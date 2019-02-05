openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
css

csscolormin

by Stoyan
0.1.0 (see all)

CSS color minification module

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

547

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Utility that minifies CSS colors

Why

Cause we're counting bytes here!

What

This little module uses the color npm module to do the heavy lifting.

So it will take any string input like "white", "rgba(0,0,0,1)", "hsla(..)", "hsv()", "cmyk()", etc

Then it converts to rgba(), because we're targeting browsers.

Then it tries to minify the result as best as possible, e.g. removes the a in rgba if not needed, tries an #rrggbb, an #rgb or a color name (e.g. red) and returns the shortest.

The return values are also consistently lowercase.

Installation

$ npm install csscolormin

Usage

There's a single function provided by the module. It accepts any type of input that color module accepts, plus an rgb/rgba array.

Examples:

const min = require('csscolormin');
min("white");
min("rgb(0, 0, 0)");
min("rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)");
min("hsl(0, 0, 0)");
min("hsla(0, 0, 0, 0)");
min("#bbaadd");

Some more examples and returned values:

min("white"); // "#fff"
min("black"); // "#000"
min("fuchsia"); // "#f0f"
min("red"); // "red"
min("#333333"); // "#333"
min("rgb(10, 30, 25)"); // "#0a1e19"
min("rgba(10, 30, 25, 1)"); // "#0a1e19"
min("rgba(10, 30, 25, 0.1)"); // "rgba(10,30,25,.1)"
min("rgba(10, 30, 25, 0)"); // "transparent"
min("hsl(120, 50%, 60%)"); // "#6c6"
min("blue"); // "blue"
min("goldenrod"); // "#daa520"

More

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial