CSS Beautify

CSS Beautify is a JavaScript implementation of reindenter and reformatter for styles written in CSS.

Given the following style:

menu { color :red} navigation { background-color : #333 }

CSS Beautify will produce:

menu { color : red } navigation { background-color : #333 }

Try it online at cssbeautify.com. For the command-line use, install Node.js cssbeautify package.

For more examples, see also its test suite.

Using cssbeautify() function

Since CSS Beautify is written in pure JavaScript, it can run anywhere that JavaScript can run.

The API is very simple:

var result = cssbeautify(style, options);

options is an optional object to adjust the formatting. Known options so far are:

indent is a string used for the indentation of the declaration (default is 4 spaces)

is a string used for the indentation of the declaration (default is 4 spaces) openbrace defines the placement of open curly brace, either end-of-line (default) or separate-line.

defines the placement of open curly brace, either end-of-line (default) or separate-line. autosemicolon always inserts a semicolon after the last ruleset (default is false)

Example call:

var beautified = cssbeautify( 'menu{opacity:.7}' , { indent : ' ' , openbrace : 'separate-line' , autosemicolon : true });

Contributing

Contributions are welcomed! Please read the Contribution Guide for more info.

License

Copyright (C) 2012 Sencha Inc. Copyright (C) 2011 Sencha Inc.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.