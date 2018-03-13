npm install csv-stream
var csv = require('csv-stream'),
var request = require('request');
// All of these arguments are optional.
var options = {
delimiter : '\t', // default is ,
endLine : '\n', // default is \n,
columns : ['columnName1', 'columnName2'], // by default read the first line and use values found as columns
columnOffset : 2, // default is 0
escapeChar : '"', // default is an empty string
enclosedChar : '"' // default is an empty string
}
var csvStream = csv.createStream(options);
request('http://mycsv.com/file.csv').pipe(csvStream)
.on('error',function(err){
console.error(err);
})
.on('header', function(columns) {
console.log(columns);
})
.on('data',function(data){
// outputs an object containing a set of key/value pair representing a line found in the csv file.
console.log(data);
})
.on('column',function(key,value){
// outputs the column name associated with the value found
console.log('#' + key + ' = ' + value);
})
npm test
Feel free to post issues and pull requests, more than welcome you are ;).
(The MIT License) Copyright 2012 HipSnip Limited