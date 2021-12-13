openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

csstree-validator

by csstree
2.0.1 (see all)

CSS validator based on CSSTree

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM version Build Status Coverage Status

CSSTree Validator

CSS validator built on CSSTree

Usage

> npm install csstree-validator

Validate CSS string or CSSTree's AST:

import { validate } from 'csstree-validator';
// Commonjs:
// const { validate } = require('csstree-validator');

const filename = 'demo/example.css';
const css = '.class { pading: 10px; border: 1px super red }';

console.log(validate(css, filename));
// [
//   SyntaxError [SyntaxReferenceError]: Unknown property `pading` {
//     reference: 'pading',
//     property: 'pading',
//     offset: 9,
//     line: 1,
//     column: 10
//   },
//   SyntaxError [SyntaxMatchError]: Mismatch {
//     message: 'Invalid value for `border` property',
//     rawMessage: 'Mismatch',
//     syntax: '<line-width> || <line-style> || <color>',
//     css: '1px super red',
//     mismatchOffset: 4,
//     mismatchLength: 5,
//     offset: 35,
//     line: 1,
//     column: 36,
//     loc: { source: 'demo/example.css', start: [Object], end: [Object] },
//     property: 'border',
//     details: 'Mismatch\n' +
//       '  syntax: <line-width> || <line-style> || <color>\n' +
//       '   value: 1px super red\n' +
//       '  ------------^'
//   }
// ]

Another option is to use helpers to validate a file or a directory and one of buildin reporters:

import { validateFile, reporters } from 'csstree-validator';

console.log(reporters.checkstyle(validateFile('./path/to/style.css')));

Validate methods

  • validate(css, filename)
  • validateAtrule(node)
  • validateAtrulePrelude(atrule, prelude, preludeLoc)
  • validateAtruleDescriptor(atrule, descriptor, value, descriptorLoc)
  • validateDeclaration(property, value, valueLoc)
  • validateRule(node)

Helpers

All helper function return an object where key is a path to a file and value is an array of errors. The result object is iterable (has Symbol.iterator) and can be used with for ... of or ... operator.

const result = validateFile('path/to/file.css');

for (const [filename, errors] of result) {
  // ...
}
  • validateString(css, filename)
  • validateDictionary(dictionary)
  • validateFile(filename)
  • validatePath(searchPath, filter)
  • validatePathList(pathList, filter)

Reporters:

  • json
  • console
  • checkstyle
  • gnu

Using in a browser

Available bundles to use in a browser:

  • dist/csstree-validator.js – minified IIFE with csstreeValidator as a global
<script src="node_modules/csstree-validator/dist/csstree-validator.js"></script>
<script>
  const errors = csstreeValidator.validate('.some { css: source }');
</script>
  • dist/csstree-validator.esm.js – minified ES module
<script type="module">
  import { validate } from "csstree-validator/dist/csstree-validator.esm.js";

  const errors = validate('.some { css: source }');
</script>

One of CDN services like unpkg or jsDelivr can be used. By default (for short path) a ESM version is exposing. For IIFE version a full path to a bundle should be specified:

<!-- ESM -->
<script type="module">
  import * as csstreeValidator from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/csstree-validator';
  import * as csstreeValidator from 'https://unpkg.com/csstree-validator';
</script>

<!-- IIFE with csstreeValidator as a global -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/csstree-validator/dist/csstree-validator.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/csstree-validator/dist/csstree-validator.js"></script>

NOTE: Helpers and reporters are not available for browser's version.

CLI (terminal command)

> npm install -g csstree-validator
> csstree-validator /path/to/style.css

> csstree-validator -h
Usage:

    csstree-validate [fileOrDir] [options]

Options:

    -h, --help                     Output usage information
    -r, --reporter <nameOrFile>    Output formatter: console (default), checkstyle, json, gnu
                                   or <path to a module>
    -v, --version                  Output version

Custom reporters

In addition to predefined (buildin) reporters, you can specify the path to a module or a package with a custom reporter. Such module should export a single function which takes the validation result object and returns a string:

export default function(result) {
  const output = '';

  for (const [filename, errors] of result) {
    // ...
  }

  return output;
}

// For CommonJS:
// module.exports = function(result) { ... }

The specifier for a custom reporter might be:

  • ESM module – a full path to a file with .js extension
  • CommonJS module – a full path to a file with .cjs extension
  • ESM package – a package name or a full path to package's module (i.e. package/lib/index.js)
  • CommonJS package – a package name or a path to package's module (i.e. package/lib/index.js, package/lib/index or package/lib)
  • Dual package – a package name or a full path to package's module

The resolution algorithm is testing reporter option value in the following order:

  • If a value is a path to a file (a base dir for relative paths is process.cwd()), then use it a module
  • If a value is a path to a package module (a base dir for node_modules is process.cwd()), then use package's module
  • Otherwise the value should be a name of one of predifined reporter, or an error will be raised

Ready to use

Plugins that are using csstree-validator:

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial