Runtime CSS manager, Turn CSS into dynamic JS module, Stylesheet CRUD (Create, Read, Update, Delete) in CSSOM, Solve common problems of CSS-in-JS.
npm install cssobj # the lib
# When use Babel
npm install babel-plugin-transform-cssobj
# When **NOT** use Babel, install the converter
npm install -g cssobj-converter
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cssobj"></script>
First see this SIMPLE DEMO
In the example,
cssobj will create
<style> tag in HEAD, render CSS rules inside
import cssobj from 'cssobj'
const obj = {
div: {
backgroundColor: 'yellow',
color: 'red',
// simulate 50vh in CSS3
height: () => window.innerHeight/2 + 'px'
}
}
const result = cssobj(obj)
// dynamic update height when resize
window.onresize = () => result.update()
The rendered CSS (
height is dynamically set to 50% of window height)
div { background-color: yellow; color: red; height: 600px; }
If you read the code, you've learned the API already:
Only One top level method:
cssobj( obj, [config] ), all other things using
result.someMethods, that's all, really.
The power of cssobj is CSS CRUD (Create, Read, Update, Delete), dynamically change above CSS, see below:
You want to change color to
'blue'
// using static value:
obj.div.color = 'blue'
result.update() // color is now 'blue'
// using function as value:
obj.div.color = function(v){
return randomColor()
}
result.update() // color is now random
You want to remove
backgroundColor
It's just work as you expected:
delete obj.div.backgroundColor
result.update()
You want to add
'float' and
'clear'
It's just work as you expected:
obj.div.float = 'left'
obj.div.clear = 'both'
result.update()
You want to add
':after' rule, and
div span rule
obj.div['&:after'] = { fontSize:'10px', content:'"---"' }
obj.div.span = { fontSize: '18px' }
result.update()
You want to replace the whole rule
obj.div.span = { color: 'green', fontSize: '20px' }
result.update()
All the above can use
function instead
obj.div.span = function() {
return { color: randomColor(), fontSize: currentSize + 'px' }
}
result.update()
You want to remove
div span rule
delete obj.div.span
result.update()
Although
cssobj can manage everything, you read the rule in stylesheet manually
const rule = result.root.children.div.omRule[0]
// => CSSStyleRule
rule.color = 'red'
Currently,
cssobj don't provide
result.destroy() or similar method, you should manually destroy things:
// remove <style> tag
result.cssdom.parentNode.removeChild(el)
// GC result
result = null
Think of this: one
cssobj instance === A
<style> tag with rules +
A manager from JS
All
@-rules work as expected, and
@media can be nested at any level:
cssobj({
'.nav':{
width: '1024px',
'@media print': {
display: 'none'
}
}
})
Above will hide
.nav when print.
You can emit any
@media rule by
cssom.media option:
const result = cssobj({
'.nav':{
width: '1024px',
'@media print': {
color: 'red'
}
}
}, { cssom: { media:'' } })
result.config.cssom.media = 'print'
result.update()
Above will switch to
nav {width: 1024px;}
nav {color: red;}
Then switch back:
result.config.cssom.media = ''
result.update()
cssobj({
'@keyframes changeColor': {
'0%': { backgroundColor: 'green' },
'100%': { backgroundColor: 'yellow' }
},
'.nav': {
backgroundColor: 'red',
animation: '5s infinite changeColor'
}
})
Notice above
@keyframes, it have to be in top level of your source object, aka cannot be nested into
.nav,
that is different from
@media rule, which allow nested at any level, or nested into another
@media:
cssobj({
h3:{
color: 'blue',
'@media (min-width: 400px)': {
color: 'red',
'@media (max-width: 500px)': {
color: 'green'
}
},
'@media (min-width: 500px)': {
color: 'purple'
}
}
})
Above, what's the color will be? You can take a try and see what's the final CSS will be.
There's a hidden JS Bin...
Passing
local: true as option, cssobj will add a random
name space into all class names, this is called
localize:
const result = cssobj(
{
'.nav': {color: 'red'}
},
{ local: true }
)
Rendered CSS:
.nav_1lwyllh4_ {color: red;}
You can get this
name space using
result.space, or using below methods:
// As HTML class attribute
result.mapClass('nav active') // [string] 'nav_1lwyllh4_ active_1lwyllh4_'
// As CSS selector
result.mapSel('.nav li.item') // [string] '.nav_1lwyllh4_ li.item_1lwyllh4_'
You can use react-cssobj with React, like below:
import React from 'react'
import ReactCSS from 'react-cssobj'
const {css, mapClass} = ReactCSS({
'.app': {
background: 'red'
}
})
export default class App extends React.Component {
render(){
return mapClass (<div className = 'app'>App</div>)
}
}
If use Babel, recommended the babel-plugin-transform-cssobj
// create <style> in <head>, insert CSS rules, random namespace: _1jkhrb92_
// The babel-plugin only transform: CSSOBJ `text`
const result = CSSOBJ `
---
# cssobj config
local: true
plugins:
- default-unit: px
---
// SCSS style (nested)
.nav {
color: blue;
height: 100;
// font-size is a function
.item { color: red; font-size: ${v => v.raw ? v.raw + 1 : 12} }
// nested @media
@media (max-width: 800px) {
color: #333;
// & = parent selector = .nav
&:active {
color: #666;
}
}
}
`
const html = result.mapClass(<ul class='nav'><li class='item active'>ITEM</li></ul>)
// <ul class="nav_1jkhrb92_"><li class="item_1jkhrb92_ active_1jkhrb92_"></li></ul>
