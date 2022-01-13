Simple JavaScript CSV to Markdown Table Converter
You can see it in action and play with the Live Example.
Requires no external libraries. Works in Node as well as in the browser.
Example Use:
csvToMarkdown( "header1,header2,header3\nValue1,Value2,Value3", ",", true);
Outputs:
| header1 | header2 | header3 |
|---------|---------|---------|
| Value1 | Value2 | Value3 |
Which displays in markdown as:
|header1
|header2
|header3
|Value1
|Value2
|Value3
A well done CSV to JIRA Confluence Wiki Markup fork is maintained here: https://github.com/terriann/CsvToPlainTextTable