CSV File Validator

Validation of CSV file against user defined schema (returns back object with data and invalid messages)

Getting csv-file-validator

npm

npm install --save csv-file-validator

yarn

yarn add csv-file-validator --save

Example

import CSVFileValidator from 'csv-file-validator' CSVFileValidator(file, config) .then( csvData => { csvData.data csvData.inValidMessages }) .catch( err => {})

Please see Demo for more details /demo/index.html

API

returns the Promise

file

Type: File



.csv file

config

Type: Object



Config object should contain:

headers - Type: Array , row header (title) objects

isHeaderNameOptional - Type: Boolean , skip the header name if it is empty

parserConfig - Type: Object , optional, papaparse options. Default options, which can't be overridden: skipEmptyLines, complete and error

const config = { headers : [], isHeaderNameOptional : false }

name

Type: String

name of the row header (title)

inputName

Type: String

key name which will be return with value in a column

optional

Type: Boolean



Makes column optional. If true column value will be return

headerError

Type: Function



If a header name is omitted or is not the same as in config name headerError function will be called with arguments headerValue, headerName, rowNumber, columnNumber

required

Type: Boolean



If required is true than a column value will be checked if it is not empty

requiredError

Type: Function



If value is empty requiredError function will be called with arguments headerName, rowNumber, columnNumber

unique

Type: Boolean



If it is true all header (title) column values will be checked for uniqueness

uniqueError

Type: Function



If one of the header value is not unique uniqueError function will be called with argument headerName, rowNumber

Type: Function



Validate column value. As an argument column value will be passed For e.g.

function ( email ) { return isEmailValid(email); }

Type: Function



If validate returns false validateError function will be called with arguments headerName, rowNumber, columnNumber

Type: Function



Validate column value that depends on other values in other columns. As an argument column value and row will be passed. For e.g.

function ( email, row ) { return isEmailDependsOnSomeDataInRow(email, row); }

isArray

Type: Boolean



If column contains list of values separated by comma in return object it will be as an array

Config example

const config = { headers : [ { name : 'First Name' , inputName : 'firstName' , required : true , requiredError : function ( headerName, rowNumber, columnNumber ) { return ` ${headerName} is required in the ${rowNumber} row / ${columnNumber} column` } }, { name : 'Last Name' , inputName : 'lastName' , required : false }, { name : 'Email' , inputName : 'email' , unique : true , uniqueError : function ( headerName ) { return ` ${headerName} is not unique` }, validate : function ( email ) { return isEmailValid(email) }, validateError : function ( headerName, rowNumber, columnNumber ) { return ` ${headerName} is not valid in the ${rowNumber} row / ${columnNumber} column` } }, { name : 'Roles' , inputName : 'roles' , isArray : true }, { name : 'Country' , inputName : 'country' , optional : true , dependentValidate : function ( email, row ) { return isEmailDependsOnSomeDataInRow(email, row); } } ] }

Contributing

Any contributions you make are greatly appreciated.

Please read the Contributions Guidelines before submitting a PR.

License

MIT © Vasyl Stokolosa