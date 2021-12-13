CSSTree Validator

CSS validator built on CSSTree

Usage

> npm install csstree-validator

Validate CSS string or CSSTree's AST:

import { validate } from 'csstree-validator' ; const filename = 'demo/example.css' ; const css = '.class { pading: 10px; border: 1px super red }' ; console .log(validate(css, filename));

Another option is to use helpers to validate a file or a directory and one of buildin reporters:

import { validateFile, reporters } from 'csstree-validator' ; console .log(reporters.checkstyle(validateFile( './path/to/style.css' )));

validate(css, filename)

validateAtrule(node)

validateAtrulePrelude(atrule, prelude, preludeLoc)

validateAtruleDescriptor(atrule, descriptor, value, descriptorLoc)

validateDeclaration(property, value, valueLoc)

validateRule(node)

Helpers

All helper function return an object where key is a path to a file and value is an array of errors. The result object is iterable (has Symbol.iterator ) and can be used with for ... of or ... operator.

const result = validateFile( 'path/to/file.css' ); for ( const [filename, errors] of result) { }

validateString(css, filename)

validateDictionary(dictionary)

validateFile(filename)

validatePath(searchPath, filter)

validatePathList(pathList, filter)

Reporters:

json

console

checkstyle

gnu

Using in a browser

Available bundles to use in a browser:

dist/csstree-validator.js – minified IIFE with csstreeValidator as a global

< script src = "node_modules/csstree-validator/dist/csstree-validator.js" > </ script > < script > const errors = csstreeValidator.validate( '.some { css: source }' ); </ script >

dist/csstree-validator.esm.js – minified ES module

< script type = "module" > import { validate } from "csstree-validator/dist/csstree-validator.esm.js" ; const errors = validate( '.some { css: source }' ); </ script >

One of CDN services like unpkg or jsDelivr can be used. By default (for short path) a ESM version is exposing. For IIFE version a full path to a bundle should be specified:

< script type = "module" > import * as csstreeValidator from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/csstree-validator' ; import * as csstreeValidator from 'https://unpkg.com/csstree-validator' ; </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/csstree-validator/dist/csstree-validator.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/csstree-validator/dist/csstree-validator.js" > </ script >

NOTE: Helpers and reporters are not available for browser's version.

CLI (terminal command)

> npm install -g csstree-validator > csstree-validator /path/to/style.css

> csstree-validator -h Usage: csstree-validate [fileOrDir] [options] Options: - h, --help Output usage information - r, --reporter <nameOrFile> Output formatter: console (default), checkstyle, json, gnu or <path to a module> - v, --version Output version

Custom reporters

In addition to predefined (buildin) reporters, you can specify the path to a module or a package with a custom reporter. Such module should export a single function which takes the validation result object and returns a string:

export default function ( result ) { const output = '' ; for ( const [filename, errors] of result) { } return output; }

The specifier for a custom reporter might be:

ESM module – a full path to a file with .js extension

extension CommonJS module – a full path to a file with .cjs extension

extension ESM package – a package name or a full path to package's module (i.e. package/lib/index.js )

) CommonJS package – a package name or a path to package's module (i.e. package/lib/index.js , package/lib/index or package/lib )

, or ) Dual package – a package name or a full path to package's module

The resolution algorithm is testing reporter option value in the following order:

If a value is a path to a file (a base dir for relative paths is process.cwd() ), then use it a module

), then use it a module If a value is a path to a package module (a base dir for node_modules is process.cwd() ), then use package's module

is ), then use package's module Otherwise the value should be a name of one of predifined reporter, or an error will be raised

License

MIT