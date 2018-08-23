openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cb

csv-builder

by Nick Pisacane
1.0.1 (see all)

Easily encode complex JSON objects to CSV with CsvBuilder's schema-like API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

464

GitHub Stars

127

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript CSV Builder

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Csvbuilder

travis

Easily encode complex JSON objects to CSV with CsvBuilder's schema-like API.

Table Of Contents

Usage


const CsvBuilder = require('csv-builder')

const data = [
  {
    name: 'Foo Bar',
    meta: {
      active: true,
      roles: [
        'user',
        'admin'
      ]
    }
  }
]

const builder = new CsvBuilder({
  headers: ['Firstname', 'Lastname', 'Role 1', 'Role 2', 'Active'],
  alias: {
    'Role 1': 'meta.roles[0]',
    'Role 2': 'meta.roles[1]',
    'Active': 'meta.active'
  }
})
  .virtual('Firstname', user => user.name.split(' ')[0])
  .virtual('Lastname', user => user.name.split(' ')[1])

/* Each of the following produces the following CSV contents:

"Firstname","Lastname","Role 1","Role 2","Active"
"Foo","Bar","user","admin","true"

*/


// (1) Create from a Stream of objects (like a database)
getObjectStream()
  .pipe(builder.createTransformStream())
  .pipe(fs.createWriteStream('output.csv'))

// (2) Create from an existing payload (`data` is an array of objects)
builder.createReadStream(data)
  .pipe(fs.createWriteStream('output.csv'))

// (3) Roll your own
let csv = ''
csv += builder.getHeaders()
data.forEach(item => {
  csv += builder.getRow(item)
})
fs.writeFileSync('output.csv', csv)

Installation

$ npm i -s csv-builder
# or
$ yarn add csv-builder

New Features

  • More cohesive API
  • Expanded API to support non-stream outputs, i.e. building a CSV string row-by-row with the getHeaders() and getRow(object) methods respectively.
  • Better CSV encoding (proper quoting by default)

API

CsvBuilder([options])
  • headers String|Array Space separated headers, or array of headers (required)
  • delimiter String The column delimiter. Default ','
  • terminator String The row terminator. Default '\n'
  • quoted Boolean Quote columns? Default true
  • alias Object An object in the format of { "csv header": "object prop" }, object prop will be aliased to csv header. Default {}

Methods

CsvBuilder#createReadStream(payload): Stream.Readable

Creates a readable stream and consumes the payload.

  • payload Array\<Object> Incoming data.
CsvBuilder#createTransformStream(): Stream.Transform

Creates a transform stream. The stream expects either Objects or JSON.

CsvBuilder#headers(headers): this
  • headers String|Array Space separated headers, or array of headers
CsvBuilder#alias(header, prop): this

Set single or multiple contraints. If header is an object, it will extend any existing constraints, not replace.

  • header String|Object Either object {"header": "property"} Or a string "Header"
  • prop String|undefined Property to correspond to header, omit if using object.
CsvBuilder#virtual(prop, fn): this

Create a virtual property. Virtual properties are treated the same as normal properties. If there is no corresponding header or alias, the virtual will not be present in resulting CSV.

  • prop String Virtual property name
  • fn (item: any) => any Where item is an element from the incoming data, and the return value is the corresponding value for the virtualized property.
CsvBuilder#getHeaders(): String

The headers in CSV format

CsvBuilder#getRow(item): String

Returns the CSV formated row for a given item.

  • item Object A n item matching the "schema".

Migration to 1.0.0

  • constraints attribute in options (for constructor) is deprecated, use alias instead.
  • set(prop, value) method is deprecated, use alias(prop, value) instead.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

exc
excellentexportJavascript export to Excel
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial