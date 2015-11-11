openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cssgrace

by cssdream
3.0.0 (see all)

从今天起，写简单优雅面向未来的 CSS。From now on,writing brief,elegant,future-oriented CSS.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

267

GitHub Stars

603

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CSS Grace

Build Status Windows Build status NPM Downloads NPM Version License

From now on,writing brief,elegant,future-oriented CSS.

简体中文

CSS Grace is a plugin for PostCSS.It does not change the original grammar CSS, let CSS to write more simple and more elegant。

CSS Grace Gif Demo

post and pre

Quick start

  1. Download and install Node.js.

  2. Installation cssgrace.

npm install cssgrace
  1. test.js
npm install chokidar

var fs       = require('fs')
var cssgrace = require('cssgrace')

var src = 'src/input.css'
console.info('Watching…\nModify the input.css and save.')

chokidar.watch(src, {
  ignored: /[\/\\]\./,
  persistent: true
}).on('all',
  function(event, path, stats) {
    var css = fs.readFileSync(src, 'utf8')
    fs.writeFileSync('build/output.css', cssgrace.pack(css))
  })
  1. input.css：
.foo::after {
  position: center;
  width: 210px;
  height: 80px;
  background: rgba(112, 26, 0, .3);
}

.bar {
  display: inline-block;
  opacity: .5;
}
  1. node test，we will get output.css.
.foo:after {
  position: absolute;
  left: 50%;
  top: 50%;
  margin-left: -105px;
  margin-top: -40px;
  width: 210px;
  height: 80px;
  background: rgba(112, 26, 0, .3);
  filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient(startColorstr='#4c701a00', endColorstr='#4c701a00');
}

:root .foo:after {
  filter: none\9;
}

.bar {
  display: inline-block;
  *display: inline;
  *zoom: 1;
  opacity: .5;
  filter: alpha(opacity=50);
}

How to use

Node watch & With the other plugins

var fs       = require('fs')
var chokidar = require('chokidar')
var postcss  = require('postcss')
var cssgrace = require('cssgrace')
var nested   = require('postcss-nested') //CSS 代码嵌套
var minmax   = require('postcss-media-minmax') //使用 >=/<= 代替 @media 中的 min-/max
var selector = require('postcss-custom-selectors') //自定义选择器


var src = 'src/input.css'

console.info('Watching…\nModify the input.css and save.')


chokidar.watch(src, {
  ignored: /[\/\\]\./,
  persistent: true
}).on('all',
  function(event, path, stats) {
    var css = fs.readFileSync(src, 'utf8')
    var output = postcss()
      .use(minmax())
      .use(cssgrace)
      .use(selector())
      .use(nested)
      .process(css)
      .css;
    fs.writeFileSync('build/output.css', output)
  })

Grunt

npm install grunt-postcss

module.exports = function(grunt) {
  grunt.initConfig({
    pkg: grunt.file.readJSON('package.json'),
    postcss: {
      options: {
        processors: [
          require('postcss-custom-selector')(),
          require('cssgrace'),
        ]
      },
      dist: {
        src: ['src/*.css'],
        dest: 'build/grunt.css'
      }
    }
  });

  grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-uglify');
  grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-postcss');

  grunt.registerTask('default', ['postcss']);
}

Gulp

npm install gulp-postcss

var gulp = require('gulp');
var rename = require('gulp-rename');
var postcss = require('gulp-postcss');
var cssgrace = require('cssgrace');
var autoprefixer = require('autoprefixer-core')

gulp.task('default', function () {
    var processors = [
        require('cssgrace')
    ];
    gulp.src('src/input.css')
        .pipe(postcss(processors))
        .pipe(rename('gulp.css'))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build'))
});
gulp.watch('src/*.css', ['default']);

More features

Automatic generation of 2x background compatible code

input:

.foo {
  background-image: -webkit-image-set(
                    url(../img/yuxifan@1x.jpg) 1x,
                    url(../img/yuxifan@2x.jpg) 2x);
}

output:

