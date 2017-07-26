A CSV response module for Express. This is an up-to-date fork of express-csv that merges outstanding pull requests.
npm install csv-express
Example:
var express = require('express')
var csv = require('csv-express')
var app = express()
// Basic
app.get('/', function(req, res) {
res.csv([
["a", "b", "c"]
, ["d", "e", "f"]
])
})
// Add headers
app.get('/headers', function(req, res) {
res.csv([
{"a": 1, "b": 2, "c": 3},
{"a": 4, "b": 5, "c": 6}
], true)
})
// Add response headers and status code (will throw a 500 error code)
app.get('/all-params', function(req, res) {
res.csv([
{"a": 1, "b": 2, "c": 3},
{"a": 4, "b": 5, "c": 6}
], true, {
"Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "*"
}, 500)
})
app.listen(3000)
You can also pass an array of objects and optionally return a header row. Useful when working with the results from database queries using node-mysql or node-postgres.
res.csv([
{"name": "Sam", "age": 1},
{"name": "Mary": "age": 2}
], true)
=> name, age
Sam, 1
Mary, 2
