Sync loading routine for a small comma-separated values file (.csv). Returns an array of objects, takes property names from the first line. Assumes everything is a string in quotes.

Install

Requires nodejs

npm install -S csv-load-sync

Inputs

Example CSV file with two records

"deviceId" , "description" "1" , "iPhone 4" "2" , "iPhone 4S"

Example CSV file with three records

"id" , "firstName" , "lastName" , "country" , "lastLogin" "1" , "John" , "Smith" , "US" , "2013-08-04 23:57:38" "2" , "Greg" , "Smith" , "US" , "2013-07-12 13:27:18" "3" , "Harold" , "Smith" , "GB" , "2013-07-16 21:17:28"

Simple example

const {load} = require ( 'csv-load-sync' ); const csv = load( 'path/to/file.csv' );

Convert values

You can convert every value from string to a desired type for the specified columns. For example to convert device IDs to an integer, while make the descriptions all uppercase:

const {load} = require ( 'csv-load-sync' ) const csv = load( './phone.csv' , { convert : { deviceId : parseInt , description : ( s ) => s.toUpperCase(), }, })

Useful conversions:

to boolean: (s) => (s === 'true' ? true : false)

to integer: parseInt

to floats: parseFloat

Custom line splitting

Sometimes CSV data includes commas naturally, for example the follwing file has GPS location numbers which should be considered together.

"place" , "location" "home" ,-41.20,20.11 "work" ,-41.3,20.2

We need to split each record line differently. You can pass the line to columns splitter function when calling load

function split ( line, lineNumber ) { if (lineNumber === 0 ) { return line.split( ',' ) } var parts = line.split( ',' ) return [parts[ 0 ], parts[ 1 ] + ',' + parts[ 2 ]]; } var results = load(filename, { getColumns : split });

Blank lines and lines starting with # are skipped.

Skip columns

Sometimes you want to skip certain columns. Use an option:

const results = load(filename, { skip : [ 'lastLogin' , 'country' ], })

Parse given text

If you load the CSV text yourself, you can use `` to parse it

const {parseCSV} = require ( 'csv-load-sync' ) const records = parseCSV(csv)

Get columns

You can just get the header names from the CSV file

const {getHeaders} = require ( 'csv-load-sync' ) const names = getHeaders( 'path/to/file.csv' )

Fine print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2015

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Spread the word: tweet, star on github, etc.