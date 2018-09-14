openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cssbeautify

by senchalabs
0.3.1 (see all)

Reindent and reformat CSS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24K

GitHub Stars

668

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CSS Beautify

CSS Beautify is a JavaScript implementation of reindenter and reformatter for styles written in CSS.

Given the following style:

menu{color:red} navigation{background-color:#333}

CSS Beautify will produce:

menu {
    color: red
}

navigation {
    background-color: #333
}

Try it online at cssbeautify.com. For the command-line use, install Node.js cssbeautify package.

For more examples, see also its test suite.

Using cssbeautify() function

Since CSS Beautify is written in pure JavaScript, it can run anywhere that JavaScript can run.

The API is very simple:

var result = cssbeautify(style, options);

options is an optional object to adjust the formatting. Known options so far are:

  • indent is a string used for the indentation of the declaration (default is 4 spaces)
  • openbrace defines the placement of open curly brace, either end-of-line (default) or separate-line.
  • autosemicolon always inserts a semicolon after the last ruleset (default is false)

Example call:

var beautified = cssbeautify('menu{opacity:.7}', {
    indent: '  ',
    openbrace: 'separate-line',
    autosemicolon: true
});

Contributing

Contributions are welcomed! Please read the Contribution Guide for more info.

License

Copyright (C) 2012 Sencha Inc. Copyright (C) 2011 Sencha Inc.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial