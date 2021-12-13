CSS validator built on CSSTree
> npm install csstree-validator
Validate CSS string or CSSTree's AST:
import { validate } from 'csstree-validator';
// Commonjs:
// const { validate } = require('csstree-validator');
const filename = 'demo/example.css';
const css = '.class { pading: 10px; border: 1px super red }';
console.log(validate(css, filename));
// [
// SyntaxError [SyntaxReferenceError]: Unknown property `pading` {
// reference: 'pading',
// property: 'pading',
// offset: 9,
// line: 1,
// column: 10
// },
// SyntaxError [SyntaxMatchError]: Mismatch {
// message: 'Invalid value for `border` property',
// rawMessage: 'Mismatch',
// syntax: '<line-width> || <line-style> || <color>',
// css: '1px super red',
// mismatchOffset: 4,
// mismatchLength: 5,
// offset: 35,
// line: 1,
// column: 36,
// loc: { source: 'demo/example.css', start: [Object], end: [Object] },
// property: 'border',
// details: 'Mismatch\n' +
// ' syntax: <line-width> || <line-style> || <color>\n' +
// ' value: 1px super red\n' +
// ' ------------^'
// }
// ]
Another option is to use helpers to validate a file or a directory and one of buildin reporters:
import { validateFile, reporters } from 'csstree-validator';
console.log(reporters.checkstyle(validateFile('./path/to/style.css')));
All helper function return an object where key is a path to a file and value is an array of errors. The result object is iterable (has
Symbol.iterator) and can be used with
for ... of or
... operator.
const result = validateFile('path/to/file.css');
for (const [filename, errors] of result) {
// ...
}
Reporters:
json
console
checkstyle
gnu
Available bundles to use in a browser:
dist/csstree-validator.js – minified IIFE with
csstreeValidator as a global
<script src="node_modules/csstree-validator/dist/csstree-validator.js"></script>
<script>
const errors = csstreeValidator.validate('.some { css: source }');
</script>
dist/csstree-validator.esm.js – minified ES module
<script type="module">
import { validate } from "csstree-validator/dist/csstree-validator.esm.js";
const errors = validate('.some { css: source }');
</script>
One of CDN services like
unpkg or
jsDelivr can be used. By default (for short path) a ESM version is exposing. For IIFE version a full path to a bundle should be specified:
<!-- ESM -->
<script type="module">
import * as csstreeValidator from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/csstree-validator';
import * as csstreeValidator from 'https://unpkg.com/csstree-validator';
</script>
<!-- IIFE with csstreeValidator as a global -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/csstree-validator/dist/csstree-validator.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/csstree-validator/dist/csstree-validator.js"></script>
NOTE: Helpers and reporters are not available for browser's version.
> npm install -g csstree-validator
> csstree-validator /path/to/style.css
> csstree-validator -h
Usage:
csstree-validate [fileOrDir] [options]
Options:
-h, --help Output usage information
-r, --reporter <nameOrFile> Output formatter: console (default), checkstyle, json, gnu
or <path to a module>
-v, --version Output version
In addition to predefined (buildin) reporters, you can specify the path to a module or a package with a custom reporter. Such module should export a single function which takes the validation result object and returns a string:
export default function(result) {
const output = '';
for (const [filename, errors] of result) {
// ...
}
return output;
}
// For CommonJS:
// module.exports = function(result) { ... }
The specifier for a custom reporter might be:
.js extension
.cjs extension
package/lib/index.js)
package/lib/index.js,
package/lib/index or
package/lib)
The resolution algorithm is testing
reporter option value in the following order:
process.cwd()), then use it a module
node_modules is
process.cwd()), then use package's module
Plugins that are using
csstree-validator:
MIT