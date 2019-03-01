openbase logo
csstyle

by csstyle-org
2.0.2 (see all)

clean, simple styling for styling the web.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

csstyle

Clean, simple, for styling the web.

csstyle is a modern approach for crafting beautifully maintainable stylesheets. Keeping CSS clean and organized is really hard. csstyle provides a higher-level abstraction for writing modular CSS. Written for Sass, it makes your CSS readable and semantic, generates your selectors for you, and automatically handles things like specificity and nesting.

csstyle makes your project's styling refreshingly consistent

Getting Started

Install csstyle via npm or yarn.

$ npm install --save-dev csstyle
$ yarn add --dev csstyle

Next, you need to add the app id to your html tag. You can use another id if you like, but you will need to configure this in your csstyle settings.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html id="app" lang="en">
...
</html>

Lastly, you'll need to import csstyle in your main sass file.

@import '~csstyle/csstyle';

Now you're set and can start creating components with options & parts, adding in tweaks and locations as needed. Enjoy!

Documentation

Documentation for csstyle can be found here.

License

csstyle is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.

