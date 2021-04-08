cssstats

Parses stylesheets and returns an object with statistics. This is the core module used in cssstats.com

Installation

npm i --save cssstats

Usage

Node

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var cssstats = require ( 'cssstats' ) var css = fs.readFileSync( './styles.css' , 'utf8' ) var stats = cssstats(css)

PostCSS Plugin

CSS Stats can be used as a PostCSS plugin. The stats will be added to PostCSS's messages array.

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var postcss = require ( 'postcss' ) var cssstats = require ( 'cssstats' ) var css = fs.readFileSync( './styles.css' , 'utf8' ) postcss() .use(cssstats()) .process(css) .then( function ( result ) { result.messages.forEach( function ( message ) { console .log(message) }) })

Options

Options may be passed as a second argument.

var stats = cssstats(css, { mediaQueries : false })

safe (boolean, default: true ) - enables PostCSS safe mode for parsing CSS with syntax errors

(boolean, default: ) - enables PostCSS safe mode for parsing CSS with syntax errors mediaQueries (boolean, default true ) - determines whether or not to generate stats for each media query block

(boolean, default ) - determines whether or not to generate stats for each media query block importantDeclarations (boolean, default false ) - include an array of declarations with !important

The following options add the results of helper methods to the returned object. This is helpful when using JSON.stringify() .

specificityGraph (boolean, default false )

(boolean, default ) sortedSpecificityGraph (boolean, default false )

(boolean, default ) repeatedSelectors (boolean, default false )

(boolean, default ) propertyResets (boolean, default false )

(boolean, default ) vendorPrefixedProperties (boolean, default false )

Returned Object

{ size : n, gzipSize : n, rules : { total : n, size : { graph : [n], max : n, average : n } }, selectors : { total : n, id : n, class : n, type : n, pseudoClass : n, psuedoElement : n, values : [str], specificity : { max : n average : n }, getSpecificityGraph(), getSpecificityValues(), getRepeatedValues(), getSortedSpecificity() }, declarations : { total : n, unique : n, uniqueToTotalRatio : n, important : [obj], properties : prop: [str] }, getPropertyResets(), getUniquePropertyCount(), getPropertyValueCount(), getVendorPrefixed(), getAllFontSizes(), getAllFontFamilies(), }, mediaQueries : { total : n, unique : n, values : [str], contents : [ { value : str, rules : { total : n, size : { graph : [n], max : n, average : n } }, selectors : { total : n, id : n, class : n, type : n, pseudoClass : n, pseudoElement : n, values : [str], specificity : { max : n, average : n } }, declarations : { total : n, unique : n, important : [obj], vendorPrefix : n, properties : { prop : [str] } } } ] } }

size number

The size of the file in bytes

gzipSize number

The size of the stylesheet gzipped in bytes

rules object

total number - total number of rules

number - total number of rules size object size.graph array - ruleset sizes (number of declarations per rule) in source order size.max number - maximum ruleset size size.average number - average ruleset size

object

selectors object

total number - total number of selectors

number - total number of selectors type number - total number of type selectors

number - total number of type selectors class number - total number of class selectors

number - total number of class selectors id number - total number of id selectors

number - total number of id selectors pseudoClass number - total number of pseudo class selectors

number - total number of pseudo class selectors pseudoElement number - total number of pseudo element selectors

number - total number of pseudo element selectors values array - array of strings for all selectors

array - array of strings for all selectors specificity object specificity.max number - maximum specificity as a base 10 number specificity.average number - average specificity as a base 10 number

object getSpecificityGraph() function - returns an array of numbers for each selector’s specificity as a base 10 number

function - returns an array of numbers for each selector’s specificity as a base 10 number getSpecificityValues() function - returns an array of selectors with base 10 specificity score in order

function - returns an array of selectors with base 10 specificity score in order getRepeatedValues() function - returns an array of strings of repeated selectors

function - returns an array of strings of repeated selectors getSortedSpecificity() function - returns an array of selectors with base 10 specificity score, sorted from highest to lowest

declarations object

total number - total number of declarations

number - total number of declarations unique number - total unique declarations

number - total unique declarations uniqueToTotalRatio number - ratio of unique declarations to total declarations

number - ratio of unique declarations to total declarations properties object - object with each unique property and an array of that property’s values

object - object with each unique property and an array of that property’s values getPropertyResets() function - returns an object with the number of times margin or padding is reset for each property

function - returns an object with the number of times margin or padding is reset for each property getUniquePropertyCount(property) function - returns the number of unique values for the given property

function - returns the number of unique values for the given property getPropertyValueCount(property, value) function - returns the number of times a declaration occurs for the given property and value

function - returns the number of times a declaration occurs for the given property and value getVendorPrefixed() function - returns an array of declarations with vendor prefixed properties

function - returns an array of declarations with vendor prefixed properties getAllFontSizes() function - returns an array of font sizes from both font-size and font shorthand declarations

function - returns an array of font sizes from both and shorthand declarations getAllFontFamilies() function - returns an array of font families from both font-family and font shorthand declarations

function - returns an array of font families from both and shorthand declarations important array (optional) - !important declaration objects with property and value

mediaQueries object

total number - total number of media queries

number - total number of media queries unique number - total unique media queries

number - total unique media queries values array - array of values for each media query

array - array of values for each media query contents array - array of media query blocks with full stats object for each

See the /test/results folder for example JSON results.

Usage examples

var cssstats = require ( 'cssstats' ) var stats = cssstats(css)

var specificityGraph = stats.selectors.getSpecificityGraph()

Sort selectors by highest specificity

var sortedSelectors = stats.selectors.getSortedSpecificity()

Get total number of unique colors

var uniqueColorsCount = stats.declarations.getUniquePropertyCount( 'color' )

display: none count

var displayNoneCount = stats.declarations.getPropertyValueCount( 'display' , 'none' )

License

MIT

