Parses stylesheets and returns an object with statistics. This is the core module used in cssstats.com
npm i --save cssstats
var fs = require('fs')
var cssstats = require('cssstats')
var css = fs.readFileSync('./styles.css', 'utf8')
var stats = cssstats(css)
CSS Stats can be used as a PostCSS plugin. The stats will be added to PostCSS's messages array.
var fs = require('fs')
var postcss = require('postcss')
var cssstats = require('cssstats')
var css = fs.readFileSync('./styles.css', 'utf8')
postcss()
.use(cssstats())
.process(css)
.then(function (result) {
result.messages.forEach(function (message) {
console.log(message)
})
})
Options may be passed as a second argument.
var stats = cssstats(css, { mediaQueries: false })
safe (boolean, default:
true) - enables PostCSS safe mode for parsing CSS with syntax errors
mediaQueries (boolean, default
true) - determines whether or not to generate stats for each media query block
importantDeclarations (boolean, default
false) - include an array of declarations with
!important
The following options add the results of helper methods to the returned object. This is helpful when using
JSON.stringify().
specificityGraph (boolean, default
false)
sortedSpecificityGraph (boolean, default
false)
repeatedSelectors (boolean, default
false)
propertyResets (boolean, default
false)
vendorPrefixedProperties (boolean, default
false)
// Example
{
size: n,
gzipSize: n,
rules: {
total: n,
size: {
graph: [n],
max: n,
average: n
}
},
selectors: {
total: n,
id: n,
class: n,
type: n,
pseudoClass: n,
psuedoElement: n,
values: [str],
specificity: {
max: n
average: n
},
getSpecificityGraph(),
getSpecificityValues(),
getRepeatedValues(),
getSortedSpecificity()
},
declarations: {
total: n,
unique: n,
uniqueToTotalRatio: n,
important: [obj],
properties:
prop: [str]
},
getPropertyResets(),
getUniquePropertyCount(),
getPropertyValueCount(),
getVendorPrefixed(),
getAllFontSizes(),
getAllFontFamilies(),
},
mediaQueries: {
total: n,
unique: n,
values: [str],
contents: [
{
value: str,
rules: {
total: n,
size: {
graph: [n],
max: n,
average: n
}
},
selectors: {
total: n,
id: n,
class: n,
type: n,
pseudoClass: n,
pseudoElement: n,
values: [str],
specificity: {
max: n,
average: n
}
},
declarations: {
total: n,
unique: n,
important: [obj],
vendorPrefix: n,
properties: {
prop: [str]
}
}
}
]
}
}
size number
The size of the file in bytes
gzipSize number
The size of the stylesheet gzipped in bytes
rules object
total number - total number of rules
size object
size.graph array - ruleset sizes (number of declarations per rule) in source order
size.max number - maximum ruleset size
size.average number - average ruleset size
selectors object
total number - total number of selectors
type number - total number of type selectors
class number - total number of class selectors
id number - total number of id selectors
pseudoClass number - total number of pseudo class selectors
pseudoElement number - total number of pseudo element selectors
values array - array of strings for all selectors
specificity object
specificity.max number - maximum specificity as a base 10 number
specificity.average number - average specificity as a base 10 number
getSpecificityGraph() function - returns an array of numbers for each selector’s specificity as a base 10 number
getSpecificityValues() function - returns an array of selectors with base 10 specificity score in order
getRepeatedValues() function - returns an array of strings of repeated selectors
getSortedSpecificity() function - returns an array of selectors with base 10 specificity score, sorted from highest to lowest
declarations object
total number - total number of declarations
unique number - total unique declarations
uniqueToTotalRatio number - ratio of unique declarations to total declarations
properties object - object with each unique property and an array of that property’s values
getPropertyResets() function - returns an object with the number of times margin or padding is reset for each property
getUniquePropertyCount(property) function - returns the number of unique values for the given property
getPropertyValueCount(property, value) function - returns the number of times a declaration occurs for the given property and value
getVendorPrefixed() function - returns an array of declarations with vendor prefixed properties
getAllFontSizes() function - returns an array of font sizes from both
font-size and
font shorthand declarations
getAllFontFamilies() function - returns an array of font families from both
font-family and
font shorthand declarations
important array (optional) -
!important declaration objects with
property and
value
mediaQueries object
total number - total number of media queries
unique number - total unique media queries
values array - array of values for each media query
contents array - array of media query blocks with full stats object for each
See the
/test/results folder for example JSON results.
var cssstats = require('cssstats')
var stats = cssstats(css)
var specificityGraph = stats.selectors.getSpecificityGraph()
var sortedSelectors = stats.selectors.getSortedSpecificity()
var uniqueColorsCount = stats.declarations.getUniquePropertyCount('color')
display: none count
var displayNoneCount = stats.declarations.getPropertyValueCount(
'display',
'none'
)
MIT
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)