A modular minifier, built on top of the PostCSS ecosystem.
cssnano is a modern, modular compression tool written on top of the PostCSS ecosystem, which allows us to use a lot of powerful features in order to compact CSS appropriately.
Our preset system allow you to load cssnano in a different configuration depending on your needs; the default preset performs safe transforms, whereas the advanced preset performs more aggressive transforms that are safe only when your site meets the requirements; but regardless of the preset you choose, we handle more than whitespace transforms!
Optimisations range from compressing colors & removing comments, to discarding
overridden at-rules, normalising
unicode-range descriptors, even mangling
gradient parameters for a smaller output value! In addition, where it's made
sense for a transform, we've added Browserslist
to provide different output depending on the browsers that you support.
For further details check out the website:
You can now try cssnano online!
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
MIT © Ben Briggs
Simple, easy to use and set up minifier for PostCSS. All you have to do is put CSSNano in your postcss config file at the end of the plugin list, and it automatically minifies your css (note: it does not purge unused css, for that, use purgecss). It is also quite fast, as most PostCSS plugins are.
The de-facto CSS minification plugin for PostCSS. It is in constant development and is really mature. It also exposes presets for minification use-cases (standard/experimental) - this helps adapt the setup to your personal project goals.