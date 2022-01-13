openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ctm

csv-to-markdown-table

by Jesse Donat
1.1.0 (see all)

Simple JavaScript/Node.js CSV to Markdown Table Converter

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

252

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CSV To Markdown Table

npm version npm Build Status Coverage Status GitHub license

Simple JavaScript CSV to Markdown Table Converter

You can see it in action and play with the Live Example.

Requires no external libraries. Works in Node as well as in the browser.

Example Use:

csvToMarkdown( "header1,header2,header3\nValue1,Value2,Value3", ",", true);

Outputs:

| header1 | header2 | header3 | 
|---------|---------|---------| 
| Value1  | Value2  | Value3  |

Which displays in markdown as:

header1header2header3
Value1Value2Value3

Notes

A well done CSV to JIRA Confluence Wiki Markup fork is maintained here: https://github.com/terriann/CsvToPlainTextTable

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial