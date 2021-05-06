cssfilter

Sanitize untrusted CSS with a configuration specified by a Whitelist. 根据白名单过滤CSS

安装

$ npm install cssfilter --save

使用方法

var cssfilter = require ( 'cssfilter' ); var css = cssfilter( 'position:fixed; /* this is comments */ width:100px; height:100px; background:#aaa;' ); console .log(css);

或者：

options = { whiteList : { a : true , b : /^fixed|relative$/ , c : function ( value ) { }, d : false }, onAttr : function ( name, value, options ) { }, onIgnoreAttr : function ( name, value, options ) { } }; mycss = new cssfilter.FilterCSS(options); css = mycss.process( 'position:fixed; width:100px; height:100px; background:#aaa;' ); console .log(css);

