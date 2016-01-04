a webpack loader for cssnext
Issues with the output should be reported on cssnext issue tracker.
$ npm install cssnext-loader
Add a cssnext section in your
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
entry: "path/to/entry",
output: {
path: "path/to/output/",
filename: "bundle.js"
},
cssnext: {
browsers: "last 2 versions",
}
}
You can configure webpack so that it always parses CSS files like this :
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
loader: "style-loader!css-loader!cssnext-loader"
}
]
}
Or, for a direct usage, in your JavaScript files :
var css = require("style-loader!css-loader!cssnext-loader!../..!./file.css")
Options are directly passed to cssnext, so checkout cssnext options directly.
Note: some options are by default automatically specified.
from
to
sourcemap (webpack
sourceMap)
compress (webpack
minimize)