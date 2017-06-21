CSS Spinners and Loaders - Modular, Customizable and Single HTML Element Code.
CSSPIN Library has a different set of interactive Pure CSS Loaders and Spinners which are built on the top of LESS Preprocessor. Individual Pure CSS Loader or Spinner can be easily customized and can be embedded with Single HTML Element in your next Dev Project.
Check out Spinners in Motion
Install CSSPIN with npm or Bower Package Manager
npm install csspin
bower install csspin
./less/
... _globals.less
... _round.less
... csspin-xxxx.less
... csspin.less
with _ are partials and have actual magic
without _ only imports partials
csspin-xxxx.less imports
_globals.less and respective
_partial.less
csspin-xxxx.less acts as an individual module and can be compiled to
css/csspin-xxxx.css for individual use
csspin.less imports all the partials and is compiled to
csspin.css
./css/
... csspin-xxxx.css
./csspin.css
csspin.css consists CSS of all the spinners
csspin-xxxx.css consists CSS of respective spinners
Crafted with ❤️ at Webkul UXlab