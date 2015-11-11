CSS Grace

From now on,writing brief,elegant,future-oriented CSS.

简体中文

CSS Grace is a plugin for PostCSS.It does not change the original grammar CSS, let CSS to write more simple and more elegant。

Quick start

Download and install Node.js. Installation cssgrace.

npm install cssgrace

test.js

npm install chokidar

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var cssgrace = require ( 'cssgrace' ) var src = 'src/input.css' console .info( 'Watching…

Modify the input.css and save.' ) chokidar.watch(src, { ignored : /[\/\\]\./ , persistent : true }).on( 'all' , function ( event, path, stats ) { var css = fs.readFileSync(src, 'utf8' ) fs.writeFileSync( 'build/output.css' , cssgrace.pack(css)) })

input.css：

.foo ::after { position : center; width : 210px ; height : 80px ; background : rgba (112, 26, 0, .3); } .bar { display : inline-block; opacity : . 5 ; }

node test ，we will get output.css .

.foo :after { position : absolute; left : 50% ; top : 50% ; margin-left : - 105px ; margin-top : - 40px ; width : 210px ; height : 80px ; background : rgba (112, 26, 0, .3); filter : progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft. gradient (startColorstr= '#4c701a00' , endColorstr= '#4c701a00' ); } :root .foo :after { filter : none\ 9 ; } .bar { display : inline-block; * display : inline; * zoom : 1 ; opacity : . 5 ; filter : alpha (opacity=50); }

How to use

Node watch & With the other plugins

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var chokidar = require ( 'chokidar' ) var postcss = require ( 'postcss' ) var cssgrace = require ( 'cssgrace' ) var nested = require ( 'postcss-nested' ) var minmax = require ( 'postcss-media-minmax' ) var selector = require ( 'postcss-custom-selectors' ) var src = 'src/input.css' console .info( 'Watching…

Modify the input.css and save.' ) chokidar.watch(src, { ignored : /[\/\\]\./ , persistent : true }).on( 'all' , function ( event, path, stats ) { var css = fs.readFileSync(src, 'utf8' ) var output = postcss() .use(minmax()) .use(cssgrace) .use(selector()) .use(nested) .process(css) .css; fs.writeFileSync( 'build/output.css' , output) })

Grunt

npm install grunt-postcss

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.initConfig({ pkg : grunt.file.readJSON( 'package.json' ), postcss : { options : { processors : [ require ( 'postcss-custom-selector' )(), require ( 'cssgrace' ), ] }, dist : { src : [ 'src/*.css' ], dest : 'build/grunt.css' } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-uglify' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-postcss' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'postcss' ]); }

Gulp

npm install gulp-postcss

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var rename = require ( 'gulp-rename' ); var postcss = require ( 'gulp-postcss' ); var cssgrace = require ( 'cssgrace' ); var autoprefixer = require ( 'autoprefixer-core' ) gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { var processors = [ require ( 'cssgrace' ) ]; gulp.src( 'src/input.css' ) .pipe(postcss(processors)) .pipe(rename( 'gulp.css' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )) }); gulp.watch( 'src/*.css' , [ 'default' ]);

More features

Automatic generation of 2x background compatible code

input:

.foo { background-image : -webkit-image-set ( url(../img/yuxifan@1x.jpg) 1 x, url (../img/yuxifan@2x.jpg) 2 x); }

output:

.foo { background-image : url (../img/yuxifan@1x.jpg); background-image : -webkit-image-set ( url(../img/yuxifan@1x.jpg) 1 x, url (../img/yuxifan@2x.jpg) 2 x); } @ media only screen and (min-resolution: 2dppx ) { .foo { background-image : url (../img/yuxifan@2x.jpg); background-size : 320px 427px ; } }

Get the background image's width or height

Using the image-width and image-height to obtain the image's width or height.

input:

.foo { background : url (../img/post-and-pre.png); width : image-width; height : image-height; } .foo { background : url (../img/post-and-pre.png); margin : image-width image-height -image-height; content : 'image-width' ; }

output:

.foo { background : url (../img/post-and-pre.png); width : 720px ; height : 719px ; } .foo { background : url (../img/post-and-pre.png); margin : 720px 719px - 719px ; content : 'image-width' ; }

clear: fix

input:

.foo { clear : fix; }

output:

.foo { * zoom : 1 ; } .foo :after { clear : both; } .foo :before , .foo :after { content : '' ; display : table; }

If there is already can remove floating property, don't generate compatible code.

input:

.foo { clear : fix; overflow : hidden; }

output:

.foo { overflow : hidden; }

position:center polyfill

Automatic calculation of margin value, the mother will never have to worry about my math is not good.

input:

.foo { position : center; width : 300px ; height : 123px ; }

output:

.foo { position : absolute; left : 50% ; top : 50% ; margin-left : - 150px ; margin-top : - 61.5px ; width : 300px ; height : 123px ; }

Repair of common errors

Float or absolutely positioned elements don't write display: block

input:

.foo { position : absolute; display : block; } .foo { position : center; display : block; } .foo { float : left; display : block; }

output:

.foo { position : absolute; } .foo { position : center; } .foo { float : left; }

Absolutely positioned elements floating effect

Remove float: left|right.

input:

.foo { position : absolute; float : left; }

output:

.foo { position : absolute; }

Missing property auto completion

resize

input:

.foo { resize : vertical; } .foo { resize : both; overflow : hidden; }

output:

.foo { resize : vertical; overflow : auto; } .foo { resize : both; overflow : hidden; }

text-overflow: ellipsis

input:

.foo { text-overflow : ellipsis; } .foo { text-overflow : ellipsis; overflow : auto; white-space : normal; }

output:

.foo { text-overflow : ellipsis; white-space : nowrap; overflow : hidden; } .foo { text-overflow : ellipsis; overflow : hidden; white-space : nowrap; }

IE Hack

IE opacity

input:

.foo { opacity : . 6 ; } .foo { opacity : 0.8293 ; }

output:

.foo { opacity : . 6 ; filter : alpha (opacity=60); } .foo { opacity : 0.8293 ; filter : alpha (opacity=83); }

IE RGBA

input:

.foo { background : rgba (153, 85, 102, 0.3); }

output:

.foo { background : rgba (153, 85, 102, 0.3); filter : progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft. gradient (startColorstr= '#4c995566' , endColorstr= '#4c995566' ); } :root .foo { filter : none\ 9 ; }

IE inline-block

input:

.foo { display : inline-block; }

output:

.foo { display : inline-block; * display : inline; * zoom : 1 ; }

Contributing

Install all the dependent modules.

Respect the coding style (Use EditorConfig).

Add test cases in the test directory.

Run the test cases.