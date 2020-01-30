Command line interface for CSSO.

Install

npm install -g csso-cli

Usage

csso [input] [options] Options: - -comments <value> Comments to keep: exclamation (default), first-exclamation or none - -debug [level] Output intermediate state of CSS during a compression - d, --declaration-list Treat input as a declaration list - -force-media-merge Enable unsafe merge of @media rules - h, --help Output usage information - i, --input <filename> Input file - -input-source-map <source> Input source map: none, auto (default) or <filename> - -no-restructure Disable structural optimisations - o, --output <filename> Output file (result outputs to stdout if not set) - s, --source-map <destination> Generate source map: none (default), inline, file or <filename> - -stat Output statistics in stderr - u, --usage <filename> Usage data file - v, --version Output version - -watch Watch source file for changes

Some examples:

csso in.css ...output result in stdout... csso in.css --output out.css echo '.test { color: #ff0000; }' | csso .test{color:red} cat source1.css source2.css | csso | gzip -9 -c > production.css.gz

Source maps

Source map doesn't generate by default. To generate map use --source-map CLI option, that can be:

none (default) – don't generate source map

inline – add source map into result CSS (via /*# sourceMappingURL=application/json;base64,... */ )

file – write source map into file with same name as output file, but with .map extension (in this case --output option is required)

any other values treat as filename for generated source map

Examples:

> csso my .css --source-map inline > csso my .css --output my .min .css --source-map file > csso my .css --output my .min .css --source-map maps/my .min .map

Use --input-source-map option to specify input source map if needed. Possible values for option:

auto (default) - attempt to fetch input source map by follow steps: try to fetch inline map from input try to fetch source map filename from input and read its content (when --input is specified) check file with same name as input file but with .map extension exists and read its content

none - don't use input source map; actually it's using to disable auto-fetching

any other values treat as filename for input source map

Generally you shouldn't care about the input source map since defaults behaviour ( auto ) covers most use cases.

NOTE: Input source map is using only if output source map is generating.

Usage data

CSSO can use data about how CSS is using for better compression. File with this data ( JSON format) can be set using --usage option. Read more about Usage data in CSSO repository.

Debugging

All debug information outputs to stderr .

To get brief info about compression use --stat option.

> echo '.test { color: #ff0000 }' | csso --stat >/dev/null Source: <stdin> Original: 25 bytes Compressed: 16 bytes (64.00%) Saving: 9 bytes (36.00%) Time: 7 ms Memory: 0.204 MB

To get details about compression steps use --debug option.

echo '.test { color: green; color: #ff0000 } .foo { color: red }' | csso --debug Compress block #1 [0.000s] init [0.001s] clean [0.003s] replace [0.001s] prepare [0.001s] mergeAtrule [0.000s] initialMergeRuleset [0.000s] disjoinRuleset [0.000s] restructShorthand [0.001s] restructBlock [0.000s] mergeRuleset [0.000s] restructRuleset .foo,.test{color:red}

More details are providing when --debug option has a number greater than 1 :

> echo '.test { color: green; color: #ff0000 } .foo { color: red }' | csso --debug 2 Compress block [0.001s] init . test {color:green;color: [0.001s] clean . test {color:green;color: [0.004s] replace . test {color:green;color:red}.foo{color:red} ... [0.000s] mergeRuleset .foo,. test {color:red} [0.000s] restructRuleset .foo,. test {color:red} .foo,. test {color:red}

Using --debug option adds stack trace to CSS parse error output. That can help to find out problem in parser.

> echo '.a { color }' | csso --debug Parse error <stdin>: Colon is expected 1 |.a { color } ------------------^ 2 | /usr/local/lib/node _modules/csso/lib/cli.js:243 throw e; ^ Error: Colon is expected at parseError (/usr/local/lib/node_modules/csso/lib/parser/index.js:54:17) at eat (/usr/local/lib/node_modules/csso/lib/parser/index.js:88:5) at getDeclaration (/usr/local/lib/node_modules/csso/lib/parser/index.js:394:5) at getBlock (/usr/local/lib/node_modules/csso/lib/parser/index.js:380:27) ...

License

MIT