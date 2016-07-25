cssify

A simple Browserify v2 transform for adding required styles to the browser.

Example

If you have a file entry.js that you want to require some css from style.css :

style.css:

body { background : pink; }

entry.js:

var styleNode = require ( './style.css' ); console .log( 'The background is pink!' )

Install cssify into your app:

npm install cssify

When you compile your app, just pass -t cssify to browserify:

$ browserify -t cssify entry .js > bundle .js

Install

With npm:

npm install cssify

Bonus

To add a stylesheet from a url:

var cssify = require ( 'cssify' ) cssify.byUrl( '//netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.0.0/css/bootstrap.min.css' )

License

BSD

Misc

Thanks to substack's insert-css and domenic's simple-jadeify for helping me figure out how to actually test this thing.