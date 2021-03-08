PostCSS Sass lets you use Sass as a PostCSS plugin.
$font-stack: Helvetica, sans-serif;
$primary-color: #333;
:root {
color: $primary-color;
font: 100% $font-stack;
}
/* becomes */
:root {
color: #333;
font: 100% Helvetica, sans-serif;
}
PostCSS Sass uses dart-sass, letting you safely run transforms before and after Sass, watching for changes to Sass imports, and preserving source maps.
Add PostCSS Sass to your build tool:
npm install postcss @csstools/postcss-sass --save-dev
Use PostCSS Sass to process your CSS:
require('@csstools/postcss-sass').process(YOUR_CSS);
Use PostCSS Sass as a plugin:
postcss([
require('@csstools/postcss-sass')(/* node-sass options */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS);
The standard CSS parser included with PostCSS may not be able to parse SCSS specific features like inline comments. To accurately parse SCSS, use the SCSS Parser.
npm install postcss-scss --save-dev
const postcss = require('postcss');
const postcssSass = require('@csstools/postcss-sass');
postcss([
postcssSass(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS, {
syntax: 'postcss-scss'
});
Add Gulp PostCSS to your build tool:
npm install gulp-postcss --save-dev
Use PostCSS Sass in your Gulpfile:
var postcss = require('gulp-postcss');
gulp.task('css', function () {
return gulp.src('./src/*.css').pipe(
postcss([
require('@csstools/postcss-sass')(/* node-sass options */)
])
).pipe(
gulp.dest('.')
);
});
Add Grunt PostCSS to your build tool:
npm install grunt-postcss --save-dev
Use PostCSS Sass in your Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-postcss');
grunt.initConfig({
postcss: {
options: {
use: [
require('@csstools/postcss-sass')(/* node-sass options */)
]
},
dist: {
src: '*.css'
}
}
});
PostCSS Sass options are directly forwarded to dart-sass options.