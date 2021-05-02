Convert CSS stylesheets between left-to-right and right-to-left.
Based the original Google project.
See Interactive demo.
npm install cssjanus
var cssjanus = require( 'cssjanus' );
var rtlCss = cssjanus.transform( ltrCss );
transform( string css [, Object options ] ) : string
Parameters:
css Stylesheet to transform
options: Options object (optional)
options.transformDirInUrl (Boolean): Transform directions in URLs, such as
ltr to
rtl. Default:
false.
options.transformEdgeInUrl (Boolean): Transform edges in URLs, such as
left to
right. Default:
false.
If a rule is not meant to be flipped by CSSJanus, use a
/* @noflip */ comment to protect the rule.
.rule1 {
/* Will be converted to margin-right */
margin-left: 1em;
}
/* @noflip */
.rule2 {
/* Will be preserved as margin-left */
margin-left: 1em;
}