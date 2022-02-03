TypeScript and Flow definitions for CSS, generated by data from MDN. It provides autocompletion and type checking for CSS properties and values.
TypeScript
import * as CSS from 'csstype';
const style: CSS.Properties = {
colour: 'white', // Type error on property
textAlign: 'middle', // Type error on value
};
Flow
// @flow strict
import * as CSS from 'csstype';
const style: CSS.Properties<> = {
colour: 'white', // Type error on property
textAlign: 'middle', // Type error on value
};
Further examples below will be in TypeScript!
$ npm install csstype
Properties are categorized in different uses and in several technical variations to provide typings that suits as many as possible.
|Default
Hyphen
Fallback
HyphenFallback
|All
Properties
PropertiesHyphen
PropertiesFallback
PropertiesHyphenFallback
Standard
StandardProperties
StandardPropertiesHyphen
StandardPropertiesFallback
StandardPropertiesHyphenFallback
Vendor
VendorProperties
VendorPropertiesHyphen
VendorPropertiesFallback
VendorPropertiesHyphenFallback
Obsolete
ObsoleteProperties
ObsoletePropertiesHyphen
ObsoletePropertiesFallback
ObsoletePropertiesHyphenFallback
Svg
SvgProperties
SvgPropertiesHyphen
SvgPropertiesFallback
SvgPropertiesHyphenFallback
Categories:
Standard,
Vendor,
Obsolete and
Svg
Standard - Current properties and extends subcategories
StandardLonghand and
StandardShorthand (e.g.
StandardShorthandProperties)
Vendor - Vendor prefixed properties and extends subcategories
VendorLonghand and
VendorShorthand (e.g.
VendorShorthandProperties)
Obsolete - Removed or deprecated properties
Svg - SVG-specific properties
Variations:
Hyphen - CSS (kebab) cased property names
Fallback - Also accepts array of values e.g.
string | string[]
At-rule interfaces with descriptors.
TypeScript: These will be found in the
AtRule namespace, e.g.
AtRule.Viewport.
Flow: These will be prefixed with
AtRule$, e.g.
AtRule$Viewport.
|Default
Hyphen
Fallback
HyphenFallback
@counter-style
CounterStyle
CounterStyleHyphen
CounterStyleFallback
CounterStyleHyphenFallback
@font-face
FontFace
FontFaceHyphen
FontFaceFallback
FontFaceHyphenFallback
@viewport
Viewport
ViewportHyphen
ViewportFallback
ViewportHyphenFallback
String literals of pseudo classes and pseudo elements
Pseudos
Extends:
AdvancedPseudos
Function-like pseudos e.g.
:not(:first-child). The string literal contains the value excluding the parenthesis:
:not. These are separated because they require an argument that results in infinite number of variations.
SimplePseudos
Plain pseudos e.g.
:hover that can only be one variation.
All interfaces has two optional generic argument to define length and time:
CSS.Properties<TLength = string | 0, TTime = string>
string | 0 because
0 is the only length where the unit identifier is optional. You can specify this, e.g.
string | number, for platforms and libraries that accepts any numeric value as length with a specific unit.
const style: CSS.Properties<string | number> = {
width: 100,
};
string. You can specify this, e.g.
string | number, for platforms and libraries that accepts any numeric value as length with a specific unit.
const style: CSS.Properties<string | number, number> = {
transitionDuration: 1000,
};
import * as CSS from 'csstype';
const style: CSS.Properties = {
width: '10px',
margin: '1em',
};
In some cases, like for CSS-in-JS libraries, an array of values is a way to provide fallback values in CSS. Using
CSS.PropertiesFallback instead of
CSS.Properties will add the possibility to use any property value as an array of values.
import * as CSS from 'csstype';
const style: CSS.PropertiesFallback = {
display: ['-webkit-flex', 'flex'],
color: 'white',
};
There's even string literals for pseudo selectors and elements.
import * as CSS from 'csstype';
const pseudos: { [P in CSS.SimplePseudos]?: CSS.Properties } = {
':hover': {
display: 'flex',
},
};
Hyphen cased (kebab cased) properties are provided in
CSS.PropertiesHyphen and
CSS.PropertiesHyphenFallback. It's not not added by default in
CSS.Properties. To allow both of them, you can simply extend with
CSS.PropertiesHyphen or/and
CSS.PropertiesHyphenFallback.
import * as CSS from 'csstype';
interface Style extends CSS.Properties, CSS.PropertiesHyphen {}
const style: Style = {
'flex-grow': 1,
'flex-shrink': 0,
'font-weight': 'normal',
backgroundColor: 'white',
};
Adding type checked CSS properties to a
HTMLElement.
import * as CSS from 'csstype';
const style: CSS.Properties = {
color: 'red',
margin: '1em',
};
let button = document.createElement('button');
Object.assign(button.style, style);
The goal is to have as perfect types as possible and we're trying to do our best. But with CSS Custom Properties, the CSS specification changing frequently and vendors implementing their own specifications with new releases sometimes causes type errors even if it should work. Here's some steps you could take to get it fixed:
If you're using CSS Custom Properties you can step directly to step 3.
First of all, make sure you're doing it right. A type error could also indicate that you're not 😉
Type 'string' is not assignable to... errors
Have a look in issues to see if an issue already has been filed. If not, create a new one. To help us out, please refer to any information you have found.
Fix the issue locally with TypeScript (Flow further down):
The recommended way is to use module augmentation. Here's a few examples:
// My css.d.ts file
import * as CSS from 'csstype';
declare module 'csstype' {
interface Properties {
// Add a missing property
WebkitRocketLauncher?: string;
// Add a CSS Custom Property
'--theme-color'?: 'black' | 'white';
// ...or allow any other property
[index: string]: any;
}
}
The alternative way is to use type assertion. Here's a few examples:
const style: CSS.Properties = {
// Add a missing property
['WebkitRocketLauncher' as any]: 'launching',
// Add a CSS Custom Property
['--theme-color' as any]: 'black',
};
Fix the issue locally with Flow:
Use type assertion. Here's a few examples:
const style: $Exact<CSS.Properties<*>> = {
// Add a missing property
[('WebkitRocketLauncher': any)]: 'launching',
// Add a CSS Custom Property
[('--theme-color': any)]: 'black',
};
Property.AlignContent (was
AlignContentProperty before)
Property$AlignContent
AtRule.FontFace (was
FontFace before)
AtRule$FontFace
Color and
Box. Because the generation of data types may suddenly be removed or renamed.
(string & {}) for literal string unions and
(number & {}) for literal number unions (related issue). Utilize
PropertyValue<T> to unpack types from e.g.
(string & {}) to
string.
Never modify
index.d.ts and
index.js.flow directly. They are generated automatically and committed so that we can easily follow any change it results in. Therefor it's important that you run
$ git config merge.ours.driver true after you've forked and cloned. That setting prevents merge conflicts when doing rebase.
npm run build Generates typings and type checks them
npm run watch Runs build on each save
npm run test Runs the tests
npm run lazy Type checks, lints and formats everything