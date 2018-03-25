CSSOBJ

Runtime CSS manager, Turn CSS into dynamic JS module, Stylesheet CRUD (Create, Read, Update, Delete) in CSSOM, Solve common problems of CSS-in-JS.

Usage - Wiki - API - Demo - React - Babel

npm

npm install cssobj npm install babel-plugin-transform-cssobj npm install -g cssobj-converter

browser

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/cssobj" > </ script >

Usage

First see this SIMPLE DEMO

In the example, cssobj will create <style> tag in HEAD, render CSS rules inside

import cssobj from 'cssobj' const obj = { div : { backgroundColor : 'yellow' , color : 'red' , height : () => window .innerHeight/ 2 + 'px' } } const result = cssobj(obj) window .onresize = () => result.update()

The rendered CSS ( height is dynamically set to 50% of window height)

div { background-color : yellow; color : red; height : 600px ; }

If you read the code, you've learned the API already:

Only One top level method: cssobj( obj, [config] ) , all other things using result.someMethods , that's all, really.

Stylesheet CRUD

The power of cssobj is CSS CRUD (Create, Read, Update, Delete), dynamically change above CSS, see below:

You want to change color to 'blue'

obj.div.color = 'blue' result.update() obj.div.color = function ( v ) { return randomColor() } result.update()

2. Delete/Remove properties

You want to remove backgroundColor

It's just work as you expected:

delete obj.div.backgroundColor result.update()

3. Create/Add new properties

You want to add 'float' and 'clear'

It's just work as you expected:

obj.div.float = 'left' obj.div.clear = 'both' result.update()

4. Create/Add new rules

You want to add ':after' rule, and div span rule

obj.div[ '&:after' ] = { fontSize : '10px' , content : '"---"' } obj.div.span = { fontSize : '18px' } result.update()

You want to replace the whole rule

obj.div.span = { color : 'green' , fontSize : '20px' } result.update()

All the above can use function instead

obj.div.span = function ( ) { return { color : randomColor(), fontSize : currentSize + 'px' } } result.update()

6. Delete/Remove rules

You want to remove div span rule

delete obj.div.span result.update()

7. Read a rule

Although cssobj can manage everything, you read the rule in stylesheet manually

const rule = result.root.children.div.omRule[ 0 ] rule.color = 'red'

8. Delete/Destroy cssobj

Currently, cssobj don't provide result.destroy() or similar method, you should manually destroy things:

result.cssdom.parentNode.removeChild(el) result = null

Think of this: one cssobj instance === A <style> tag with rules + A manager from JS

All @-rules work as expected, and @media can be nested at any level:

cssobj({ '.nav' :{ width : '1024px' , '@media print' : { display : 'none' } } })

Above will hide .nav when print.

You can emit any @media rule by cssom.media option:

const result = cssobj({ '.nav' :{ width : '1024px' , '@media print' : { color : 'red' } } }, { cssom : { media : '' } }) result.config.cssom.media = 'print' result.update()

Above will switch to print view, with below CSS:

nav { width : 1024px ;} nav { color : red;}

Then switch back:

result.config.cssom.media = '' result.update()

cssobj({ '@keyframes changeColor' : { '0%' : { backgroundColor : 'green' }, '100%' : { backgroundColor : 'yellow' } }, '.nav' : { backgroundColor : 'red' , animation : '5s infinite changeColor' } })

Notice above @keyframes , it have to be in top level of your source object, aka cannot be nested into .nav , that is different from @media rule, which allow nested at any level, or nested into another @media :

cssobj({ h3 :{ color : 'blue' , '@media (min-width: 400px)' : { color : 'red' , '@media (max-width: 500px)' : { color : 'green' } }, '@media (min-width: 500px)' : { color : 'purple' } } })

Above, what's the color will be? You can take a try and see what's the final CSS will be.

There's a hidden JS Bin...

Localize class names

Passing local: true as option, cssobj will add a random name space into all class names, this is called localize :

const result = cssobj( { '.nav' : { color : 'red' } }, { local : true } )

Rendered CSS:

.nav_1lwyllh4_ { color : red;}

You can get this name space using result.space , or using below methods:

result.mapClass( 'nav active' ) result.mapSel( '.nav li.item' )

React

You can use react-cssobj with React, like below:

import React from 'react' import ReactCSS from 'react-cssobj' const {css, mapClass} = ReactCSS({ '.app' : { background : 'red' } }) export default class App extends React . Component { render(){ return mapClass ( < div className = 'app' > App </ div > ) } }

Work Flow with Babel, See also Without Babel Version

If use Babel, recommended the babel-plugin-transform-cssobj

const result = CSSOBJ ` --- # cssobj config local: true plugins: - default-unit: px --- // SCSS style (nested) .nav { color: blue; height: 100; // font-size is a function .item { color: red; font-size: ${v => v.raw ? v.raw + 1 : 12 } } // nested @media @media (max-width: 800px) { color: #333; // & = parent selector = .nav &:active { color: #666; } } } ` const html = result.mapClass( < ul class = 'nav' > < li class = 'item active' > ITEM </ li > </ ul > )

