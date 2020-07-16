Some CSS classes to move your DOM!
You could download the complete
csshake.css file or separated files for each shake animation (i.e
csshake-little.css).
Each one expanded or minified.
I had to do a 'shake-animation' for a big project. First, I did it in vanilla CSS. After finish it I discover this cool jQuery plugin by @jackrugile. Then I started to think in made this little CSS project
Fork this repo
$ git clone https://github.com/elrumordelaluz/csshake.git
or via Bower
$ bower install csshake
or via npm
$ npm i csshake
$ npm run watch
$ npm run build:raw
$ npm run build:min
Now is also available in
cdnjs for each shake animation: https://cdnjs.com/libraries/csshake
First include the CSS file
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="csshake.css" />`
Then call the diffetent classes on the element you want to shake!
<div class="shake"></div>
<div class="shake shake-hard"></div>
<div class="shake shake-slow"></div>
<div class="shake shake-little"></div>
<div class="shake shake-horizontal"></div>
<div class="shake shake-vertical"></div>
<div class="shake shake-rotate"></div>
<div class="shake shake-opacity"></div>
<div class="shake shake-crazy"></div>
Add also classes to control the
animation-play-state.
<!-- Freeze the animation at that point when :hover -->
<div class="shake shake-freeze"></div>
<!-- Continuous animation instead on :hover -->
<div class="shake shake-constant"></div>
<!-- and stop when :hover -->
<div class="shake shake-constant shake-constant--hover"></div>
You could customize the Sass @mixins to create new shaking animations, yeah!
Editing the
do-shake mixin in
scss/_tools.scss file
.my-custom-shake {
@include do-shake(
$name: 'my-custom-shake',
$h: 5px,
$v: 5px,
$r: 3deg,
$dur: 100ms,
$precision: 0.02,
$opacity: false,
$q: infinite,
$t: ease-in-out,
$delay: null,
$chunk: 100%
);
}
$name {String} is the name for the keyframes animation
$h {Number} is the max number for random to assign in x axis
$v {Number} is the max number for random to assign in y axis
$r {Number} is the max number for random rotation
$dur {Number} is the
animation-duration time value
$precision {Number} is the precision of the keyframes animation. For example
.02 generates keyframes each 2% and
.1 each 10%. The calculation is
$step: 100 * $precision;
$opacity {Boolean} to apply random animation also in the opacity property
$q {String} is the
animation-iteration-count value
$t {String}
animation-timing-function value
$delay {Number}
animation-delay time value
$chunk {Number} is the part of the keyframes where apply the animation
When installed with
npm, import
csshake inside your css|stylus|sass files with
~ prefix to trigger webpack's module resolving:
@import '~csshake';
This will get you non-minified plain css.
Include full path relative to your
node_modules folder with csshake installation
@import '~csshake/scss/csshake-hard.scss';
