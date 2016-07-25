openbase logo
css

cssify

by David Guttman
1.0.3 (see all)

Simple middleware for Browserify to add css styles to the browser.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.7K

GitHub Stars

126

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

6

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cssify

A simple Browserify v2 transform for adding required styles to the browser.

Example

If you have a file entry.js that you want to require some css from style.css:

style.css:

body {
  background: pink;
}

entry.js:

var styleNode = require('./style.css');

console.log('The background is pink!')

Install cssify into your app:

$ npm install cssify

When you compile your app, just pass -t cssify to browserify:

$ browserify -t cssify entry.js > bundle.js

Install

With npm:

npm install cssify

Bonus

To add a stylesheet from a url:


var cssify = require('cssify')

cssify.byUrl('//netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.0.0/css/bootstrap.min.css')

// Bootstrap styles!

License

BSD

Misc

Thanks to substack's insert-css and domenic's simple-jadeify for helping me figure out how to actually test this thing.

