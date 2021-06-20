CSSOM

CSSOM.js is a CSS parser written in pure JavaScript. It is also a partial implementation of CSS Object Model.

CSSOM .parse (" body { color : black}") - > { cssRules : [ { selectorText: "body" , style: { 0 : "color" , color: "black" , length: 1 } } ] }

Works well in Google Chrome 6+, Safari 5+, Firefox 3.6+, Opera 10.63+. Doesn't work in IE < 9 because of unsupported getters/setters.

To use CSSOM.js in the browser you might want to build a one-file version that exposes a single CSSOM global variable:

➤ git clone https://github.com/NV/CSSOM.git ➤ cd CSSOM ➤ node build.js build/CSSOM.js is done

To use it with Node.js or any other CommonJS loader:

Don’t use it if...

You parse CSS to mungle, minify or reformat code like this:

div { background : gray; background : linear-gradient (to bottom, white 0%, black 100%); }

This pattern is often used to give browsers that don’t understand linear gradients a fallback solution (e.g. gray color in the example). In CSSOM, background: gray gets overwritten. It does NOT get preserved.

If you do CSS mungling, minification, or image inlining, considere using one of the following:

To run tests locally: