openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
css

csspin

by Webkul
1.1.4 (see all)

CSS Spinners and Loaders - Modular, Customizable and Single HTML Element Code for Pure CSS Loader and Spinner

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

93

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CSSPIN

CSS Spinners and Loaders - Modular, Customizable and Single HTML Element Code.

CSSPIN Library has a different set of interactive Pure CSS Loaders and Spinners which are built on the top of LESS Preprocessor. Individual Pure CSS Loader or Spinner can be easily customized and can be embedded with Single HTML Element in your next Dev Project.

Demo

Check out Spinners in Motion

Project Using CSSPIN

Opencart Point of Sale

Installation

Install CSSPIN with npm or Bower Package Manager 

npm install csspin

bower install csspin

CSSPIN Video

Less File Structure

./less/
  ... _globals.less   
  ... _round.less   
  ... csspin-xxxx.less   
  ... csspin.less

How Less Stucture Works?

  • Less files with _ are partials and have actual magic
  • Less files without _ only imports partials
  • Less files named csspin-xxxx.less imports _globals.less and respective _partial.less
  • Less files named csspin-xxxx.less acts as an individual module and can be compiled to css/csspin-xxxx.css for individual use
  • Less file named csspin.less imports all the partials and is compiled to csspin.css

CSS File Structure

./css/    
  ... csspin-xxxx.css 
./csspin.css

How CSS Structure Works?

  • CSS File named csspin.css consists CSS of all the spinners
  • CSS File named csspin-xxxx.css consists CSS of respective spinners

Credits

Crafted with ❤️ at Webkul UXlab

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial