This plugin uses cssnano to optimize and minify your CSS.
Just like optimize-css-assets-webpack-plugin but more accurate with source maps and assets using query string, allows caching and works in parallel mode.
To begin, you'll need to install
css-minimizer-webpack-plugin:
npm install css-minimizer-webpack-plugin --save-dev
or
yarn add -D css-minimizer-webpack-plugin
or
pnpm add -D css-minimizer-webpack-plugin
Then add the plugin to your
webpack configuration. For example:
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
const CssMinimizerPlugin = require("css-minimizer-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /.s?css$/,
use: [MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, "css-loader", "sass-loader"],
},
],
},
optimization: {
minimizer: [
// For webpack@5 you can use the `...` syntax to extend existing minimizers (i.e. `terser-webpack-plugin`), uncomment the next line
// `...`,
new CssMinimizerPlugin(),
],
},
plugins: [new MiniCssExtractPlugin()],
};
This will enable CSS optimization only in production mode.
If you want to run it also in development set the
optimization.minimize option to
true:
webpack.config.js
// [...]
module.exports = {
optimization: {
// [...]
minimize: true,
},
};
And run
webpack via your preferred method.
Works only with
source-map,
inline-source-map,
hidden-source-map and
nosources-source-map values for the
devtool option.
Why? Because CSS support only these source map types.
The plugin respect the
devtool and using the
SourceMapDevToolPlugin plugin.
Using supported
devtool values enable source map generation.
Using
SourceMapDevToolPlugin with enabled the
columns option enables source map generation.
Use source maps to map error message locations to modules (this slows down the compilation).
If you use your own
minify function please read the
minify section for handling source maps correctly.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
test
String\|RegExp\|Array<String\|RegExp>
/\.css(\?.*)?$/i
|Test to match files against.
include
String\|RegExp\|Array<String\|RegExp>
undefined
|Files to include.
exclude
String\|RegExp\|Array<String\|RegExp>
undefined
|Files to exclude.
parallel
Boolean\|Number
true
|Enable/disable multi-process parallel running.
minify
Function\|Array<Function>
CssMinimizerPlugin.cssnanoMinify
|Allows to override default minify function.
minimizerOptions
Object\|Array<Object>
{ preset: 'default' }
|Cssnano optimisations options.
warningsFilter
Function<(warning, file, source) -> Boolean>
() => true
|Allow to filter css-minimizer warnings.
test
Type:
String|RegExp|Array<String|RegExp> - default:
/\.css(\?.*)?$/i
Test to match files against.
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new CssMinimizerPlugin({
test: /\.foo\.css$/i,
}),
],
},
};
include
Type:
String|RegExp|Array<String|RegExp>
Default:
undefined
Files to include.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new CssMinimizerPlugin({
include: /\/includes/,
}),
],
},
};
exclude
Type:
String|RegExp|Array<String|RegExp>
Default:
undefined
Files to exclude.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new CssMinimizerPlugin({
exclude: /\/excludes/,
}),
],
},
};
parallel
Type:
Boolean|Number
Default:
true
Use multi-process parallel running to improve the build speed.
Default number of concurrent runs:
os.cpus().length - 1.
ℹ️ Parallelization can speed up your build significantly and is therefore highly recommended. If a parallelization is enabled, the packages in
minimizerOptionsmust be required via strings (
packageNameor
require.resolve(packageName)). Read more in
minimizerOptions
Boolean
Enable/disable multi-process parallel running.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new CssMinimizerPlugin({
parallel: true,
}),
],
},
};
Number
Enable multi-process parallel running and set number of concurrent runs.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new CssMinimizerPlugin({
parallel: 4,
}),
],
},
};
minify
Type:
Function|Array<Function>
Default:
CssMinimizerPlugin.cssnanoMinify
Allows overriding default minify function. By default, plugin uses cssnano package. Useful for using and testing unpublished versions or forks.
Possible options:
async (data, inputMap, minimizerOptions) => {return {code: "a{color: red}", map: "...", warnings: [], errors: []}}
⚠️ Always use
requireinside
minifyfunction when
paralleloption enabled.
Function
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new CssMinimizerPlugin({
minimizerOptions: {
level: {
1: {
roundingPrecision: "all=3,px=5",
},
},
},
minify: CssMinimizerPlugin.cleanCssMinify,
}),
],
},
};
Array
If an array of functions is passed to the
minify option, the
minimizerOptions must also be an array.