.foo {
  background-image: url(../img/yuxifan@1x.jpg); /* Fallback */
  background-image: -webkit-image-set(
                    url(../img/yuxifan@1x.jpg) 1x,
                    url(../img/yuxifan@2x.jpg) 2x);
}

@media only screen and (min-resolution: 2dppx) {
  .foo {
    background-image: url(../img/yuxifan@2x.jpg);
    background-size: 320px 427px;
}
}

Get the background image's width or height

Using the image-width and image-height to obtain the image's width or height.

input:

.foo {
  background: url(../img/post-and-pre.png);
  width: image-width;
  height: image-height;
}

.foo {
  background: url(../img/post-and-pre.png);
  margin: image-width image-height -image-height;
  content: 'image-width';
}

output:

.foo {
  background: url(../img/post-and-pre.png);
  width: 720px;
  height: 719px;
}

.foo {
  background: url(../img/post-and-pre.png);
  margin: 720px 719px -719px;
  content: 'image-width';
}

clear: fix

input:

.foo {
  clear: fix;
}

output:

.foo {
  *zoom: 1;
}
.foo:after {
  clear: both;
}
.foo:before,
.foo:after {
  content: '';
  display: table;
}

If there is already can remove floating property, don't generate compatible code.

input:

.foo {
  clear: fix;
  overflow: hidden;
}

output:

.foo {
  overflow: hidden;
}

position:center polyfill

Automatic calculation of margin value, the mother will never have to worry about my math is not good.

input:

.foo {
  position: center;
  width: 300px;
  height: 123px;
}

output:

.foo {
  position: absolute;
  left: 50%;
  top: 50%;
  margin-left: -150px;
  margin-top: -61.5px;
  width: 300px;
  height: 123px;
}

Repair of common errors

Float or absolutely positioned elements don't write display: block

input:

.foo {
  position: absolute;
  display: block;
}

.foo {
  position: center;
  display: block;
}

.foo {
  float: left;
  display: block;
}

output:

.foo {
  position: absolute;
}

.foo {
  position: center;
}

.foo {
  float: left;
}

Absolutely positioned elements floating effect

Remove float: left|right.

input:

.foo {
  position: absolute;
  float: left;
}

output:

.foo {
  position: absolute;
}

Missing property auto completion

resize

input:

.foo {
  resize: vertical;
}

.foo {
  resize: both;
  overflow: hidden;
}

output:

.foo {
  resize: vertical;
  overflow: auto;
}

.foo {
  resize: both;
  overflow: hidden;
}

text-overflow: ellipsis

input:

.foo {
  text-overflow: ellipsis;
}

.foo {
  text-overflow: ellipsis;
  overflow: auto;
  white-space: normal;
}

output:

.foo {
  text-overflow: ellipsis;
  white-space: nowrap;
  overflow: hidden;
}

.foo {
  text-overflow: ellipsis;
  overflow: hidden;
  white-space: nowrap;
}

IE Hack

IE opacity

input:

.foo {
  opacity: .6;
}

.foo {
  opacity: 0.8293;
}

output:

.foo {
  opacity: .6;
  filter: alpha(opacity=60);
}

.foo {
  opacity: 0.8293;
  filter: alpha(opacity=83);
}

IE RGBA

input:

.foo {
  background: rgba(153, 85, 102, 0.3);
}

output:

.foo {
  background: rgba(153, 85, 102, 0.3);
  filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient(startColorstr='#4c995566', endColorstr='#4c995566');
}

:root .foo {
  filter: none\9;
}

IE inline-block

input:

.foo {
  display: inline-block;
}

output:

.foo {
  display: inline-block;
  *display: inline;
  *zoom: 1;
}

Contributing

  • Install all the dependent modules.
  • Respect the coding style (Use EditorConfig).
  • Add test cases in the test directory.
  • Run the test cases.
$ git clone https://github.com/postcss/postcss-media-minmaxs.git
$ git checkout -b patch
$ npm install
$ npm test

Changelog

License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial