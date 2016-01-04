openbase logo
cssnext-loader

by Max Thirouin
1.0.1 (see all)

# DEPRECATED. Use postcss-loader instead.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Deprecated!
cssnext is now postcss-cssnext. cssnext-loader is deprecated. Use postcss-loader. See postcss-cssnext migration guide http://cssnext.io/postcss/

Readme

DEPRECATED. Use postcss-loader instead.

cssnext-loader Build Status

a webpack loader for cssnext

Issues with the output should be reported on cssnext issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install cssnext-loader

Usage

Add a cssnext section in your webpack.config.js

module.exports = {
  entry: "path/to/entry",
  output: {
    path: "path/to/output/",
    filename: "bundle.js"
  },
  cssnext: {
    browsers: "last 2 versions",
  }
}

You can configure webpack so that it always parses CSS files like this :

module: {
  loaders: [
    {
      test:   /\.css$/,
      loader: "style-loader!css-loader!cssnext-loader"
    }
  ]
}

Or, for a direct usage, in your JavaScript files :

var css = require("style-loader!css-loader!cssnext-loader!../..!./file.css")

Options

Options are directly passed to cssnext, so checkout cssnext options directly.

Note: some options are by default automatically specified.

  • from
  • to
  • sourcemap (webpack sourceMap)
  • compress (webpack minimize)

Changelog

License

