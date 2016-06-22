csv2

A Node Streams2 CSV parser

Will parse an input character stream and pass on an array for each line of CSV data.

csv2 can handle basic CSV quoting and escaping: foo,"bar","wut? ""whoa!""","commas, in, my, strings??"

The only main "feature" not currently supported is newlines within quoted strings; newlines are treated strictly as row separators.

fs.createReadStream( 'data.csv' ) .pipe(csv2()) .on( 'data' , console .log)

Or, use through2 to transform your CSV into JSON:

fs.createReadStream( 'data.csv' ) .pipe(csv2()) .pipe(through2({ objectMode : true }, function ( chunk, enc, callback ) { this .push({ name : chunk[ 0 ] , address : chunk[ 3 ] , phone : chunk[ 10 ] }) callback() })) .on( 'data' , console .log)

API

csv2([ options ])

The optional options object is passed through to the stream.Through class. You can supply a 'separator' option to change the default separator from ',' to whatever your data is using.

License

csv2 is Copyright (c) 2013 Rod Vagg @rvagg and licenced under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.