Simple JavaScript CSV to Markdown Table Converter

You can see it in action and play with the Live Example.

Requires no external libraries. Works in Node as well as in the browser.

Example Use:

csvToMarkdown( "header1,header2,header3

Value1,Value2,Value3" , "," , true );

Outputs:

| header1 | header2 | header3 | | | Value1 | Value2 | Value3 |

Which displays in markdown as:

header1 header2 header3 Value1 Value2 Value3

Notes

A well done CSV to JIRA Confluence Wiki Markup fork is maintained here: https://github.com/terriann/CsvToPlainTextTable