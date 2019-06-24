openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.1K

GitHub Stars

3.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

46

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CSScomb CSSComb

Build Status NPM version Dependency Status devDependency Status

CSScomb is a coding style formatter for CSS. You can easily write your own configuration to make your style sheets beautiful and consistent.

The main feature is sorting properties in a specific order. It was inspired by @miripiruni's PHP-based tool of the same name. This is the new JavaScript version, based on the powerful CSS parser Gonzales PE.

1. Install

Global installation (for use as a command-line tool):

npm install csscomb -g

Local installation (for use as a command-line tool within current directory):

npm install csscomb

To install as a project dependency (the package will appear in your dependencies):

npm install csscomb --save

To install as a dev dependency (the package will appear in your devDependencies):

npm install csscomb --save-dev

2. Configure

There are a number of ways to configure CSScomb:

  • Use one of predefined configs
  • Put .csscomb.json file in the project root.
  • Set path to config's file
  • Use *.css file as a template

3. Use

Command Line

csscomb assets/css

Node.js module

var Comb = require('csscomb');
var comb = new Comb('zen');
comb.processPath('assets/css');

4. Contribute

This project is actively mantained. But anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.

Also you can become a maintainer. To do that please ping @tonyganch.

Authors

@mishanga, @tonyganch

Thanks for assistance and contributions:

@miripiruni, @anton-rudeshko, @cvrebert, @filtercake, @ignovak, @kizu, @lefoy, @L0stSoul, @mishaberezin, @puzankov, @schneyra, @thejameskyle, @vecmezoni

License

This software is released under the terms of the MIT license.

Other projects

