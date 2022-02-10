_ _ _ _____ _______ __ | \ | | | | / ____|/ ____\ \ / / | \| | ___ __| | ___ | | | (___ \ \ / / | . ` |/ _ \ / _` |/ _ \| | \___ \ \ \/ / | |\ | (_) | (_| | __/| |____ ____) | \ / |_| \_|\___/ \__,_|\___| \_____|_____/ \/ MIT License

CSV packages for Node.js and the web

This project provides CSV generation, parsing, transformation and serialization for Node.js.

It has been tested and used by a large community over the years and should be considered reliable. It provides every option you would expect from an advanced CSV parser and stringifier.

Project structure

This repository is a monorepo managed using Lerna. There are 5 packages managed in this codebase, even though we publish them to NPM as separate packages:

csv (GitHub), an umbrella which is itself split into 4 packages.

(GitHub), an umbrella which is itself split into 4 packages. csv-generate (GitHub), a flexible generator of CSV string and Javascript objects.

(GitHub), a flexible generator of CSV string and Javascript objects. csv-parse (GitHub), a parser converting CSV text into arrays or objects.

(GitHub), a parser converting CSV text into arrays or objects. csv-stringify (GitHub), a stringifier converting records into a CSV text.

(GitHub), a stringifier converting records into a CSV text. stream-transform (GitHub), a transformation framework.

Documentation

The full documentation for the current version is available here.

Features

Extends the native Node.js transform stream API

Simplicity with the optional callback and sync API

Support for ECMAScript modules and CommonJS

Large documentation, numerous examples and full unit test coverage

Few dependencies, in many cases zero dependencies

Node.js support from version 8 to latest

Mature project with more than 10 years of history

License

Licensed under the MIT License.

Contributors

The project is sponsored by Adaltas, an Big Data consulting firm based in Paris, France.