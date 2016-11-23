Generate and/or apply CSS with JavaScript. Try it out here.
npm i cssx)
npm i cssx-transpiler)
npm i cssx-cli -g)
npm i gulp-cssx -D)
npm i cssx-loader -D)
meteor add quadric:cssx)
npm i browserify-cssx -D)
CSSX is not only about writing vanilla CSS in JavaScript. Even though you get this the main idea here is to have a good API for managing styles. CSSX doesn't inline styles so you keep your markup clean. It works directly with injected stylesheets. Here is a short example:
function setStyles (fontSize, margin) {
return <style>
body {
font-size: {{ fontSize }}px;
line-height: {{ fontSize * 1.2 }}px;
margin: {{ margin }}px;
}
</style>
}
var sheet = cssx();
sheet.add(setStyles(20, 6));
sheet.add(<style>
p > a {
text-decoration: none;
color: #F00;
}
</style>);
The code above is transpiled into valid JavaScript that uses the CSSX client-side library:
function setStyles(fontSize, margin) {
return (function () {
var _3 = {};
_3['margin'] = margin + "px";
_3['line-height'] = fontSize * 1.2 + "px";
_3['font-size'] = fontSize + "px";
var _2 = [];
_2.push(['body', _3]);
return _2;
}.apply(this));
}
var sheet = cssx();
sheet.add(setStyles(20, 6));
sheet.add((function () {
var _6 = {};
_6['color'] = '#F00';
_6['text-decoration'] = 'none';
var _5 = [];
_5.push(['p > a', _6]);
return _5;
}.apply(this)));
And it results in the following CSS:
body {
margin: 6px;
line-height: 24px;
font-size: 20px;
}
p > a {
color: #F00;
text-decoration: none;
}
npm install cssx -S.
npm test
or if you want to run the tests continuously
npm run test-watch
or if you want to run the tests in a debug mode
npm run test-debug
npm i
npm run make
npm i
npm run dev