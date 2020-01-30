Command line interface for CSSO.
npm install -g csso-cli
csso [input] [options]
Options:
--comments <value> Comments to keep: exclamation (default), first-exclamation or none
--debug [level] Output intermediate state of CSS during a compression
-d, --declaration-list Treat input as a declaration list
--force-media-merge Enable unsafe merge of @media rules
-h, --help Output usage information
-i, --input <filename> Input file
--input-source-map <source> Input source map: none, auto (default) or <filename>
--no-restructure Disable structural optimisations
-o, --output <filename> Output file (result outputs to stdout if not set)
-s, --source-map <destination> Generate source map: none (default), inline, file or <filename>
--stat Output statistics in stderr
-u, --usage <filename> Usage data file
-v, --version Output version
--watch Watch source file for changes
Some examples:
> csso in.css
...output result in stdout...
> csso in.css --output out.css
> echo '.test { color: #ff0000; }' | csso
.test{color:red}
> cat source1.css source2.css | csso | gzip -9 -c > production.css.gz
Source map doesn't generate by default. To generate map use
--source-map CLI option, that can be:
none (default) – don't generate source map
inline – add source map into result CSS (via
/*# sourceMappingURL=application/json;base64,... */)
file – write source map into file with same name as output file, but with
.map extension (in this case
--output option is required)
Examples:
> csso my.css --source-map inline
> csso my.css --output my.min.css --source-map file
> csso my.css --output my.min.css --source-map maps/my.min.map
Use
--input-source-map option to specify input source map if needed. Possible values for option:
auto (default) - attempt to fetch input source map by follow steps:
--input is specified) check file with same name as input file but with
.map extension exists and read its content
none - don't use input source map; actually it's using to disable
auto-fetching
Generally you shouldn't care about the input source map since defaults behaviour (
auto) covers most use cases.
NOTE: Input source map is using only if output source map is generating.
CSSO can use data about how
CSS is using for better compression. File with this data (
JSON format) can be set using
--usage option. Read more about Usage data in CSSO repository.
All debug information outputs to
stderr.
To get brief info about compression use
--stat option.
> echo '.test { color: #ff0000 }' | csso --stat >/dev/null
Source: <stdin>
Original: 25 bytes
Compressed: 16 bytes (64.00%)
Saving: 9 bytes (36.00%)
Time: 7 ms
Memory: 0.204 MB
To get details about compression steps use
--debug option.
> echo '.test { color: green; color: #ff0000 } .foo { color: red }' | csso --debug
## parsing done in 4 ms
Compress block #1
[0.000s] init
[0.001s] clean
[0.003s] replace
[0.001s] prepare
[0.001s] mergeAtrule
[0.000s] initialMergeRuleset
[0.000s] disjoinRuleset
[0.000s] restructShorthand
[0.001s] restructBlock
[0.000s] mergeRuleset
[0.000s] restructRuleset
## compress done in 9 ms
## generate done in 0 ms
.foo,.test{color:red}
More details are providing when
--debug option has a number greater than
1:
> echo '.test { color: green; color: #ff0000 } .foo { color: red }' | csso --debug 2
## parsing done in 4 ms
Compress block #1
[0.001s] init
.test{color:green;color:#ff0000}.foo{color:red}
[0.001s] clean
.test{color:green;color:#ff0000}.foo{color:red}
[0.004s] replace
.test{color:green;color:red}.foo{color:red}
...
[0.000s] mergeRuleset
.foo,.test{color:red}
[0.000s] restructRuleset
.foo,.test{color:red}
## compress done in 12 ms
## generate done in 0 ms
.foo,.test{color:red}
Using
--debug option adds stack trace to CSS parse error output. That can help to find out problem in parser.
> echo '.a { color }' | csso --debug
Parse error <stdin>: Colon is expected
1 |.a { color }
------------------^
2 |
/usr/local/lib/node_modules/csso/lib/cli.js:243
throw e;
^
Error: Colon is expected
at parseError (/usr/local/lib/node_modules/csso/lib/parser/index.js:54:17)
at eat (/usr/local/lib/node_modules/csso/lib/parser/index.js:88:5)
at getDeclaration (/usr/local/lib/node_modules/csso/lib/parser/index.js:394:5)
at getBlock (/usr/local/lib/node_modules/csso/lib/parser/index.js:380:27)
...
MIT