Easily encode complex JSON objects to CSV with CsvBuilder's schema-like API.
const CsvBuilder = require('csv-builder')
const data = [
{
name: 'Foo Bar',
meta: {
active: true,
roles: [
'user',
'admin'
]
}
}
]
const builder = new CsvBuilder({
headers: ['Firstname', 'Lastname', 'Role 1', 'Role 2', 'Active'],
alias: {
'Role 1': 'meta.roles[0]',
'Role 2': 'meta.roles[1]',
'Active': 'meta.active'
}
})
.virtual('Firstname', user => user.name.split(' ')[0])
.virtual('Lastname', user => user.name.split(' ')[1])
/* Each of the following produces the following CSV contents:
"Firstname","Lastname","Role 1","Role 2","Active"
"Foo","Bar","user","admin","true"
*/
// (1) Create from a Stream of objects (like a database)
getObjectStream()
.pipe(builder.createTransformStream())
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('output.csv'))
// (2) Create from an existing payload (`data` is an array of objects)
builder.createReadStream(data)
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('output.csv'))
// (3) Roll your own
let csv = ''
csv += builder.getHeaders()
data.forEach(item => {
csv += builder.getRow(item)
})
fs.writeFileSync('output.csv', csv)
$ npm i -s csv-builder
# or
$ yarn add csv-builder
getHeaders() and
getRow(object) methods respectively.
headers String|Array Space separated headers, or array of headers (required)
delimiter String The column delimiter. Default
','
terminator String The row terminator. Default
'\n'
quoted Boolean Quote columns? Default
true
alias Object An object in the format of { "csv header": "object prop" },
object prop will be aliased to
csv header. Default
{}
createReadStream(payload): Stream.Readable
Creates a readable stream and consumes the payload.
payload Array\<Object> Incoming data.
createTransformStream(): Stream.Transform
Creates a transform stream. The stream expects either Objects or JSON.
headers(headers): this
headers String|Array Space separated headers, or array of headers
alias(header, prop): this
Set single or multiple contraints. If
header is an object, it will extend any existing constraints, not replace.
header String|Object Either object {"header": "property"} Or a string "Header"
prop String|undefined Property to correspond to header, omit if using object.
virtual(prop, fn): this
Create a virtual property. Virtual properties are treated the same as normal properties. If there is no corresponding header or alias, the virtual will not be present in resulting CSV.
prop String Virtual property name
fn (item: any) => any Where
item is an element from the incoming data, and the return value is the corresponding value for the virtualized property.
getHeaders(): String
The headers in CSV format
getRow(item): String
Returns the CSV formated row for a given
item.
item Object A n item matching the "schema".
constraints attribute in options (for constructor) is deprecated, use
alias instead.
set(prop, value) method is deprecated, use
alias(prop, value) instead.