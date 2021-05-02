openbase logo
Downloads/wk

48.5K

GitHub Stars

189

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status Coverage Status npm Tested with QUnit

CSSJanus

Convert CSS stylesheets between left-to-right and right-to-left.

Based the original Google project.

See Interactive demo.

Install

npm install cssjanus

Usage

var cssjanus = require( 'cssjanus' );
var rtlCss = cssjanus.transform( ltrCss );

transform( string css [, Object options ] ) : string

Parameters:

  • css Stylesheet to transform
  • options: Options object (optional)
  • options.transformDirInUrl (Boolean): Transform directions in URLs, such as ltr to rtl. Default: false.
  • options.transformEdgeInUrl (Boolean): Transform edges in URLs, such as left to right. Default: false.

Preventing flipping

If a rule is not meant to be flipped by CSSJanus, use a /* @noflip */ comment to protect the rule.

.rule1 {
  /* Will be converted to margin-right */
  margin-left: 1em;
}
/* @noflip */
.rule2 {
  /* Will be preserved as margin-left */
  margin-left: 1em;
}

Integrations

Who uses CSSJanus?

See also

