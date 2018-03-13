csv-stream - Simple CSV stream for node.js

Install

npm install csv-stream

Usage

var csv = require ( 'csv-stream' ), var request = require ( 'request' ); var options = { delimiter : '\t' , endLine : '

' , columns : [ 'columnName1' , 'columnName2' ], columnOffset : 2 , escapeChar : '"' , enclosedChar : '"' } var csvStream = csv.createStream(options); request( 'http://mycsv.com/file.csv' ).pipe(csvStream) .on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .error(err); }) .on( 'header' , function ( columns ) { console .log(columns); }) .on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); }) .on( 'column' , function ( key,value ) { console .log( '#' + key + ' = ' + value); })

Test

npm test

Contributions

Feel free to post issues and pull requests, more than welcome you are ;).

Licence

(The MIT License) Copyright 2012 HipSnip Limited