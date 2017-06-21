CSSPIN

CSS Spinners and Loaders - Modular, Customizable and Single HTML Element Code.

CSSPIN Library has a different set of interactive Pure CSS Loaders and Spinners which are built on the top of LESS Preprocessor. Individual Pure CSS Loader or Spinner can be easily customized and can be embedded with Single HTML Element in your next Dev Project.

Demo

Check out Spinners in Motion

Project Using CSSPIN

Opencart Point of Sale

Installation

Install CSSPIN with npm or Bower Package Manager

npm install csspin

bower install csspin

Less File Structure

./less/ ... _globals .less ... _round .less ... csspin-xxxx .less ... csspin .less

How Less Stucture Works?

Less files with _ are partials and have actual magic

are partials and have actual magic Less files without _ only imports partials

only imports partials Less files named csspin-xxxx.less imports _globals.less and respective _partial.less

imports and respective Less files named csspin-xxxx.less acts as an individual module and can be compiled to css/csspin-xxxx.css for individual use

acts as an individual module and can be compiled to for individual use Less file named csspin.less imports all the partials and is compiled to csspin.css

CSS File Structure

./css/ ... csspin-xxxx .css ./csspin .css

How CSS Structure Works?

CSS File named csspin.css consists CSS of all the spinners

consists CSS of all the spinners CSS File named csspin-xxxx.css consists CSS of respective spinners

Credits

Crafted with ❤️ at Webkul UXlab