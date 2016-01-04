DEPRECATED. Use postcss-loader instead.

a webpack loader for cssnext

Issues with the output should be reported on cssnext issue tracker.

Install

npm install cssnext-loader

Usage

Add a cssnext section in your webpack.config.js

module .exports = { entry : "path/to/entry" , output : { path : "path/to/output/" , filename : "bundle.js" }, cssnext : { browsers : "last 2 versions" , } }

You can configure webpack so that it always parses CSS files like this :

module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.css$/ , loader : "style-loader!css-loader!cssnext-loader" } ] }

Or, for a direct usage, in your JavaScript files :

var css = require ( "style-loader!css-loader!cssnext-loader!../..!./file.css" )

Options

Options are directly passed to cssnext, so checkout cssnext options directly.

Note: some options are by default automatically specified.