Modern CSS Formatter
stylefmt is a tool that automatically formats CSS according to stylelint rules.
stylefmt'd code is:
If you are using stylefmt with stylelint configuration to format according to its rules, you can now use stylelint's --fix option (from v7.11.0) to autofix.
Another on the other hand, prettier supports to format not only JavaScript but also CSS, SCSS and Less code.
calc() and nesting.
.stylelintrc).
Input (input.css):
/* custom properties */
:root{--fontSize: 1rem;
--mainColor :#12345678;
--highlightColor:hwb(190, 35%, 20%);
}
/* custom media queries */
@custom-media
--viewport-medium(width<=50rem);
/* some var() & calc() */
body{color:var(--mainColor);
font-size:var(--fontSize);
line-height: calc(var(--fontSize) * 1.5);
padding: calc((var(--fontSize) / 2) + 1px)}
/* custom media query usage */
@media (--viewport-medium) {
body {font-size: calc(var(--fontSize) * 1.2); }
}
/* custom selectors */
@custom-selector :--heading h1,h2,h3, h4,h5,h6;
:--heading { margin-top:0 }
/* colors stuff */
a{
color:var(--highlightColor);
transition:color 1s;
}
a:hover{color :gray(255,50%) }
a:active{color : rebeccapurple }
a:any-link { color:color(var(--highlightColor) blackness(+20%)) }
/* font stuff */
h2 {font-variant-caps:small-caps;
}table{font-variant-numeric: lining-nums;
}
/* filters */
.blur{filter:blur(4px)}.sepia{
filter: sepia(.8);}
Yield:
/* custom properties */
:root {
--fontSize: 1rem;
--mainColor: #12345678;
--highlightColor: hwb(190, 35%, 20%);
}
/* custom media queries */
@custom-media --viewport-medium (width <= 50rem);
/* some var() & calc() */
body {
color: var(--mainColor);
font-size: var(--fontSize);
line-height: calc(var(--fontSize) * 1.5);
padding: calc((var(--fontSize) / 2) + 1px);
}
/* custom media query usage */
@media (--viewport-medium) {
body {
font-size: calc(var(--fontSize) * 1.2);
}
}
/* custom selectors */
@custom-selector :--heading h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6;
:--heading {
margin-top: 0;
}
/* colors stuff */
a {
color: var(--highlightColor);
transition: color 1s;
}
a:hover {
color: gray(255, 50%);
}
a:active {
color: rebeccapurple;
}
a:any-link {
color: color(var(--highlightColor) blackness(+20%));
}
/* font stuff */
h2 {
font-variant-caps: small-caps;
}
table {
font-variant-numeric: lining-nums;
}
/* filters */
.blur {
filter: blur(4px);
}
.sepia {
filter: sepia(.8);
}
Input (input.scss):
// mixin for clearfix
@mixin clearfix () { &:before,
&:after {
content:" ";
display : table; }
&:after {clear: both;}
}.class
{
padding:10px;@include clearfix();}
.base { color: red; }
// placeholder
%base
{
padding: 12px
}
.foo{
@extend .base;}
.bar
{ @extend %base;
}
Yield:
// mixin for clearfix
@mixin clearfix () {
&:before,
&:after {
content: " ";
display: table;
}
&:after {
clear: both;
}
}
.class {
padding: 10px;
@include clearfix();
}
.base {
color: red;
}
// placeholder
%base {
padding: 12px;
}
.foo {
@extend .base;
}
.bar {
@extend %base;
}
$ npm install stylefmt
CLI Help:
$ stylefmt --help
Usage: stylefmt [options] input-name [output-name]
Options:
-b, --config-basedir Path to the directory that relative paths defining "extends"
-c, --config Path to a specific configuration file (JSON, YAML, or CommonJS)
-d, --diff Output diff against original file
-r, --recursive Format list of space seperated files(globs) in place
-v, --version Output the version number
-h, --help Output usage information
-i, --ignore-path Path to a file containing patterns that describe files to ignore.
--stdin-filename A filename to assign stdin input.
stylefmt can also read a file from stdin if there are no input-file as argument in CLI.
$ cat input.css | stylefmt --stdin-filename input.css
var fs = require('fs');
var postcss = require('postcss');
var scss = require('postcss-scss'); // when you use scss syntax
var stylefmt = require('stylefmt');
var css = fs.readFileSync('input.css', 'utf-8');
postcss([
stylefmt
]).process(css, {
from: 'input.css',
syntax: scss
})
.then(function (result) {
result.css; // formatted code
});
We can use stylefmt in Grunt, gulp, and Fly.
stylefmt ❤️ stylelint
stylefmt supports the following stylelint rules:
and we can also format from the other stylelint's configration files or packages (e.g. stylelint-config-standard, stylelint-config-suitcss and so on) using
extends property.
{
{
:
: and values
; in last declaration
!important
! and
important
@import
@mixin and mixin name
(
@extend and base rules
@include and mixin name
$variable and
:
: and name of variable
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015 Masaaki Morishita