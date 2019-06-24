CSScomb is a coding style formatter for CSS. You can easily write your own configuration to make your style sheets beautiful and consistent.
The main feature is sorting properties in a specific order. It was inspired by @miripiruni's PHP-based tool of the same name. This is the new JavaScript version, based on the powerful CSS parser Gonzales PE.
Global installation (for use as a command-line tool):
npm install csscomb -g
Local installation (for use as a command-line tool within current directory):
npm install csscomb
To install as a project dependency (the package will appear in your dependencies):
npm install csscomb --save
To install as a dev dependency (the package will appear in your devDependencies):
npm install csscomb --save-dev
There are a number of ways to configure CSScomb:
.csscomb.json file in the project root.
*.css file as a template
csscomb assets/css
var Comb = require('csscomb');
var comb = new Comb('zen');
comb.processPath('assets/css');
This project is actively mantained. But anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.
Also you can become a maintainer. To do that please ping @tonyganch.
Thanks for assistance and contributions:
@miripiruni, @anton-rudeshko, @cvrebert, @filtercake, @ignovak, @kizu, @lefoy, @L0stSoul, @mishaberezin, @puzankov, @schneyra, @thejameskyle, @vecmezoni
This software is released under the terms of the MIT license.