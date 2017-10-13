openbase logo
csv-js

by Greg Kindel
1.0.0 (see all)

A Comma-Separated Values parser for JavaScript. Standards-based, stand alone, and no regular expressions.

Categories

Readme

csv-js

A Comma-Separated Values parser for JavaScript

Built to the rfc4180 standard, with adjustable strictness:

  • optional carriage returns for non-microsoft sources
  • automatically type-cast numeric an boolean values
  • An optional "relaxed" mode which:
  • ignores blank lines
  • ignores garbage following quoted tokens
  • does not enforce a consistent record length

Example:

Live Example

Install

npm install csv-js --save-dev

Use:

Simple:

    var rows = CSV.parse("one,two,three\n4,5,6")
    // rows equals [["one","two","three"],[4,5,6]]

jQuery AJAX suggestion:

$.get("csv.txt")
    .pipe( CSV.parse )
    .done( function(rows) {
       for( var i =0; i < rows.length; i++){
           console.log(rows[i])
       }
 });

Options:

CSV.RELAXED

Try this first if you're having problems with data parsing. Enables a "relaxed" strictness mode. Default: false

  • Ignores blank lines;
  • Ignores garbage characters following a close quote
  • Ignores inconsistent records lengths
  • Ignore whitespace around quoted strings.

CSV.IGNORE_RECORD_LENGTH

If relaxed mode is not already enabled, ignores inconsistent records lengths Default: false

CSV.IGNORE_QUOTES

Treats all values as literal, including surrounding quotes. For use if CSV isn't well formatted. This will disable escape sequences. Default: false

CSV.LINE_FEED_OK

Suppress exception for missing carriage returns (specification requires CRLF line endings). Default: true

CSV.CARRIAGE_RETURN_OK

Suppress exception for missing line feeds (specification requires CRLF line endings). Default: true

CSV.DETECT_TYPES

Automatically type-cast numeric and boolean values such as "false", "null", and "0.1", but not "abcd", "Null", or ".1". Customizable by overriding CSV.resolve_type(str) which returns value. Default: true

CSV.IGNORE_QUOTE_WHITESPACE

Detects and ignores whitespace before a quoted string which, per spec, should be treated as the start of an unescaped value. Default: true

CSV.DEBUG

Enables debug logging to console. Default: false

CSV.COLUMN_SEPARATOR

Split columns by this character. Default "," (comma).

Exceptions Thrown:

"UNEXPECTED_END_OF_FILE" or CSV.ERROR_EOF

Fired when file ends unexpectedly. Eg. File ends during an open escape sequence. Example:

Uncaught UNEXPECTED_END_OF_FILE at char 72 : ption,Price\n1997,Ford,E350,"ac, abs, moon,3000.00

"UNEXPECTED_CHARACTER" or CSV.ERROR_CHAR

Fired when an invalid character is detected. Eg. A non-comma after the close of an quoted value. Example:

Uncaught UNEXPECTED_CHARACTER at char 250 : rand Cherokee,"MUST SELL!\nair, moon roof, loaded"z

"UNEXPECTED_END_OF_RECORD" or CSV.ERROR_EOL

Fired when a record ends before the expected number of fields is read (as determined by first row). Example:

Uncaught UNEXPECTED_END_OF_RECORD at char 65 : ,Description,Price\n1997,Ford,E350,"ac, abs, moon"\n

Warnings:

"UNEXPECTED_WHITESPACE" or CSV.WARN_WHITESPACE

Appears when whitespace is encountered outside of a quoted value, only if CSV.IGNORE_QUOTE_WHITESPACE is disabled. Example:

UNEXPECTED_WHITESPACE at char 330 : e,false,123,45.6\n.7,8.,9.1.2,null,undefined\nNull, "

Unit Test:

Unit Test

License:

Licensed under the MIT license: http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

Author:

Greg Kindel (twitter @gkindel), 2017