The function index in the
minify array corresponds to the options object with the same index in the
minimizerOptions array.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new CssMinimizerPlugin({
minimizerOptions: [
{}, // Options for the first function (CssMinimizerPlugin.cssnanoMinify)
{}, // Options for the second function (CssMinimizerPlugin.cleanCssMinify)
{}, // Options for the third function
],
minify: [
CssMinimizerPlugin.cssnanoMinify,
CssMinimizerPlugin.cleanCssMinify,
async (data, inputMap, minimizerOptions) => {
// To do something
return {
code: `a{color: red}`,
map: `{"version": "3", ...}`,
warnings: [],
errors: [],
};
},
],
}),
],
},
};
minimizerOptions
Type:
Object|Array<Object>
Default:
{ preset: 'default' }
Cssnano optimisations options.
Object
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new CssMinimizerPlugin({
minimizerOptions: {
preset: [
"default",
{
discardComments: { removeAll: true },
},
],
},
}),
],
},
};
Array
The function index in the
minify array corresponds to the options object with the same index in the
minimizerOptions array.
If you use
minimizerOptions like object, all
minify function accept it.
If a parallelization is enabled, the packages in
minimizerOptionsmust be required via strings (
packageNameor
require.resolve(packageName)). In this case, we shouldn't use
require/
import.
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new CssMinimizerPlugin({
minimizerOptions: {
preset: require.resolve("cssnano-preset-simple"),
},
}),
],
},
};
processorOptions (⚠ only cssnano)
Type:
Object
Default:
{ from: assetName }
Allows filtering options
processoptions for the cssnano.
The
parser,
stringifier and
syntax can be either a function or a string indicating the module that will be imported.
⚠️ If a function is passed, the
paralleloption must be disabled..
import sugarss from "sugarss";
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new CssMinimizerPlugin({
parallel: false,
minimizerOptions: {
processorOptions: {
parser: sugarss,
},
},
}),
],
},
};
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new CssMinimizerPlugin({
minimizerOptions: {
processorOptions: {
parser: "sugarss",
},
},
}),
],
},
};
warningsFilter
Type:
Function<(warning, file, source) -> Boolean>
Default:
() => true
Allow filtering css-minimizer warnings (By default cssnano).
Return
true to keep the warning, a falsy value (
false/
null/
undefined) otherwise.
⚠️ The
sourceargument will contain
undefinedif you don't use source maps.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new CssMinimizerPlugin({
warningsFilter: (warning, file, source) => {
if (/Dropping unreachable code/i.test(warning)) {
return true;
}
if (/file\.css/i.test(file)) {
return true;
}
if (/source\.css/i.test(source)) {
return true;
}
return false;
},
}),
],
},
};
Don't forget to enable
sourceMap options for all loaders.
const CssMinimizerPlugin = require("css-minimizer-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
devtool: "source-map",
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /.s?css$/,
use: [
MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
{ loader: "css-loader", options: { sourceMap: true } },
{ loader: "sass-loader", options: { sourceMap: true } },
],
},
],
},
optimization: {
minimizer: [new CssMinimizerPlugin()],
},
plugins: [new MiniCssExtractPlugin()],
};
Remove all comments (including comments starting with
/*!).
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimizer: [
new CssMinimizerPlugin({
minimizerOptions: {
preset: [
"default",
{
discardComments: { removeAll: true },
},
],
},
}),
],
},
};
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
// Uncomment if you need source maps
// devtool: "source-map",
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new CssMinimizerPlugin({
minify: CssMinimizerPlugin.cssoMinify,
// Uncomment this line for options
// minimizerOptions: { restructure: false },
}),
],
},
};
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
// Uncomment if you need source maps
// devtool: "source-map",
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new CssMinimizerPlugin({
minify: CssMinimizerPlugin.cleanCssMinify,
// Uncomment this line for options
// minimizerOptions: { compatibility: 'ie11,-properties.merging' },
}),
],
},
};
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
// Uncomment if you need source maps
// devtool: "source-map",
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new CssMinimizerPlugin({
minify: CssMinimizerPlugin.esbuildMinify,
}),
],
},
};
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
// Uncomment if you need source maps
// devtool: "source-map",
optimization: {
minimize: true,
minimizer: [
new CssMinimizerPlugin({
minify: CssMinimizerPlugin.parcelCssMinify,
// Uncomment this line for options
// minimizerOptions: { targets: { ie: 11 }, drafts: { nesting: true } },
}),
],
},
};
