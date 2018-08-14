openbase logo
csv2geojson

by mapbox
5.1.1

magically convert csv files to geojson files

csv2geojson

Converts CSV and TSV files into GeoJSON data suitable for maps..

Using as a binary:

npm install -g csv2geojson
csv2geojson geodata.csv > geodata.geojson

➟ csv2geojson
Usage: csv2geojson --lat [string] --lon [string] --line [boolean] --delimiter [string] FILE

Options:
  --lat        the name of the latitude column
  --lon        the name of the longitude column
  --line       whether or not to output points as a LineString  [default: false]
  --delimiter  the type of delimiter                            [default: ","]
  --numeric-fields comma separated list of fields to convert to numbers

Using in nodejs

npm install --save csv2geojson

var csv2geojson = require('csv2geojson');

var geoJson = csv2geojson.csv2geojson(csvString, function(err, data) {
    // err has any parsing errors
    // data is the data.
});

api

csv2geojson.csv2geojson(csvString, {
    latfield: 'LATFIELDNAME',
    lonfield: 'LONFIELDNAME',
    delimiter: ','
}, function(err, data) {
});

Parse a CSV file and derive a GeoJSON FeatureCollection object from it. Err is non-falsy if latitude and longitude values cannot be detected or if there are invalid rows in the file. Delimiter can be ',' for CSV or '\t' for TSV or '|' and other delimiters.

Delimiter can also be auto, and it will try , \t | ; and choose the 'best'.

csv2geojson.dsv(delimiter).parse(dsvString);

The dsv library for barebones DSV parsing.

csv2geojson.auto(dsvString);

Automatically choose a delimiter to parse a dsv string with, and do it.

csv2geojson.toPolygon(gj);
csv2geojson.toLine(gj);

Given a GeoJSON file consisting of points, derive one consisting of a polygon or line that has the coordinates of those points, in the order given.

Using in webpages

The latest build will be at

https://npmcdn.com/csv2geojson@latest/csv2geojson.js

Open that path in a browser to be redirected to the lastest pinned version.

Looks for fields like /^Lat/i.

See Also

  • topojson supports joining data in CSV
  • gdal supports specific CSV structures to and from other data formats

This is what powers the CSV/TSV import of geojson.io.

