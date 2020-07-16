CSShake

Some CSS classes to move your DOM!

You could download the complete csshake.css file or separated files for each shake animation (i.e csshake-little.css ). Each one expanded or minified.

Why

I had to do a 'shake-animation' for a big project. First, I did it in vanilla CSS. After finish it I discover this cool jQuery plugin by @jackrugile. Then I started to think in made this little CSS project

Install

Fork this repo

$ git clone https:

or via Bower

bower install csshake

or via npm

npm i csshake

scripts

npm run watch npm run build:raw npm run build:min

CDN

Now is also available in cdnjs for each shake animation: https://cdnjs.com/libraries/csshake

How to use

First include the CSS file

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "csshake.css" /> `

Then call the diffetent classes on the element you want to shake!

< div class = "shake" > </ div > < div class = "shake shake-hard" > </ div > < div class = "shake shake-slow" > </ div > < div class = "shake shake-little" > </ div > < div class = "shake shake-horizontal" > </ div > < div class = "shake shake-vertical" > </ div > < div class = "shake shake-rotate" > </ div > < div class = "shake shake-opacity" > </ div > < div class = "shake shake-crazy" > </ div >

Add also classes to control the animation-play-state .

< div class = "shake shake-freeze" > </ div > < div class = "shake shake-constant" > </ div > < div class = "shake shake-constant shake-constant--hover" > </ div >

Customize

You could customize the Sass @mixins to create new shaking animations, yeah! Editing the do-shake mixin in scss/_tools.scss file

.my-custom-shake { @ include do-shake( $name : 'my-custom-shake' , $h : 5px, $v : 5px, $r : 3deg, $dur : 100ms, $precision : 0.02, $opacity : false, $q : infinite, $t : ease-in-out, $delay : null, $chunk : 100% ); }

$name {String} is the name for the keyframes animation

$h {Number} is the max number for random to assign in x axis

$v {Number} is the max number for random to assign in y axis

$r {Number} is the max number for random rotation

$dur {Number} is the animation-duration time value

$precision {Number} is the precision of the keyframes animation. For example .02 generates keyframes each 2% and .1 each 10%. The calculation is $step: 100 * $precision;

$opacity {Boolean} to apply random animation also in the opacity property

$q {String} is the animation-iteration-count value

$t {String} animation-timing-function value

$delay {Number} animation-delay time value

$chunk {Number} is the part of the keyframes where apply the animation

Use with Webpack 2.x

When installed with npm , import csshake inside your css|stylus|sass files with ~ prefix to trigger webpack's module resolving:

@ import '~csshake' ;

This will get you non-minified plain css.

Import source sass files

Include full path relative to your node_modules folder with csshake installation

@ import '~csshake/scss/csshake-hard.scss' ;

=======

Changelog

Improve the core mixin for a better output code

Generate the entire 'shake' animation from only one @mixin. Easier to cerate custom shakes animations classes.

Add a new argument to allow animate only part of the 100% of keyframes. Solves issue #25

Add a class to allow fire animation from a parent element. Solves issue #16

Update semanthics on modifiers classes

Export separated stylesheets for each animation. Solves issue #20

======

Made with ♥ by @elrumordelaluz using Sass.