CSSO Webpack Plugin

Why is not csso-loader or postcss-csso?

Full restructuring in bundles:

in bundles: No problems with custom syntax like css-modules – :global(.c .d) .a { color: #fff; }

– Possible to generate both pure and minimized versions at the same time.

Install

npm i -D csso-webpack-plugin

For node < 8.0.0 use 1.x version with csso@^3 :

npm i -D csso-webpack-plugin@1

Usage

Plugin good to use in pair with ExtractTextPlugin or MiniCssExtractPlugin.

const CssoWebpackPlugin = require ( 'csso-webpack-plugin' ).default; module .exports = { module : { }, plugins : [ new MiniCssExtractPlugin({ filename : "[name].css" , chunkFilename : "[id].css" }), new CssoWebpackPlugin(), ] }

Options

new CssoWebpackPlugin([options: CssoOptions], [filter: function | RegExp ])

Arguments:

options — csso options.

— csso options. options.pluginOutputPostfix — function(file) or string postfix, if passed, plugin will create two assets vanilla and compressed. Example: { plugins : [ new ExtractTextPlugin( 'test.css' ), new CssoWebpackPlugin({ pluginOutputPostfix : 'min' }) ] }

— function(file) or string postfix, if passed, plugin will create two assets vanilla and compressed. Example: filter — Detect should be file processed. Defaults: to ends with .css .

Flow support

I don't now why, but plugin ships with flow typings (typedef too). To use them in your project, add this to the [libs] section of your .flowconfig :

[libs] node_modules/csso-webpack-plugin/lib/index .js .flow

Acknowledgements