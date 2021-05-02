CSSJanus

Convert CSS stylesheets between left-to-right and right-to-left.

Based the original Google project.

Install

npm install cssjanus

Usage

var cssjanus = require ( 'cssjanus' ); var rtlCss = cssjanus.transform( ltrCss );

transform ( string css [, Object options ] ) : string

Parameters:

css Stylesheet to transform

Stylesheet to transform options : Options object (optional)

: Options object (optional) options.transformDirInUrl (Boolean): Transform directions in URLs, such as ltr to rtl . Default: false .

(Boolean): Transform directions in URLs, such as to . Default: . options.transformEdgeInUrl (Boolean): Transform edges in URLs, such as left to right . Default: false .

Preventing flipping

If a rule is not meant to be flipped by CSSJanus, use a /* @noflip */ comment to protect the rule.

.rule1 { margin-left : 1em ; } .rule2 { margin-left : 1em ; }

Who uses CSSJanus?

Wikimedia Foundation , the non-profit behind Wikipedia and other free knowledge projects. Used as part of MediaWiki and VisualEditor on Wikipedia, and more.

, the non-profit behind Wikipedia and other free knowledge projects. Used as part of MediaWiki and VisualEditor on Wikipedia, and more. WordPress , a free and open-source content management system. Used for the interface of wp-admin and the default yearly themes.

, a free and open-source content management system. Used for the interface of wp-admin and the default yearly themes. styled-components , an ecosystem of visual primitives. Its RTL support is powered by CSSJanus.

, an ecosystem of visual primitives. Its RTL support is powered by CSSJanus. AdminLTE, an open-source admin dashboard and control panel theme. See AdminLTE-RTL.

