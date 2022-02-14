openbase logo
cssdb

by csstools
5.0.0 (see all)

A database of staged CSS features

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3M

GitHub Stars

425

Maintenance

Last Commit

1d ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

cssdb cssdb logo

NPM Version Build Status

cssdb is a comprehensive list of CSS features and their positions in the process of becoming implemented web standards.

Did you come here to update the status of a CSS feature or add a new one? Quick, read CONTRIBUTING.md.

Did you come here to learn about the stages? Quick, read STAGES.md.

cssdb ranks CSS features by stages that reflect the real-life stability of new CSS features.

You can read an inside view of the CSSWG to learn about the official (and unofficial) development stages of CSS specifications. In reality, specifications and browser implementations happen out of sync. For example, there are stable CSS features missing in all browsers, while other CSS features developed outside the CSSWG have appeared in browsers behind flags. This is too ambiguous for the web development community, and a more accountable process is desired.

100
Joan LeónGirona, Spain16 Ratings0 Reviews
Frontend Developer @AdevintaSpain | @PerfReviews_ Co-Founder | @GoogleDevExpert in web technology | #MDE @cloudinary | ❤️ CSS & #WebPerf
September 7, 2020

Alternatives

Tutorials

