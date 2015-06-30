This is a node.js module that minimize CSS files (cssmin). It uses a port of YUICompressor made in JavaScript by Stoyan Stefanov based on Isaac Schlueter work. For more informations about YUICompressor
You can either download the plugin and unzip it into to your project folder or you can use npm to install the cssmin package.
npm -g i cssmin
The module exports the cssmin function, so you can use it with :
var cssmin = require('cssmin');
The function cssmin takes two arguments :
Example :
var puts = require('util').puts,
fs = require('fs'),
cssmin = require('./cssmin');
var css = fs.readFileSync("/Any/Random/CSS/File.css", encoding='utf8');
var min = cssmin(css);
puts(min);
cssmin is released under a "BSD License":http://opensource.org/licenses/bsd-license.php.
CSSmin is a good and simple node module for minimizing CSS files especially useful when it comes to production.