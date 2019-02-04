A JavaScript library for escaping CSS strings and identifiers while generating the shortest possible ASCII-only output.
This is a JavaScript library for escaping text for use in CSS strings or identifiers while generating the shortest possible valid ASCII-only output. Here’s an online demo.
A polyfill for the CSSOM
CSS.escape() method is available in a separate repository. (In comparison, cssesc is much more powerful.)
Via npm:
npm install cssesc
In a browser:
<script src="cssesc.js"></script>
In Node.js:
const cssesc = require('cssesc');
In Ruby using the
ruby-cssesc wrapper gem:
gem install ruby-cssesc
require 'ruby-cssesc'
CSSEsc.escape('I ♥ Ruby', is_identifier: true)
In Sass using
sassy-escape:
gem install sassy-escape
body {
content: escape('I ♥ Sass', $is-identifier: true);
}
cssesc(value, options)
This function takes a value and returns an escaped version of the value where any characters that are not printable ASCII symbols are escaped using the shortest possible (but valid) escape sequences for use in CSS strings or identifiers.
cssesc('Ich ♥ Bücher');
// → 'Ich \\2665 B\\FC cher'
cssesc('foo 𝌆 bar');
// → 'foo \\1D306 bar'
By default,
cssesc returns a string that can be used as part of a CSS string. If the target is a CSS identifier rather than a CSS string, use the
isIdentifier: true setting (see below).
The optional
options argument accepts an object with the following options:
isIdentifier
The default value for the
isIdentifier option is
false. This means that the input text will be escaped for use in a CSS string literal. If you want to use the result as a CSS identifier instead (in a selector, for example), set this option to
true.
cssesc('123a2b');
// → '123a2b'
cssesc('123a2b', {
'isIdentifier': true
});
// → '\\31 23a2b'
quotes
The default value for the
quotes option is
'single'. This means that any occurences of
' in the input text will be escaped as
\', so that the output can be used in a CSS string literal wrapped in single quotes.
cssesc('Lorem ipsum "dolor" sit \'amet\' etc.');
// → 'Lorem ipsum "dolor" sit \\\'amet\\\' etc.'
// → "Lorem ipsum \"dolor\" sit \\'amet\\' etc."
cssesc('Lorem ipsum "dolor" sit \'amet\' etc.', {
'quotes': 'single'
});
// → 'Lorem ipsum "dolor" sit \\\'amet\\\' etc.'
// → "Lorem ipsum \"dolor\" sit \\'amet\\' etc."
If you want to use the output as part of a CSS string literal wrapped in double quotes, set the
quotes option to
'double'.
cssesc('Lorem ipsum "dolor" sit \'amet\' etc.', {
'quotes': 'double'
});
// → 'Lorem ipsum \\"dolor\\" sit \'amet\' etc.'
// → "Lorem ipsum \\\"dolor\\\" sit 'amet' etc."
wrap
The
wrap option takes a boolean value (
true or
false), and defaults to
false (disabled). When enabled, the output will be a valid CSS string literal wrapped in quotes. The type of quotes can be specified through the
quotes setting.
cssesc('Lorem ipsum "dolor" sit \'amet\' etc.', {
'quotes': 'single',
'wrap': true
});
// → '\'Lorem ipsum "dolor" sit \\\'amet\\\' etc.\''
// → "\'Lorem ipsum \"dolor\" sit \\\'amet\\\' etc.\'"
cssesc('Lorem ipsum "dolor" sit \'amet\' etc.', {
'quotes': 'double',
'wrap': true
});
// → '"Lorem ipsum \\"dolor\\" sit \'amet\' etc."'
// → "\"Lorem ipsum \\\"dolor\\\" sit \'amet\' etc.\""
escapeEverything
The
escapeEverything option takes a boolean value (
true or
false), and defaults to
false (disabled). When enabled, all the symbols in the output will be escaped, even printable ASCII symbols.
cssesc('lolwat"foo\'bar', {
'escapeEverything': true
});
// → '\\6C\\6F\\6C\\77\\61\\74\\"\\66\\6F\\6F\\\'\\62\\61\\72'
// → "\\6C\\6F\\6C\\77\\61\\74\\\"\\66\\6F\\6F\\'\\62\\61\\72"
The global default settings can be overridden by modifying the
css.options object. This saves you from passing in an
options object for every call to
encode if you want to use the non-default setting.
// Read the global default setting for `escapeEverything`:
cssesc.options.escapeEverything;
// → `false` by default
// Override the global default setting for `escapeEverything`:
cssesc.options.escapeEverything = true;
// Using the global default setting for `escapeEverything`, which is now `true`:
cssesc('foo © bar ≠ baz 𝌆 qux');
// → '\\66\\6F\\6F\\ \\A9\\ \\62\\61\\72\\ \\2260\\ \\62\\61\\7A\\ \\1D306\\ \\71\\75\\78'
cssesc.version
A string representing the semantic version number.
cssesc binary
To use the
cssesc binary in your shell, simply install cssesc globally using npm:
npm install -g cssesc
After that you will be able to escape text for use in CSS strings or identifiers from the command line:
$ cssesc 'föo ♥ bår 𝌆 baz'
f\F6o \2665 b\E5r \1D306 baz
If the output needs to be a CSS identifier rather than part of a string literal, use the
-i/
--identifier option:
$ cssesc --identifier 'föo ♥ bår 𝌆 baz'
f\F6o\ \2665\ b\E5r\ \1D306\ baz
See
cssesc --help for the full list of options.
This library supports the Node.js and browser versions mentioned in
.babelrc. For a version that supports a wider variety of legacy browsers and environments out-of-the-box, see v0.1.0.
|Mathias Bynens
This library is available under the MIT license.