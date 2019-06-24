CSScomb

CSScomb is a coding style formatter for CSS. You can easily write your own configuration to make your style sheets beautiful and consistent.

The main feature is sorting properties in a specific order. It was inspired by @miripiruni's PHP-based tool of the same name. This is the new JavaScript version, based on the powerful CSS parser Gonzales PE.

1. Install

Global installation (for use as a command-line tool):

npm install csscomb -g

Local installation (for use as a command-line tool within current directory):

npm install csscomb

To install as a project dependency (the package will appear in your dependencies):

npm install csscomb --save

To install as a dev dependency (the package will appear in your devDependencies):

npm install csscomb --save-dev

There are a number of ways to configure CSScomb:

Use one of predefined configs

Put .csscomb.json file in the project root.

file in the project root. Set path to config's file

Use *.css file as a template

3. Use

csscomb assets/css

var Comb = require ( 'csscomb' ); var comb = new Comb( 'zen' ); comb.processPath( 'assets/css' );

4. Contribute

This project is actively mantained. But anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.

Also you can become a maintainer. To do that please ping @tonyganch.

Authors

@mishanga, @tonyganch

Thanks for assistance and contributions:

@miripiruni, @anton-rudeshko, @cvrebert, @filtercake, @ignovak, @kizu, @lefoy, @L0stSoul, @mishaberezin, @puzankov, @schneyra, @thejameskyle, @vecmezoni

License

This software is released under the terms of the MIT license.

Other projects