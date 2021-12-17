CSSO (CSS Optimizer) is a CSS minifier. It performs three sort of transformations: cleaning (removing redundants), compression (replacement for the shorter forms) and restructuring (merge of declarations, rules and so on). As a result an output CSS becomes much smaller in size.

Install

npm install csso

Usage

import { minify } from 'csso' ; const minifiedCss = minify( '.test { color: #ff0000; }' ).css; console .log(minifiedCss);

Bundles are also available for use in a browser:

dist/csso.js – minified IIFE with csso as global

< script src = "node_modules/csso/dist/csso.js" > </ script > < script > csso.minify( '.example { color: green }' ); </ script >

dist/csso.esm.js – minified ES module

< script type = "module" > import { minify } from 'node_modules/csso/dist/csso.esm.js' minify( '.example { color: green }' ); </ script >

One of CDN services like unpkg or jsDelivr can be used. By default (for short path) a ESM version is exposing. For IIFE version a full path to a bundle should be specified:

< script type = "module" > import * as csstree from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/csso' ; import * as csstree from 'https://unpkg.com/csso' ; </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/csso/dist/csso.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/csso/dist/csso.js" > </ script >

CSSO is based on CSSTree to parse CSS into AST, AST traversal and to generate AST back to CSS. All CSSTree API is available behind syntax field extended with compress() method. You may minify CSS step by step:

import { syntax } from 'csso' ; const ast = syntax.parse( '.test { color: #ff0000; }' ); const compressedAst = syntax.compress(ast).ast; const minifiedCss = syntax.generate(compressedAst); console .log(minifiedCss);

Also syntax can be imported using csso/syntax entry point:

import { parse, compress, generate } from 'csso/syntax' ; const ast = parse( '.test { color: #ff0000; }' ); const compressedAst = compress(ast).ast; const minifiedCss = generate(compressedAst); console .log(minifiedCss);

Warning: CSSO doesn't guarantee API behind a syntax field as well as AST format. Both might be changed with changes in CSSTree. If you rely heavily on syntax API, a better option might be to use CSSTree directly.

Related projects

API

Minify source CSS passed as String .

const result = csso.minify( '.test { color: #ff0000; }' , { restructure : false , debug : true }); console .log(result.css);

Returns an object with properties:

css String – resulting CSS

– resulting CSS map Object – instance of SourceMapGenerator or null

Options:

sourceMap Type: Boolean

Default: false Generate a source map when true .

filename Type: String

Default: '<unknown>' Filename of input CSS, uses for source map generation.

debug Type: Boolean

Default: false Output debug information to stderr .

beforeCompress Type: function(ast, options) or Array<function(ast, options)> or null

Default: null Called right after parse is run.

afterCompress Type: function(compressResult, options) or Array<function(compressResult, options)> or null

Default: null Called right after syntax.compress() is run.

Other options are the same as for syntax.compress() function.

The same as minify() but for list of declarations. Usually it's a style attribute value.

const result = csso.minifyBlock( 'color: rgba(255, 0, 0, 1); color: #ff0000' ); console .log(result.css);

Does the main task – compress an AST. This is CSSO's extension in CSSTree syntax API.

NOTE: syntax.compress() performs AST compression by transforming input AST by default (since AST cloning is expensive and needed in rare cases). Use clone option with truthy value in case you want to keep input AST untouched.

Returns an object with properties:

ast Object – resulting AST

Options:

restructure Type: Boolean

Default: true Disable or enable a structure optimisations.

forceMediaMerge Type: Boolean

Default: false Enables merging of @media rules with the same media query by splitted by other rules. The optimisation is unsafe in general, but should work fine in most cases. Use it on your own risk.

clone Type: Boolean

Default: false Transform a copy of input AST if true . Useful in case of AST reuse.

comments Type: String or Boolean

Default: true Specify what comments to leave: 'exclamation' or true – leave all exclamation comments (i.e. /*! .. */ ) 'first-exclamation' – remove every comment except first one false – remove all comments

usage Type: Object or null

Default: null Usage data for advanced optimisations (see Usage data for details)

logger Type: Function or null

Default: null Function to track every step of transformation.