Rendered result as below:

import cssobj from "cssobj" ; import cssobj_plugin_default_unit from "cssobj-plugin-default-unit" ; const result = cssobj({ '.nav' : { color : 'blue' , height : 100 , '.item' : { color : 'red' , fontSize : v => v.raw ? v.raw + 1 : 12 }, '@media (max-width: 800px)' : { color : '#333' , '&:active' : { color : '#666' } } } }, { local : true , plugins : [cssobj_plugin_default_unit( 'px' )] }); const html = < ul class = {result.mapClass( ' nav ')}> < li class = {result.mapClass( ' item active ')}> </ li > </ ul >

For this first time render, all class names add a random suffix _1jkhrb92_ , the font-size is 12px , the <style> tag which cssobj created now contains:

.nav_1jkhrb92_ { color : blue; height : 100px ; } .nav_1jkhrb92_ .item_1jkhrb92_ { color : red; font-size : 12px ; } @ media (max-width: 800px ) { .nav_1jkhrb92_ { color : rgb (51, 51, 51); } .nav_1jkhrb92_ :active { color : rgb (102, 102, 102); } }

Since we already have a function as the value:

fontSize: v => v.raw ? v.raw + 1 : 12

the value (=== v.raw ) initialised with 12 ( default-unit plugin will add px when rendering, that is v.cooked === 12px )

each call of the function will increase font-size by 1

So, just need call result.update , the function invoked, stylesheet updated, automatically:

result.update() result.update()

Above, only font-size changed, all other things keep untouched

When the source JS Object ( first arg of cssobj() ) have no changes, result.update only invoke the value function (here, the above font-size function),

Otherwise, it will look into the source JS Object, find which part have been changed (diff), and update stylesheet accordingly. See below:

result.obj[ '.nav' ].color = 'orange' delete result.obj[ '.nav' ].height result.obj[ '.nav' ].width = 200 result.obj[ '.nav' ].a = { color : 'blue' , '&:hover' : { textDecoration : 'none' } } delete result.obj[ '.nav' ][ '.item' ] result.update()

Above, only diffed part updated, other rules and props will keep untouched

Now, the stylesheet becomes:

.nav_1jkhrb92_ { color : orange; width : 200px ; } @ media (max-width: 800px ) { .nav_1jkhrb92_ { color : #333 ; } .nav_1jkhrb92_ :active { color : #666 ; } } .nav_1jkhrb92_ a { color : blue; } .nav_1jkhrb92_ a :hover { text-decoration : none; }

Diff with NEW JS Object

const newObj = { '.nav' : { width : 100 , a : { color : 'blue' } } } result.update(newObj)

Now, the stylesheet becomes:

.nav_1jkhrb92_ { width : 100px ; } .nav_1jkhrb92_ a { color : blue; }

That's it, see more Usage & Example

Work Flow (Without Babel)

First install cssobj-converter

npm install -g cssobj-converter

Step 1

Write your CSS as normal (e.g. index.css)

// file : index .css .nav { color : blue; font-size : 12px ; }

Step 2

Turn it into JS module, from cssobj-converter CLI

cssobj index.css -o index.css.js

The result

module .exports = { '.nav' : { color : 'blue' , fontSize : '12px' } }

Step 3

Let's rock:

const obj = require ( './index.css' ) const result = cssobj(obj, { local : true }) result.mapClass( < JSX > ) // with Babel result.mapClass('classA') // without Babel // update some rule obj['.nav'].color = 'red' obj['.nav'].fontSize = v => parseInt(v.cooked) + 1 // increase font-size by 1 result.update()

More to read:

How it worked?

cssobj first parse js object into Virtual CSSOM middle format. The internal cssom plugin will create stylesheet dom, and apply rules from middle format. When the js object changed, cssobj will diff CSSOM rules (add/delete/change) accordingly. (see demo)

Convert existing style sheet into cssobj:

CLI Converter Recommended CLI tools to convert CSS. Run npm -g cssobj-converter

Online Converter It's free node server, slow, and unstalbe, not recommended

Debug

cssobj-helper-showcss Display css string from style tag, for DEBUG

Plugins

About writing a plugin, See: plugin-guide

(already in core) cssobj-plugin-localize Localize class names

(already in core) cssobj-plugin-cssdom Inject style to DOM and diff update

cssobj-plugin-default-unit Add default unit to numeric values, e.g. width / height

cssobj-plugin-flexbox Make flexbox working right with auto prefixer/transform

cssobj-plugin-replace Merge cssobj Key/Value with new object

cssobj-plugin-extend Extend to another selector, like @extend in SCSS or :extend in LESS

cssobj-plugin-keyframes Make keyframe names localized, and apply to animation and animation-name

cssobj-plugin-gencss Generate css text from Virtual CSS Node, for Server Rendering

Helpers

babel-plugin-transform-cssobj Work with React, Vue etc. that can use babel+jsx

cssobj-mithril Help cssobj to work with mithril

cssobj-helper-stylize Add css string into style dom

Demos

Test

Using phantom 2.0 to test with CSSOM. Please see test/ folder.

Remark

cssobj is wrapper for cssobj-core, plugin-localize and plugin-cssom.

License

MIT