Rendered result as below:
import cssobj from "cssobj";
import cssobj_plugin_default_unit from "cssobj-plugin-default-unit";
const result = cssobj({
'.nav': {
color: 'blue',
height: 100,
'.item': {
color: 'red',
fontSize: v => v.raw ? v.raw + 1 : 12
},
'@media (max-width: 800px)': {
color: '#333',
'&:active': {
color: '#666'
}
}
}
}, {
local: true,
plugins: [cssobj_plugin_default_unit('px')]
});
const html = <ul class={result.mapClass('nav')}><li class={result.mapClass('item active')}></li></ul>
For this first time render,
all class names add a random suffix
_1jkhrb92_,
the
font-size is
12px,
the
<style> tag which
cssobj created now contains:
.nav_1jkhrb92_ { color: blue; height: 100px; }
.nav_1jkhrb92_ .item_1jkhrb92_ { color: red; font-size: 12px; }
@media (max-width: 800px) {
.nav_1jkhrb92_ { color: rgb(51, 51, 51); }
.nav_1jkhrb92_:active { color: rgb(102, 102, 102); }
}
Since we already have a function as the value:
fontSize: v => v.raw ? v.raw + 1 : 12
the value (===
v.raw) initialised with
12 (
default-unit plugin will add
px when rendering, that is
v.cooked ===
12px)
each call of the function will increase
font-size by 1
So, just need call
result.update, the function invoked, stylesheet updated, automatically:
result.update()
// font-size -> 13px
result.update()
// font-size -> 14px
Above, only
font-size changed, all other things keep untouched
When the source JS Object (
first arg of cssobj()) have no changes,
result.update only invoke the value function (here, the above
font-size function),
Otherwise, it will look into the source JS Object, find which part have been changed (diff), and update stylesheet accordingly. See below:
// result.obj === reference of the source js object
// change a css property
result.obj['.nav'].color = 'orange'
// remove a css property
delete result.obj['.nav'].height
// add a new css property
result.obj['.nav'].width = 200
// add a new rule
result.obj['.nav'].a = { color: 'blue', '&:hover': {textDecoration: 'none'} }
// delete a rule
delete result.obj['.nav']['.item']
result.update()
// color -> 'orange' (PROP CHANGED)
// height -> (PROP REMOVED)
// width -> 200px (PROP ADDED)
// a, a:hover -> (RULE ADDED)
// .item -> (RULE REMOVED)
Above, only diffed part updated, other rules and props will keep untouched
Now, the stylesheet becomes:
.nav_1jkhrb92_ { color: orange; width: 200px; }
@media (max-width: 800px) {
.nav_1jkhrb92_ { color: #333; }
.nav_1jkhrb92_:active { color: #666; }
}
.nav_1jkhrb92_ a { color: blue; }
.nav_1jkhrb92_ a:hover { text-decoration: none; }
const newObj = { '.nav': { width: 100, a: { color: 'blue' } } }
result.update(newObj)
// cssobj will DIFF with old obj, keep same part, change diffed part in stylesheet!
// .nav, .nav a rules keeped
// width -> 100px, drop all other rules/props
Now, the stylesheet becomes:
/* below 2 rules keeped */
.nav_1jkhrb92_ { width: 100px; }
.nav_1jkhrb92_ a { color: blue; }
/* other rules gone */
That's it, see more Usage & Example
First install cssobj-converter
npm install -g cssobj-converter
Write your CSS as normal (e.g. index.css)
// file: index.css
.nav { color: blue; font-size: 12px; }
Turn it into JS module, from
cssobj-converter CLI
# in command line, run cssobj-converter
cssobj index.css -o index.css.js
The result
// file: index.css.js
module.exports = {
'.nav': { color: 'blue', fontSize: '12px' }
}
Let's rock:
// import your css module
const obj = require('./index.css')
// create <style> tag in <head>, with rules in obj.
// `local: true` will put class names into local space
const result = cssobj(obj, {local: true})
result.mapClass(<JSX>) // with Babel
result.mapClass('classA') // without Babel
// update some rule
obj['.nav'].color = 'red'
obj['.nav'].fontSize = v => parseInt(v.cooked) + 1 // increase font-size by 1
result.update()
!important CSSOBJ Format
cssobj first parse js object into Virtual CSSOM middle format.
The internal cssom plugin will create stylesheet dom, and apply rules from middle format.
When the js object changed, cssobj will diff CSSOM rules (add/delete/change) accordingly. (see demo)
Convert existing style sheet into cssobj:
CLI Converter Recommended CLI tools to convert CSS. Run
npm -g cssobj-converter
Online Converter It's free node server, slow, and unstalbe, not recommended
About writing a plugin, See: plugin-guide
(already in core) cssobj-plugin-localize Localize class names
(already in core) cssobj-plugin-cssdom Inject style to DOM and diff update
cssobj-plugin-default-unit Add default unit to numeric values, e.g. width / height
cssobj-plugin-flexbox Make flexbox working right with auto prefixer/transform
cssobj-plugin-replace Merge cssobj Key/Value with new object
cssobj-plugin-extend Extend to another selector, like @extend in SCSS or :extend in LESS
cssobj-plugin-keyframes Make keyframe names localized, and apply to
animation and
animation-name
cssobj-plugin-gencss Generate css text from Virtual CSS Node, for Server Rendering
babel-plugin-transform-cssobj Work with React, Vue etc. that can use babel+jsx
cssobj-mithril Help cssobj to work with mithril
cssobj-helper-stylize Add css string into style dom
Using phantom 2.0 to test with CSSOM. Please see test/ folder.
cssobj is wrapper for cssobj-core, plugin-localize and plugin-cssom.
