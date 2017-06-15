Check out code samples and rest of the wiki for more.
CST means Concrete Syntax Tree. Unlike an
AST (Abstract Syntax Tree), a
CST contains all the information
from the JavaScript source file: whitespace, punctuators, comments. This information is extremely useful for
code style checkers and other code linters.
CST is also useful for cases when you need to apply modifications
to existing JavaScript files while preserving the initial file formatting.
This
CST implementation is designed to be
100% compatible with JS
AST (https://github.com/estree/estree).
Main principles:
Let's see an example:
x = 0;
if (x) x++;
The CST for this example:
Element is the base class for
Node and
Token.
declare class Element {
// traversal for children
childElements: Array<Element>;
firstChild: ?Element;
lastChild: ?Element;
// traversal for parent
parentElement: ?Element;
// traversing between siblings
nextSibling: ?Element;
previousSibling: ?Element;
// traversing to first/last tokens (not only direct tokens)
getFirstToken(): ?Token;
getLastToken(): ?Token;
// traversing to next/previous tokens (not only siblings)
getNextToken(): ?Token;
getPreviousToken(): ?Token;
// Code properties
type: string;
isToken: boolean;
isNode: boolean;
isExpression: boolean;
isStatement: boolean;
isWhitespace: boolean;
isFragment: boolean;
isModuleDeclaration: boolean;
isModuleSpecifier: boolean;
// Code methods
getSourceCode(): string;
getSourceCodeLength(): number;
// Mutation methods
// appends child to the end of the `Element`
appendChild(newElement: Element): void;
// prepends child to the end of the `Element`
prependChild(newElement: Element): void;
// inserts child before `referenceChild`
insertChildBefore(newElement: Element, referenceChild: Element): void;
// replaces specified child interval (from `firstChildRef` to lastChildRef`) with specified child.
replaceChildren(newElement: Element, firstRefChild: Element, lastRefChild: Element): void;
// Location methods
getRange(): Range;
getLoc(): Location;
}
declare class Token extends Element {
// token value
value: string;
}
type Range = [
start: number;
end: number;
];
type Position = {
line: number,
column: number
};
type Location = {
start: Position,
end: Position
};
Node extends
Element. The Nodes are the "AST part of a CST". If you drop everything but Nodes from a
CST, you will
get a pure
AST from the Node structure. So it is fair to say that Nodes provide the
AST logic for a
CST. Currently
only Nodes can contain children.
The Node property
isNode always returns
true.
Token extends
Element. The purpose of a
CST is to have tokens in the tree. By only manipulating tokens,
we can change code formatting without any effect on the behaviour.
The Token property
isToken always returns
true.