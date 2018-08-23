Csvbuilder

Easily encode complex JSON objects to CSV with CsvBuilder's schema-like API.

Usage

const CsvBuilder = require ( 'csv-builder' ) const data = [ { name : 'Foo Bar' , meta : { active : true , roles : [ 'user' , 'admin' ] } } ] const builder = new CsvBuilder({ headers : [ 'Firstname' , 'Lastname' , 'Role 1' , 'Role 2' , 'Active' ], alias : { 'Role 1' : 'meta.roles[0]' , 'Role 2' : 'meta.roles[1]' , 'Active' : 'meta.active' } }) .virtual( 'Firstname' , user => user.name.split( ' ' )[ 0 ]) .virtual( 'Lastname' , user => user.name.split( ' ' )[ 1 ]) getObjectStream() .pipe(builder.createTransformStream()) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'output.csv' )) builder.createReadStream(data) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'output.csv' )) let csv = '' csv += builder.getHeaders() data.forEach( item => { csv += builder.getRow(item) }) fs.writeFileSync( 'output.csv' , csv)

Installation

$ npm i -s csv-builder $ yarn add csv-builder

New Features

More cohesive API

Expanded API to support non-stream outputs, i.e. building a CSV string row-by-row with the getHeaders() and getRow(object) methods respectively.

Better CSV encoding (proper quoting by default)

API

headers String|Array Space separated headers, or array of headers (required)

delimiter String The column delimiter. Default ','

terminator String The row terminator. Default '\n'

'

quoted Boolean Quote columns? Default true

Boolean Quote columns? Default alias Object An object in the format of { "csv header": "object prop" }, object prop will be aliased to csv header . Default {}

Methods

CsvBuilder# createReadStream (payload): Stream.Readable

Creates a readable stream and consumes the payload.

payload Array\<Object> Incoming data.

CsvBuilder# createTransformStream (): Stream.Transform

Creates a transform stream. The stream expects either Objects or JSON.

CsvBuilder# headers (headers): this

headers String|Array Space separated headers, or array of headers

CsvBuilder# alias (header, prop): this

Set single or multiple contraints. If header is an object, it will extend any existing constraints, not replace.

header String|Object Either object {"header": "property"} Or a string "Header"

String|Object Either object {"header": "property"} Or a string "Header" prop String|undefined Property to correspond to header, omit if using object.

CsvBuilder# virtual (prop, fn): this

Create a virtual property. Virtual properties are treated the same as normal properties. If there is no corresponding header or alias, the virtual will not be present in resulting CSV.

prop String Virtual property name

String Virtual property name fn (item: any) => any Where item is an element from the incoming data, and the return value is the corresponding value for the virtualized property.

CsvBuilder# getHeaders (): String

The headers in CSV format

CsvBuilder# getRow (item): String

Returns the CSV formated row for a given item .

item Object A n item matching the "schema".

