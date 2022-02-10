_ _ _ _____ _______ __ | \ | | | | / ____|/ ____\ \ / / | \| | ___ __| | ___ | | | (___ \ \ / / | . ` |/ _ \ / _` |/ _ \| | \___ \ \ \/ / | |\ | (_) | (_| | __/| |____ ____) | \ / |_| \_|\___/ \__,_|\___| \_____|_____/ \/ MIT License
This project provides CSV generation, parsing, transformation and serialization for Node.js.
It has been tested and used by a large community over the years and should be considered reliable. It provides every option you would expect from an advanced CSV parser and stringifier.
This repository is a monorepo managed using Lerna. There are 5 packages managed in this codebase, even though we publish them to NPM as separate packages:
csv
(GitHub),
an umbrella which is itself split into 4 packages.
csv-generate
(GitHub),
a flexible generator of CSV string and Javascript objects.
csv-parse
(GitHub),
a parser converting CSV text into arrays or objects.
csv-stringify
(GitHub),
a stringifier converting records into a CSV text.
stream-transform
(GitHub),
a transformation framework.
The full documentation for the current version is available here.
Licensed under the MIT License.
The project is sponsored by Adaltas, an Big Data consulting firm based in Paris, France.