CSS-JSON Converter for JavaScript

Converts CSS to JSON and back.

Version 3.0.0

Released under the MIT license.

Installation

NPM

npm install cssjson

Usage

JavaScript / Typescript

import { toCSS, toJSON } from 'cssjson' ; const json = toJSON(cssString); const css = toCSS(jsonObject);

npm run / CLI

To use CSSJSON from your command-line interface or with npm scripts there is cssjson-cli.

$ cssjson input_file [--to-css] [--output|-o output_file]

Sample

See src/__tests__/toCSSandJSON.spec.ts

JSON

{ "children" : { "@media (max-width: 800px)" : { "children" : { "#main #comments" : { "children" : {}, "attributes" : { "margin" : "0px" , "width" : "auto" , "background" : "red" } }, "#main #buttons" : { "children" : {}, "attributes" : { "padding" : "5px 10px" , "color" : "blue" } } }, "attributes" : {} }, "#main #content" : { "children" : {}, "attributes" : { "margin" : "0 7.6%" , "width" : "auto" } }, "#nav-below" : { "children" : {}, "attributes" : { "border-bottom" : "1px solid #ddd" , "margin-bottom" : "1.625em" , "background-image" : "url(http://www.example.com/images/im.jpg)" } } }, "attributes" : {} }

CSS