Why is not csso-loader or postcss-csso?
:global(.c .d) .a { color: #fff; }
npm i -D csso-webpack-plugin
For
node < 8.0.0 use 1.x version with
csso@^3:
npm i -D csso-webpack-plugin@1
Plugin good to use in pair with ExtractTextPlugin or MiniCssExtractPlugin.
const CssoWebpackPlugin = require('csso-webpack-plugin').default;
module.exports = {
module: { /* ... */ },
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
filename: "[name].css",
chunkFilename: "[id].css"
}),
new CssoWebpackPlugin(),
]
}
new CssoWebpackPlugin([options: CssoOptions], [filter: function | RegExp])
Arguments:
options — csso options.
options.pluginOutputPostfix — function(file) or string postfix, if passed, plugin will create two assets vanilla and compressed.
Example:
{
plugins: [
new ExtractTextPlugin('test.css'),
new CssoWebpackPlugin({ pluginOutputPostfix: 'min' })
/* Generated:
test.css — uncompressed file
test.min.css — minimized with csso file
*/
]
}
filter — Detect should be file processed. Defaults: to ends with
.css.
I don't now why, but plugin ships with flow typings (typedef too). To use them in your project, add this to the
[libs] section of your
.flowconfig:
[libs]
node_modules/csso-webpack-plugin/lib/index.js.flow