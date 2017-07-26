A CSV response module for Express. This is an up-to-date fork of express-csv that merges outstanding pull requests.

Adds support for adding a header row to the CSV (#16)

Better escaping of numbers so that applications such as Excel properly recognize data types

Actively maintained for use Express 3 and 4

Up to date dependencies and tests

Support for different encodings ( thanks alexcrack! )

Installation

npm install csv-express

API

Methods

data ( required ): an array of arrays or objects

): an array of arrays or objects csvHeaders (optional): a Boolean for returning headers on the output CSV file. Default is false .

. responseHeaders (optional): object containing custom HTTP response headers

statusCode (optional): a custom HTTP response status code. Default is 200.

Settings

The delimiter to use, default is ',' .

Prevent Excels type casting, default is false .

Treat null and undefined values as empty strings in the output, default is true .

Usage

Example:

var express = require ( 'express' ) var csv = require ( 'csv-express' ) var app = express() app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.csv([ [ "a" , "b" , "c" ] , [ "d" , "e" , "f" ] ]) }) app.get( '/headers' , function ( req, res ) { res.csv([ { "a" : 1 , "b" : 2 , "c" : 3 }, { "a" : 4 , "b" : 5 , "c" : 6 } ], true ) }) app.get( '/all-params' , function ( req, res ) { res.csv([ { "a" : 1 , "b" : 2 , "c" : 3 }, { "a" : 4 , "b" : 5 , "c" : 6 } ], true , { "Access-Control-Allow-Origin" : "*" }, 500 ) }) app.listen( 3000 )

You can also pass an array of objects and optionally return a header row. Useful when working with the results from database queries using node-mysql or node-postgres.

res.csv([ { "name" : "Sam" , "age" : 1 }, { "name" : "Mary" : "age" : 2 } ], true ) => name, age Sam, 1 Mary, 2

License

The original license is as follows:

The MIT License Copyright (c) 2012 Seiya Konno <nulltask@gmail.com> Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software' ), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and / or sell copies of the Software , and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions: The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software . THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS' , WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND , EXPRESS OR IMPLIED , INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY , FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT . IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM , DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY , WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT , TORT OR OTHERWISE , ARISING FROM , OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE .

All modifications from the original are CC0.

Support

Development supported by NSF CAREER EAR-1150082 and NSF ICER-1440312