data ) { });

api

csv2geojson.csv2geojson(csvString, { latfield : 'LATFIELDNAME' , lonfield : 'LONFIELDNAME' , delimiter : ',' }, function ( err, data ) { });

Parse a CSV file and derive a GeoJSON FeatureCollection object from it. Err is non-falsy if latitude and longitude values cannot be detected or if there are invalid rows in the file. Delimiter can be ',' for CSV or '\t' for TSV or '|' and other delimiters.

Delimiter can also be auto , and it will try , \t | ; and choose the 'best'.

csv2geojson.dsv(delimiter).parse(dsvString);

The dsv library for barebones DSV parsing.

csv2geojson.auto(dsvString);

Automatically choose a delimiter to parse a dsv string with, and do it.

csv2geojson.toPolygon(gj); csv2geojson.toLine(gj);

Given a GeoJSON file consisting of points, derive one consisting of a polygon or line that has the coordinates of those points, in the order given.

Using in webpages

The latest build will be at

https :

Open that path in a browser to be redirected to the lastest pinned version.

Looks for fields like /^Lat/i .

See Also

topojson supports joining data in CSV

gdal supports specific CSV structures to and from other data formats

This is what powers the CSV/TSV import of geojson.io.