CSSHint is a code review tool based on NodeJS. The current rules are based on ecomfe CSS STYLE SPEC. It also covers CSSLint rules.
After a period of code refactoring, we finally came to this version, in which
CSS parser is replaced with postcss.
In addition, we changed the way of implementation which was also able to improve the performance by a large margin. Meanwhile, the following
global object has three attributes as follows:
global.CSSHINT_INVALID_ALL_COUNT: it is used to count the number of
warn to serve
max-error.
global.CSSHINT_HEXCOLOR_CASE_FLAG: it is used to record project's color value, whether the letters are small or capital.
0 is for small and
1 is for capital. This attribute is to serve
unifying-color-case-sensitive.
global.CSSHINT_FONTFAMILY_CASE_FLAG: it is used to record whether
font-family is small or capital to serve
unifying-font-family-case-sensitive.
CSSHint has been released on npm. It can be installed following the instructions.
$ [sudo] npm install csshint [-g]
Follow the following instruction if you are to update your CSSHint.
$ [sudo] npm update csshint [-g]
in CLI
$ csshint -v // show version
$ csshint [filePath|dirPath] // run csshint on file or dir
in Node.js
/**
* detect css file content
*
* @param {string} fileContent file content
* @param {Object=} config config of rule, optional
*
* @return {Promise} Promise Object
* reject and resolve arguments:
* {
* path: {string} file path
* messages: {Array.<Object>} warning messages, [{ruleName, line, col, errorChar, message, colorMessage}]
* }
*/
exports.checkString(fileContent, config);
/**
* detect file
*
* @param {Object} file the object has path and content key
* @param {Array} errors warning messages
* @param {Function} done detect callback
*/
check(file, errors, done);
/* csshint-disable ruleName */ and
/* csshint-enable ruleName1 */.