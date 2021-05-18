A CSV stream reader, with many many features, and ability to work with the largest datasets
.pause() if you need some time to process the row and
.resume() when you are ready to receive and process more rows.
npm install --save csv-reader
The options you can pass are:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Explanation
delimiter
String
,
|The character that separates between cells
multiline
Boolean
true
|Allow multiline cells, when the cell is wrapped with quotes ("...\n...")
allowQuotes
Boolean
true
|Should quotes be treated as a special character that wraps cells etc.
skipEmptyLines
Boolean
false
|Should empty lines be automatically skipped?
skipHeader
Boolean
false
|Should the first header row be skipped?
asObject
Boolean
false
|If true, each row will be converted automatically to an object based on the header. This implied
skipHeader=true.
parseNumbers
Boolean
false
|Should numbers be automatically parsed? This will parse any format supported by
parseFloat including scientific notation,
Infinity and
NaN.
parseBooleans
Boolean
false
|Automatically parse booleans (strictly lowercase
true and
false)
ltrim
Boolean
false
|Automatically left-trims columns
rtrim
Boolean
false
|Automatically right-trims columns
trim
Boolean
false
|If true, then both 'ltrim' and 'rtrim' are set to true
A
'data' event will be emitted with each row, either in an array format (
(string|number|boolean)[]) or an Object format (
Object<string, (string|number|boolean)>), depending on the
asObject option.
A preliminary
'header' event will be emitted with the first row, only in an array format, and without any interpolation to different types (
string[]).
Of course other events as usual -
end and
error.
const Fs = require('fs');
const CsvReadableStream = require('csv-reader');
let inputStream = Fs.createReadStream('my_data.csv', 'utf8');
inputStream
.pipe(new CsvReadableStream({ parseNumbers: true, parseBooleans: true, trim: true }))
.on('data', function (row) {
console.log('A row arrived: ', row);
})
.on('end', function () {
console.log('No more rows!');
});
A common issue with CSVs are that Microsoft Excel for some reason does not save UTF8 files. Microsoft never liked standards. In order to automagically handle the possibility of such files with ANSI encodings arriving from user input, you can use the autodetect-decoder-stream like this:
const Fs = require('fs');
const CsvReadableStream = require('csv-reader');
const AutoDetectDecoderStream = require('autodetect-decoder-stream');
let inputStream = Fs.createReadStream('my_data.csv')
.pipe(new AutoDetectDecoderStream({ defaultEncoding: '1255' })); // If failed to guess encoding, default to 1255
// The AutoDetectDecoderStream will know if the stream is UTF8, windows-1255, windows-1252 etc.
// It will pass a properly decoded data to the CsvReader.
inputStream
.pipe(new CsvReadableStream({ parseNumbers: true, parseBooleans: true, trim: true }))
.on('data', function (row) {
console.log('A row arrived: ', row);
}).on('end', function () {
console.log('No more rows!');
});
If you have anything to contribute, or functionality that you lack - you are more than welcome to participate in this! If anyone wishes to contribute unit tests - that also would be great :-)
If you want to buy me a beer, you are very welcome to Thanks :-)
All the code here is under MIT license. Which means you could do virtually anything with the code. I will appreciate it very much if you keep an attribution where appropriate.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2013 Daniel Cohen Gindi (danielgindi@gmail.com)
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.