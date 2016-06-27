openbase logo
csv-to-array

by jillix
1.0.2 (see all)

✌️ A small NPM library for converting CSV files to JSON arrays.

Readme

CSV To Array

A library for converting CSV files to JSON arrays.

Installation

$ npm install csv-to-array --save

Documentation

CsvToArray(options, callback)

Converts CSV files to JSON arrays.

Example

  • File content:

    1;2;3
4;5;6

var columns = ["column1", "column2", "column3"];
require("csv-to-array")({
   file: "path/to/input/file.csv",
   columns: columns
}, function (err, array) {
  console.log(err || array);
});

Output:

[
    {
        "column1": "1",
        "column2": "2",
        "column3": "3"
    },
    {
        "column1": "4",
        "column2": "5",
        "column3": "6"
    }
]

Params

  • Object options: Object containing the following fields:

  • csvOptions (Object): The options that will be passed to the a-csv module (default: {}).

  • file (String): The CSV file path.

  • collumns (Array): An array of strings with the columns from CSV file.

  • Function callback: The callback function.

How to contribute

  1. File an issue in the repository, using the bug tracker, describing the contribution you'd like to make. This will help us to get you started on the right foot.
  2. Fork the project in your account and create a new branch: your-great-feature.
  3. Commit your changes in that branch.
  4. Open a pull request, and reference the initial issue in the pull request message.

Changelog

1.0.1

  • Update in documantation.

1.0.0

  • Initial stable version.

License

See the LICENSE file.

