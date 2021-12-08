Validation of CSV file against user defined schema (returns back object with data and invalid messages)
npm install --save csv-file-validator
yarn add csv-file-validator --save
import CSVFileValidator from 'csv-file-validator'
CSVFileValidator(file, config)
.then(csvData => {
csvData.data // Array of objects from file
csvData.inValidMessages // Array of error messages
})
.catch(err => {})
Please see Demo for more details /demo/index.html
returns the Promise
Type:
File
.csv file
Type:
Object
Config object should contain:
headers - Type:
Array, row header (title) objects
isHeaderNameOptional - Type:
Boolean, skip the header name if it is empty
parserConfig - Type:
Object, optional, papaparse options.
Default options, which can't be overridden: skipEmptyLines, complete and error
const config = {
headers: [], // required
isHeaderNameOptional: false // default (optional)
}
Type:
String
name of the row header (title)
Type:
String
key name which will be return with value in a column
Type:
Boolean
Makes column optional. If true column value will be return
Type:
Function
If a header name is omitted or is not the same as in config name headerError function will be called with arguments headerValue, headerName, rowNumber, columnNumber
Type:
Boolean
If required is true than a column value will be checked if it is not empty
Type:
Function
If value is empty requiredError function will be called with arguments headerName, rowNumber, columnNumber
Type:
Boolean
If it is true all header (title) column values will be checked for uniqueness
Type:
Function
If one of the header value is not unique uniqueError function will be called with argument headerName, rowNumber
Type:
Function
Validate column value. As an argument column value will be passed For e.g.
/**
* @param {String} email
* @return {Boolean}
*/
function(email) {
return isEmailValid(email);
}
Type:
Function
If validate returns false validateError function will be called with arguments headerName, rowNumber, columnNumber
Type:
Function
Validate column value that depends on other values in other columns. As an argument column value and row will be passed. For e.g.
/**
* @param {String} email
* @param {Array<string>} row
* @return {Boolean}
*/
function(email, row) {
return isEmailDependsOnSomeDataInRow(email, row);
}
Type:
Boolean
If column contains list of values separated by comma in return object it will be as an array
const config = {
headers: [
{
name: 'First Name',
inputName: 'firstName',
required: true,
requiredError: function (headerName, rowNumber, columnNumber) {
return `${headerName} is required in the ${rowNumber} row / ${columnNumber} column`
}
},
{
name: 'Last Name',
inputName: 'lastName',
required: false
},
{
name: 'Email',
inputName: 'email',
unique: true,
uniqueError: function (headerName) {
return `${headerName} is not unique`
},
validate: function(email) {
return isEmailValid(email)
},
validateError: function (headerName, rowNumber, columnNumber) {
return `${headerName} is not valid in the ${rowNumber} row / ${columnNumber} column`
}
},
{
name: 'Roles',
inputName: 'roles',
isArray: true
},
{
name: 'Country',
inputName: 'country',
optional: true,
dependentValidate: function(email, row) {
return isEmailDependsOnSomeDataInRow(email, row);
}
}
]
}
Any contributions you make are greatly appreciated.
Please read the Contributions Guidelines before submitting a PR.
MIT © Vasyl Stokolosa