cssnano-preset-lite

by cssnano
2.0.1 (see all)

A modular minifier, built on top of the PostCSS ecosystem.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

4.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

98

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme


cssnano


A modular minifier, built on top of the PostCSS ecosystem.

cssnano is a modern, modular compression tool written on top of the PostCSS ecosystem, which allows us to use a lot of powerful features in order to compact CSS appropriately.

Our preset system allow you to load cssnano in a different configuration depending on your needs; the default preset performs safe transforms, whereas the advanced preset performs more aggressive transforms that are safe only when your site meets the requirements; but regardless of the preset you choose, we handle more than whitespace transforms!

Optimisations range from compressing colors & removing comments, to discarding overridden at-rules, normalising unicode-range descriptors, even mangling gradient parameters for a smaller output value! In addition, where it's made sense for a transform, we've added Browserslist to provide different output depending on the browsers that you support.

For further details check out the website:

You can now try cssnano online!

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

License

MIT © Ben Briggs

