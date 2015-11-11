From now on,writing brief,elegant,future-oriented CSS.
CSS Grace is a plugin for PostCSS.It does not change the original grammar CSS, let CSS to write more simple and more elegant。
Download and install Node.js.
Installation cssgrace.
npm install cssgrace
npm install chokidar
var fs = require('fs')
var cssgrace = require('cssgrace')
var src = 'src/input.css'
console.info('Watching…\nModify the input.css and save.')
chokidar.watch(src, {
ignored: /[\/\\]\./,
persistent: true
}).on('all',
function(event, path, stats) {
var css = fs.readFileSync(src, 'utf8')
fs.writeFileSync('build/output.css', cssgrace.pack(css))
})
.foo::after {
position: center;
width: 210px;
height: 80px;
background: rgba(112, 26, 0, .3);
}
.bar {
display: inline-block;
opacity: .5;
}
node test，we will get
output.css.
.foo:after {
position: absolute;
left: 50%;
top: 50%;
margin-left: -105px;
margin-top: -40px;
width: 210px;
height: 80px;
background: rgba(112, 26, 0, .3);
filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient(startColorstr='#4c701a00', endColorstr='#4c701a00');
}
:root .foo:after {
filter: none\9;
}
.bar {
display: inline-block;
*display: inline;
*zoom: 1;
opacity: .5;
filter: alpha(opacity=50);
}
var fs = require('fs')
var chokidar = require('chokidar')
var postcss = require('postcss')
var cssgrace = require('cssgrace')
var nested = require('postcss-nested') //CSS 代码嵌套
var minmax = require('postcss-media-minmax') //使用 >=/<= 代替 @media 中的 min-/max
var selector = require('postcss-custom-selectors') //自定义选择器
var src = 'src/input.css'
console.info('Watching…\nModify the input.css and save.')
chokidar.watch(src, {
ignored: /[\/\\]\./,
persistent: true
}).on('all',
function(event, path, stats) {
var css = fs.readFileSync(src, 'utf8')
var output = postcss()
.use(minmax())
.use(cssgrace)
.use(selector())
.use(nested)
.process(css)
.css;
fs.writeFileSync('build/output.css', output)
})
npm install grunt-postcss
module.exports = function(grunt) {
grunt.initConfig({
pkg: grunt.file.readJSON('package.json'),
postcss: {
options: {
processors: [
require('postcss-custom-selector')(),
require('cssgrace'),
]
},
dist: {
src: ['src/*.css'],
dest: 'build/grunt.css'
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-uglify');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-postcss');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['postcss']);
}
npm install gulp-postcss
var gulp = require('gulp');
var rename = require('gulp-rename');
var postcss = require('gulp-postcss');
var cssgrace = require('cssgrace');
var autoprefixer = require('autoprefixer-core')
gulp.task('default', function () {
var processors = [
require('cssgrace')
];
gulp.src('src/input.css')
.pipe(postcss(processors))
.pipe(rename('gulp.css'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build'))
});
gulp.watch('src/*.css', ['default']);
input:
.foo {
background-image: -webkit-image-set(
url(../img/yuxifan@1x.jpg) 1x,
url(../img/yuxifan@2x.jpg) 2x);
}
output:
.foo {
background-image: url(../img/yuxifan@1x.jpg); /* Fallback */
background-image: -webkit-image-set(
url(../img/yuxifan@1x.jpg) 1x,
url(../img/yuxifan@2x.jpg) 2x);
}
@media only screen and (min-resolution: 2dppx) {
.foo {
background-image: url(../img/yuxifan@2x.jpg);
background-size: 320px 427px;
}
}
Using the
image-width and
image-height to obtain the image's width or height.
input:
.foo {
background: url(../img/post-and-pre.png);
width: image-width;
height: image-height;
}
.foo {
background: url(../img/post-and-pre.png);
margin: image-width image-height -image-height;
content: 'image-width';
}
output:
.foo {
background: url(../img/post-and-pre.png);
width: 720px;
height: 719px;
}
.foo {
background: url(../img/post-and-pre.png);
margin: 720px 719px -719px;
content: 'image-width';
}
input:
.foo {
clear: fix;
}
output:
.foo {
*zoom: 1;
}
.foo:after {
clear: both;
}
.foo:before,
.foo:after {
content: '';
display: table;
}
If there is already can remove floating property, don't generate compatible code.
input:
.foo {
clear: fix;
overflow: hidden;
}
output:
.foo {
overflow: hidden;
}
Automatic calculation of margin value, the mother will never have to worry about my math is not good.
input:
.foo {
position: center;
width: 300px;
height: 123px;
}
output:
.foo {
position: absolute;
left: 50%;
top: 50%;
margin-left: -150px;
margin-top: -61.5px;
width: 300px;
height: 123px;
}
input:
.foo {
position: absolute;
display: block;
}
.foo {
position: center;
display: block;
}
.foo {
float: left;
display: block;
}
output:
.foo {
position: absolute;
}
.foo {
position: center;
}
.foo {
float: left;
}
Remove float: left|right.
input:
.foo {
position: absolute;
float: left;
}
output:
.foo {
position: absolute;
}
input:
.foo {
resize: vertical;
}
.foo {
resize: both;
overflow: hidden;
}
output:
.foo {
resize: vertical;
overflow: auto;
}
.foo {
resize: both;
overflow: hidden;
}
input:
.foo {
text-overflow: ellipsis;
}
.foo {
text-overflow: ellipsis;
overflow: auto;
white-space: normal;
}
output:
.foo {
text-overflow: ellipsis;
white-space: nowrap;
overflow: hidden;
}
.foo {
text-overflow: ellipsis;
overflow: hidden;
white-space: nowrap;
}
input:
.foo {
opacity: .6;
}
.foo {
opacity: 0.8293;
}
output:
.foo {
opacity: .6;
filter: alpha(opacity=60);
}
.foo {
opacity: 0.8293;
filter: alpha(opacity=83);
}
input:
.foo {
background: rgba(153, 85, 102, 0.3);
}
output:
.foo {
background: rgba(153, 85, 102, 0.3);
filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient(startColorstr='#4c995566', endColorstr='#4c995566');
}
:root .foo {
filter: none\9;
}
input:
.foo {
display: inline-block;
}
output:
.foo {
display: inline-block;
*display: inline;
*zoom: 1;
}
$ git clone https://github.com/postcss/postcss-media-minmaxs.git
$ git checkout -b patch
$ npm install
$ npm test