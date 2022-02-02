A CSS preprocessor designed to enable a modern and uncluttered CSS workflow.

Automatic vendor prefixing

Variables

Import inlining

Nesting

Functions (color manipulation, math, data-uris etc.)

Rule inheritance (@extends)

Mixins

Minification

Lightweight plugin system

Source maps

See the docs for full details.

Setup (PHP)

If you're using Composer you can use Crush in your project with the following line in your terminal:

composer require css-crush/css-crush:dev-master

If you're not using Composer yet just download the library into a convenient location and require the bootstrap file:

require_once 'path/to/CssCrush.php' ;

Basic usage (PHP)

echo csscrush_tag( 'css/styles.css' );

Compiles the CSS file and outputs the following link tag:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/styles.crush.css" media = "all" />

There are several other functions for working with files and strings of CSS:

csscrush_file($file, $options) - Returns a URL of the compiled file.

- Returns a URL of the compiled file. csscrush_string($css, $options) - Compiles a raw string of css and returns the resulting css.

- Compiles a raw string of css and returns the resulting css. csscrush_inline($file, $options, $tag_attributes) - Returns compiled css in an inline style tag.

There are a number of options available for tailoring the output, and a collection of bundled plugins that cover many workflow issues in contemporary CSS development.

Setup (JS)

npm install csscrush

Basic usage (JS)

const csscrush = require ( 'csscrush' ); csscrush.file( './styles.css' , { sourceMap : true }); csscrush.string( '* {box-sizing: border-box;}' ); csscrush.watch( './styles.css' );

Contributing

If you think you've found a bug please create an issue explaining the problem and expected result.

Likewise, if you'd like to request a feature please create an issue with some explanation of the requested feature and use-cases.

Pull requests are welcome, though please keep coding style consistent with the project (which is based on PSR-2).

Licence

MIT