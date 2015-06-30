Description

This is a node.js module that minimize CSS files (cssmin). It uses a port of YUICompressor made in JavaScript by Stoyan Stefanov based on Isaac Schlueter work. For more informations about YUICompressor

Installation

You can either download the plugin and unzip it into to your project folder or you can use npm to install the cssmin package.

npm -g i cssmin

Usage

The module exports the cssmin function, so you can use it with :

var cssmin = require ( 'cssmin' );

The function cssmin takes two arguments :

input : the CSS content you want to minimize.

linebreakpos : the number of characters before the end of the line. If empty, the output will have only one line.

Example :

var puts = require ( 'util' ).puts, fs = require ( 'fs' ), cssmin = require ( './cssmin' ); var css = fs.readFileSync( "/Any/Random/CSS/File.css" , encoding= 'utf8' ); var min = cssmin(css); puts(min);

License

cssmin is released under a "BSD License":http://opensource.org/licenses/bsd-license.php.