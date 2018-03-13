openbase logo
csv-stream

by Remy Loubradou
0.2.0 (see all)

Simple CSV stream for node.js

Readme

csv-stream - Simple CSV stream for node.js

Install

npm install csv-stream

Usage

var csv = require('csv-stream'),
var request = require('request');

// All of these arguments are optional.
var options = {
    delimiter : '\t', // default is ,
    endLine : '\n', // default is \n,
    columns : ['columnName1', 'columnName2'], // by default read the first line and use values found as columns
    columnOffset : 2, // default is 0
    escapeChar : '"', // default is an empty string
    enclosedChar : '"' // default is an empty string
}

var csvStream = csv.createStream(options);
request('http://mycsv.com/file.csv').pipe(csvStream)
    .on('error',function(err){
        console.error(err);
    })
    .on('header', function(columns) {
        console.log(columns);
    })
    .on('data',function(data){
        // outputs an object containing a set of key/value pair representing a line found in the csv file.
        console.log(data);
    })
    .on('column',function(key,value){
        // outputs the column name associated with the value found
        console.log('#' + key + ' = ' + value);
    })

Test

npm test

Contributions

Feel free to post issues and pull requests, more than welcome you are ;).

Licence

(The MIT License) Copyright 2012 HipSnip Limited