Source maps

To get a source map set true for sourceMap option. Additianaly filename option can be passed to specify source file. When sourceMap option is true , map field of result object will contain a SourceMapGenerator instance. This object can be mixed with another source map or translated to string.

const csso = require ( 'csso' ); const css = fs.readFileSync( 'path/to/my.css' , 'utf8' ); const result = csso.minify(css, { filename : 'path/to/my.css' , sourceMap : true }); console .log(result); console .log(result.map.toString());

Example of generating source map with respect of source map from input CSS:

import { SourceMapConsumer } from 'source-map' ; import * as csso from 'csso' ; const inputFile = 'path/to/my.css' ; const input = fs.readFileSync(inputFile, 'utf8' ); const inputMap = input.match( /\/\*# sourceMappingURL=(\S+)\s*\*\/\s*$/ ); const output = csso.minify(input, { filename : inputFile, sourceMap : true }); if (inputMap) { output.map.applySourceMap( new SourceMapConsumer(inputMap[ 1 ]), inputFile ) } console .log( output.css + '/*# sourceMappingURL=data:application/json;base64,' + Buffer.from(output.map.toString()).toString( 'base64' ) + ' */' );

Usage data

CSSO can use data about how CSS is used in a markup for better compression. File with this data ( JSON ) can be set using usage option. Usage data may contain following sections:

blacklist – a set of black lists (see Black list filtering)

– a set of black lists (see Black list filtering) tags – white list of tags

– white list of tags ids – white list of ids

– white list of ids classes – white list of classes

– white list of classes scopes – groups of classes which never used with classes from other groups on the same element

All sections are optional. Value of tags , ids and classes should be an array of a string, value of scopes should be an array of arrays of strings. Other values are ignoring.

White list filtering

tags , ids and classes are using on clean stage to filter selectors that contain something not in the lists. Selectors are filtering only by those kind of simple selector which white list is specified. For example, if only tags list is specified then type selectors are checking, and if all type selectors in selector present in list or selector has no any type selector it isn't filter.

ids and classes are case sensitive, tags – is not.

Input CSS:

* { color : green; } ul , ol , li { color : blue; } UL .foo , span .bar { color : red; }

Usage data:

{ "tags" : [ "ul" , "LI" ] }

Resulting CSS:

*{ color :green} ul , li { color :blue} ul .foo { color :red}

Filtering performs for nested selectors too. :not() pseudos content is ignoring since the result of matching is unpredictable. Example for the same usage data as above:

:nth-child(2n of ul , ol ) { color : red } :nth-child(3n + 1 of img ) { color : yellow } :not(div , ol , ul ) { color : green } :has( :matches(ul , ol ), ul , ol ) { color : blue }

Turns into:

:nth-child(2n of ul ){ color :red} :not(div , ol , ul ){ color :green} :has( :matches(ul) , ul ){ color :blue}

Black list filtering

Black list filtering performs the same as white list filtering, but filters things that mentioned in the lists. blacklist can contain the lists tags , ids and classes .

Black list has a higher priority, so when something mentioned in the white list and in the black list then white list occurrence is ignoring. The :not() pseudos content ignoring as well.

* { color : green; } ul , ol , li { color : blue; } UL .foo , li .bar { color : red; }

Usage data:

{ "blacklist" : { "tags" : [ "ul" ] }, "tags" : [ "ul" , "LI" ] }

Resulting CSS:

*{ color :green} li { color :blue} li .bar { color :red}

Scopes

Scopes is designed for CSS scope isolation solutions such as css-modules. Scopes are similar to namespaces and define lists of class names that exclusively used on some markup. This information allows the optimizer to move rules more agressive. Since it assumes selectors from different scopes don't match for the same element. This can improve rule merging.

Suppose we have a file:

.module1-foo { color : red; } .module1-bar { font-size : 1.5em ; background : yellow; } .module2-baz { color : red; } .module2-qux { font-size : 1.5em ; background : yellow; width : 50px ; }

It can be assumed that first two rules are never used with the second two on the same markup. But we can't say that for sure without a markup review. The optimizer doesn't know it either and will perform safe transformations only. The result will be the same as input but with no spaces and some semicolons:

.module1-foo { color :red} .module1-bar { font-size : 1.5em ; background : #ff0 } .module2-baz { color :red} .module2-qux { font-size : 1.5em ; background : #ff0 ; width : 50px }

With usage data CSSO can produce better output. If follow usage data is provided:

{ "scopes" : [ [ "module1-foo" , "module1-bar" ], [ "module2-baz" , "module2-qux" ] ] }

The result will be (29 bytes extra saving):

.module1-foo , .module2-baz { color :red} .module1-bar , .module2-qux { font-size : 1.5em ; background : #ff0 } .module2-qux { width : 50px }

If class name isn't mentioned in the scopes it belongs to default scope. scopes data doesn't affect classes whitelist. If class name mentioned in scopes but missed in classes (both sections are specified) it will be filtered.

Note that class name can't be set for several scopes. Also a selector can't have class names from different scopes. In both cases an exception will thrown.