cfv

csv-file-validator

by Vasyl Stokolosa
1.13.1 (see all)

🔧🔦 Validation of CSV file against user defined schema (returns back object with data and invalid messages)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CSV File Validator Twitter URL

MIT Licence codecov Build Status Known Vulnerabilities npm version

Validation of CSV file against user defined schema (returns back object with data and invalid messages)

Getting csv-file-validator

npm

npm install --save csv-file-validator

yarn

yarn add csv-file-validator --save

Example

import CSVFileValidator from 'csv-file-validator'

CSVFileValidator(file, config)
    .then(csvData => {
        csvData.data // Array of objects from file
        csvData.inValidMessages // Array of error messages
    })
    .catch(err => {})

Please see Demo for more details /demo/index.html

API

CSVFileValidator(file, config)

returns the Promise

file

Type: File

.csv file

config

Type: Object

Config object should contain:
headers - Type: Array, row header (title) objects
isHeaderNameOptional - Type: Boolean, skip the header name if it is empty
parserConfig - Type: Object, optional, papaparse options. Default options, which can't be overridden: skipEmptyLines, complete and error

const config = {
    headers: [], // required
    isHeaderNameOptional: false // default (optional)
}

name

Type: String
name of the row header (title)

inputName

Type: String
key name which will be return with value in a column

optional

Type: Boolean

Makes column optional. If true column value will be return

headerError

Type: Function

If a header name is omitted or is not the same as in config name headerError function will be called with arguments headerValue, headerName, rowNumber, columnNumber

required

Type: Boolean

If required is true than a column value will be checked if it is not empty

requiredError

Type: Function

If value is empty requiredError function will be called with arguments headerName, rowNumber, columnNumber

unique

Type: Boolean

If it is true all header (title) column values will be checked for uniqueness

uniqueError

Type: Function

If one of the header value is not unique uniqueError function will be called with argument headerName, rowNumber

validate

Type: Function

Validate column value. As an argument column value will be passed For e.g.

/**
 * @param {String} email
 * @return {Boolean}
 */
function(email) {
    return isEmailValid(email);
}

validateError

Type: Function

If validate returns false validateError function will be called with arguments headerName, rowNumber, columnNumber

dependentValidate

Type: Function

Validate column value that depends on other values in other columns. As an argument column value and row will be passed. For e.g.

/**
 * @param {String} email
 * @param {Array<string>} row
 * @return {Boolean}
 */
function(email, row) {
    return isEmailDependsOnSomeDataInRow(email, row);
}

isArray

Type: Boolean

If column contains list of values separated by comma in return object it will be as an array

Config example

const config = {
    headers: [
        {
            name: 'First Name',
            inputName: 'firstName',
            required: true,
            requiredError: function (headerName, rowNumber, columnNumber) {
                return `${headerName} is required in the ${rowNumber} row / ${columnNumber} column`
            }
        },
        {
            name: 'Last Name',
            inputName: 'lastName',
            required: false
        },
        {
            name: 'Email',
            inputName: 'email',
            unique: true,
            uniqueError: function (headerName) {
                return `${headerName} is not unique`
            },
            validate: function(email) {
                return isEmailValid(email)
            },
            validateError: function (headerName, rowNumber, columnNumber) {
                return `${headerName} is not valid in the ${rowNumber} row / ${columnNumber} column`
            }
        },
        {
            name: 'Roles',
            inputName: 'roles',
            isArray: true
        },
        {
            name: 'Country',
            inputName: 'country',
            optional: true,
            dependentValidate: function(email, row) {
                return isEmailDependsOnSomeDataInRow(email, row);
            }
        }
    ]
}

Contributing

Any contributions you make are greatly appreciated.

Please read the Contributions Guidelines before submitting a PR.

License

MIT © Vasyl Stokolosa

