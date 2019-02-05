Utility that minifies CSS colors
Cause we're counting bytes here!
This little module uses the
color npm module to do the heavy lifting.
So it will take any string input like
"white",
"rgba(0,0,0,1)",
"hsla(..)",
"hsv()",
"cmyk()", etc
Then it converts to
rgba(), because we're targeting browsers.
Then it tries to minify the result as best as possible, e.g. removes the
a in
rgba if not needed,
tries an
#rrggbb, an
#rgb or a color name (e.g.
red) and returns the shortest.
The return values are also consistently lowercase.
$ npm install csscolormin
There's a single function provided by the module. It accepts any type of input that
color module accepts,
plus an rgb/rgba array.
Examples:
const min = require('csscolormin');
min("white");
min("rgb(0, 0, 0)");
min("rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)");
min("hsl(0, 0, 0)");
min("hsla(0, 0, 0, 0)");
min("#bbaadd");
Some more examples and returned values:
min("white"); // "#fff"
min("black"); // "#000"
min("fuchsia"); // "#f0f"
min("red"); // "red"
min("#333333"); // "#333"
min("rgb(10, 30, 25)"); // "#0a1e19"
min("rgba(10, 30, 25, 1)"); // "#0a1e19"
min("rgba(10, 30, 25, 0.1)"); // "rgba(10,30,25,.1)"
min("rgba(10, 30, 25, 0)"); // "transparent"
min("hsl(120, 50%, 60%)"); // "#6c6"
min("blue"); // "blue"
min("goldenrod"); // "#daa520"
color module: https://github.com/harthur/color