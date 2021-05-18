A CSV stream reader, with many many features, and ability to work with the largest datasets

Included features: (can be turned on and off)

Support for excel-style multiline cells wrapped in quotes

Choosing a different delimiter instead of the comma

Automatic skipping empty lines

Automatic skipping of the first header row

Automatic parsing of numbers and booleans

Automatic trimming

Being a stream transformer, you can .pause() if you need some time to process the row and .resume() when you are ready to receive and process more rows.

if you need some time to process the row and when you are ready to receive and process more rows. Consumes and emits rows one-by-one, allowing you to process datasets in any size imaginable.

Automatically strips the BOM if exists (not handled automatically by node.js stream readers)

npm install --save csv-reader

The options you can pass are:

Name Type Default Explanation delimiter String , The character that separates between cells multiline Boolean true Allow multiline cells, when the cell is wrapped with quotes ("...

...") allowQuotes Boolean true Should quotes be treated as a special character that wraps cells etc. skipEmptyLines Boolean false Should empty lines be automatically skipped? skipHeader Boolean false Should the first header row be skipped? asObject Boolean false If true, each row will be converted automatically to an object based on the header. This implied skipHeader=true . parseNumbers Boolean false Should numbers be automatically parsed? This will parse any format supported by parseFloat including scientific notation, Infinity and NaN . parseBooleans Boolean false Automatically parse booleans (strictly lowercase true and false ) ltrim Boolean false Automatically left-trims columns rtrim Boolean false Automatically right-trims columns trim Boolean false If true, then both 'ltrim' and 'rtrim' are set to true

A 'data' event will be emitted with each row, either in an array format ( (string|number|boolean)[] ) or an Object format ( Object<string, (string|number|boolean)> ), depending on the asObject option.

A preliminary 'header' event will be emitted with the first row, only in an array format, and without any interpolation to different types ( string[] ).

Of course other events as usual - end and error .

Usage example:

const Fs = require ( 'fs' ); const CsvReadableStream = require ( 'csv-reader' ); let inputStream = Fs.createReadStream( 'my_data.csv' , 'utf8' ); inputStream .pipe( new CsvReadableStream({ parseNumbers : true , parseBooleans : true , trim : true })) .on( 'data' , function ( row ) { console .log( 'A row arrived: ' , row); }) .on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'No more rows!' ); });

A common issue with CSVs are that Microsoft Excel for some reason does not save UTF8 files. Microsoft never liked standards. In order to automagically handle the possibility of such files with ANSI encodings arriving from user input, you can use the autodetect-decoder-stream like this:

const Fs = require ( 'fs' ); const CsvReadableStream = require ( 'csv-reader' ); const AutoDetectDecoderStream = require ( 'autodetect-decoder-stream' ); let inputStream = Fs.createReadStream( 'my_data.csv' ) .pipe( new AutoDetectDecoderStream({ defaultEncoding : '1255' })); inputStream .pipe( new CsvReadableStream({ parseNumbers : true , parseBooleans : true , trim : true })) .on( 'data' , function ( row ) { console .log( 'A row arrived: ' , row); }).on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'No more rows!' ); });

Contributing

If you have anything to contribute, or functionality that you lack - you are more than welcome to participate in this! If anyone wishes to contribute unit tests - that also would be great :-)

Me

Hi! I am Daniel Cohen Gindi. Or in short- Daniel.

danielgindi@gmail.com is my email address.

That's all you need to know.

License

All the code here is under MIT license. Which means you could do virtually anything with the code. I will appreciate it very much if you keep an attribution where appropriate.