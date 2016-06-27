A library for converting CSV files to JSON arrays.
$ npm install csv-to-array --save
CsvToArray(options, callback)
Converts CSV files to JSON arrays.
Example
File content:
1;2;3
4;5;6
var columns = ["column1", "column2", "column3"];
require("csv-to-array")({
file: "path/to/input/file.csv",
columns: columns
}, function (err, array) {
console.log(err || array);
});
Output:
[
{
"column1": "1",
"column2": "2",
"column3": "3"
},
{
"column1": "4",
"column2": "5",
"column3": "6"
}
]
Object
options: Object containing the following fields:
csvOptions (Object): The options that will be passed to the
a-csv module (default:
{}).
file (String): The CSV file path.
collumns (Array): An array of strings with the columns from CSV file.
Function
callback: The callback function.
your-great-feature.
1.0.1
1.0.0
See the LICENSE file.