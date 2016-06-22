A Node Streams2 CSV parser
Will parse an input character stream and pass on an array for each line of CSV data.
csv2 can handle basic CSV quoting and escaping:
foo,"bar","wut? ""whoa!""","commas, in, my, strings??"
The only main "feature" not currently supported is newlines within quoted strings; newlines are treated strictly as row separators.
fs.createReadStream('data.csv')
.pipe(csv2())
.on('data', console.log)
Or, use through2 to transform your CSV into JSON:
fs.createReadStream('data.csv')
.pipe(csv2())
.pipe(through2({ objectMode: true }, function (chunk, enc, callback) {
this.push({
name : chunk[0]
, address : chunk[3]
, phone : chunk[10]
})
callback()
}))
.on('data', console.log)
csv2([ options ])
The optional
options object is passed through to the
stream.Through class. You can supply a
'separator' option to change the default separator from
',' to whatever your data is using.
csv2 is Copyright (c) 2013 Rod Vagg @rvagg and licenced under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.