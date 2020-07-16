openbase logo
css

csshake

by Lionel
1.5.3 (see all)

CSS classes to move your DOM!

Documentation
Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

4.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

CSShake npm version

Some CSS classes to move your DOM!

Live Demo

Download Center

You could download the complete csshake.css file or separated files for each shake animation (i.e csshake-little.css). Each one expanded or minified.

Why

I had to do a 'shake-animation' for a big project. First, I did it in vanilla CSS. After finish it I discover this cool jQuery plugin by @jackrugile. Then I started to think in made this little CSS project

Install

Fork this repo

  $ git clone https://github.com/elrumordelaluz/csshake.git

or via Bower

  $ bower install csshake

or via npm

  $ npm i csshake

scripts

  $ npm run watch
  $ npm run build:raw
  $ npm run build:min

CDN

Now is also available in cdnjs for each shake animation: https://cdnjs.com/libraries/csshake

How to use

First include the CSS file

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="csshake.css" />`

Then call the diffetent classes on the element you want to shake!

<div class="shake"></div>
<div class="shake shake-hard"></div>
<div class="shake shake-slow"></div>
<div class="shake shake-little"></div>
<div class="shake shake-horizontal"></div>
<div class="shake shake-vertical"></div>
<div class="shake shake-rotate"></div>
<div class="shake shake-opacity"></div>
<div class="shake shake-crazy"></div>

Add also classes to control the animation-play-state.

<!-- Freeze the animation at that point when :hover -->
<div class="shake shake-freeze"></div>
<!-- Continuous animation instead on :hover -->
<div class="shake shake-constant"></div>
<!-- and stop when :hover -->
<div class="shake shake-constant shake-constant--hover"></div>

Customize

You could customize the Sass @mixins to create new shaking animations, yeah! Editing the do-shake mixin in scss/_tools.scss file

.my-custom-shake {
  @include do-shake(
    $name: 'my-custom-shake',
    $h: 5px,
    $v: 5px,
    $r: 3deg,
    $dur: 100ms,
    $precision: 0.02,
    $opacity: false,
    $q: infinite,
    $t: ease-in-out,
    $delay: null,
    $chunk: 100%
  );
}

$name {String} is the name for the keyframes animation

$h {Number} is the max number for random to assign in x axis

$v {Number} is the max number for random to assign in y axis

$r {Number} is the max number for random rotation

$dur {Number} is the animation-duration time value

$precision {Number} is the precision of the keyframes animation. For example .02 generates keyframes each 2% and .1 each 10%. The calculation is $step: 100 * $precision;

$opacity {Boolean} to apply random animation also in the opacity property

$q {String} is the animation-iteration-count value

$t {String} animation-timing-function value

$delay {Number} animation-delay time value

$chunk {Number} is the part of the keyframes where apply the animation

Use with Webpack 2.x

When installed with npm, import csshake inside your css|stylus|sass files with ~ prefix to trigger webpack's module resolving:

@import '~csshake';

This will get you non-minified plain css.

Import source sass files

Include full path relative to your node_modules folder with csshake installation

@import '~csshake/scss/csshake-hard.scss';

Changelog

v1.5.0 (October 5, 2015)

  • Improve the core mixin for a better output code
  • Generate the entire 'shake' animation from only one @mixin. Easier to cerate custom shakes animations classes.
  • Add a new argument to allow animate only part of the 100% of keyframes. Solves issue #25
  • Add a class to allow fire animation from a parent element. Solves issue #16
  • Update semanthics on modifiers classes
  • Export separated stylesheets for each animation. Solves issue #20

Made with ♥ by @elrumordelaluz using Sass.

100
Hitesh Jangid36 Ratings0 Reviews
December 29, 2020

