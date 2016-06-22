openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
csv

csv2

by Rod Vagg
0.1.1 (see all)

A Node Streams2 CSV parser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

111

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

csv2

Build Status

NPM

A Node Streams2 CSV parser

Will parse an input character stream and pass on an array for each line of CSV data.

csv2 can handle basic CSV quoting and escaping: foo,"bar","wut? ""whoa!""","commas, in, my, strings??"

The only main "feature" not currently supported is newlines within quoted strings; newlines are treated strictly as row separators.

fs.createReadStream('data.csv')
  .pipe(csv2())
  .on('data', console.log)

Or, use through2 to transform your CSV into JSON:

fs.createReadStream('data.csv')
  .pipe(csv2())
  .pipe(through2({ objectMode: true }, function (chunk, enc, callback) {
    this.push({
        name    : chunk[0]
      , address : chunk[3]
      , phone   : chunk[10]
    })
    callback()
  }))
  .on('data', console.log)

API

csv2([ options ])

The optional options object is passed through to the stream.Through class. You can supply a 'separator' option to change the default separator from ',' to whatever your data is using.

License

csv2 is Copyright (c) 2013 Rod Vagg @rvagg and licenced under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial