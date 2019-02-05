Utility that minifies CSS colors

Why

Cause we're counting bytes here!

What

This little module uses the color npm module to do the heavy lifting.

So it will take any string input like "white" , "rgba(0,0,0,1)" , "hsla(..)" , "hsv()" , "cmyk()" , etc

Then it converts to rgba() , because we're targeting browsers.

Then it tries to minify the result as best as possible, e.g. removes the a in rgba if not needed, tries an #rrggbb , an #rgb or a color name (e.g. red ) and returns the shortest.

The return values are also consistently lowercase.

Installation

npm install csscolormin

Usage

There's a single function provided by the module. It accepts any type of input that color module accepts, plus an rgb/rgba array.

Examples:

const min = require ( 'csscolormin' ); min( "white" ); min( "rgb(0, 0, 0)" ); min( "rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)" ); min( "hsl(0, 0, 0)" ); min( "hsla(0, 0, 0, 0)" ); min( "#bbaadd" );

Some more examples and returned values:

min( "white" ); min( "black" ); min( "fuchsia" ); min( "red" ); min( "#333333" ); min( "rgb(10, 30, 25)" ); min( "rgba(10, 30, 25, 1)" ); min( "rgba(10, 30, 25, 0.1)" ); min( "rgba(10, 30, 25, 0)" ); min( "hsl(120, 50%, 60%)" ); min( "blue" ); min( "goldenrod" );

More