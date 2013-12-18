cssauron bindings for falafel / esprima JS ASTs.

It shortens the esprima names they're a bit verbose.

It also supports .relation classes -- for example:

if (x) { } if (x > y) { } if ( 100 ) { }

If we wanted to select all of the if tests ("x", "x > y", "100"), we could use the following selectors:

if > *:first-child .test if > .test

node types

LabeledStatement -> label BlockStatement -> block Program -> root ExpressionStatement -> expr ConditionalExpression -> ternary IfStatement -> if BreakStatement -> break ContinueStatement -> continue WithStatement -> with SwitchStatement -> switch ReturnStatement -> return ThrowStatement -> throw TryStatement -> try WhileStatement -> while DoWhileStatement -> do - while ForStatement -> for ForInStatement -> for - in FunctionDeclaration -> function VariableDeclaration -> variable-decl VariableDeclarator -> variable LogicalExpression -> binary BinaryExpression -> binary AssignmentExpression -> assign ArrayExpression -> array ObjectExpression -> object ObjectKeyExpression -> key FunctionExpression -> function SequenceExpression -> sequence UpdateExpression -> update UnaryExpression -> unary CallExpression -> call NewExpression -> new MemberExpression -> lookup SwitchClause -> case CatchClause -> catch DebuggerStatement -> debugger ThisExpression -> this Identifier -> id Literal -> literal

license

MIT