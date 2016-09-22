A CLI for modular minifier cssnano.

Install

With npm do:

npm install cssnano-cli --global

You can also install cssnano-cli as a development dependency of your project, and get the command by this snippet in your .bashrc:

export PATH= $PATH :./node_modules/.bin

Usage

$ cssnano --help Usage: cssnano [input] [output] {OPTIONS} Options: - -sourcemap, -s Generate a sourcemap within the minified output. - -no-[featureName] Disable any individual processor module by its name . [featureName] can be any one of these: autoprefixer filterOptimiser normalizeUrl calc filterPlugins orderedValues colormin functionOptimiser reduceIdents convertValues mergeIdents singleCharset core mergeLonghand styleCache discardComments mergeRules svgo discardDuplicates minifyFontValues uniqueSelectors discardEmpty minifyParams zindex discardUnused minifySelectors - -safe Disable advanced optimisations that are not always safe. Currently, this disables custom identifier reduction, z-index rebasing, unused at-rule removal & conversion between absolute length values. - -version, -v Outputs the version number. - -help, -h Outputs this help screen.

You can also use stdin & stdout redirections:

cssnano < main .css > main .min .css

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. If you add functionality, then please add unit tests to cover it.

License

MIT © Ben Briggs