A simple Browserify v2 transform for adding required styles to the browser.
If you have a file
entry.js that you want to require some css from
style.css:
body {
background: pink;
}
entry.js:
var styleNode = require('./style.css');
console.log('The background is pink!')
Install cssify into your app:
$ npm install cssify
When you compile your app, just pass
-t cssify to browserify:
$ browserify -t cssify entry.js > bundle.js
With npm:
npm install cssify
To add a stylesheet from a url:
var cssify = require('cssify')
cssify.byUrl('//netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.0.0/css/bootstrap.min.css')
// Bootstrap styles!
BSD
Thanks to substack's insert-css and domenic's simple-jadeify for helping me figure out how to actually test this thing.