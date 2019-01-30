build a matching function in CSS for any nested object structure!
var language = require('cssauron')({
tag: 'tagName'
, contents: 'innerText'
, id: 'id'
, class: 'className'
, parent: 'parentNode'
, children: 'childNodes'
, attr: 'getAttribute(attr)'
})
var selector = language('body > #header .logo')
, element = document.getElementsByClassName('logo')[0]
if(selector(element)) {
// element matches selector
} else {
// element does not match selector
}
It's easy to use with your favorite nested tree structures! Delicious with HTML! Digestable with JSON!
|HTML
|JSON
|GLSL AST
|JS AST (Esprima)
|cssauron-html
|cssauron-json
|cssauron-glsl
|cssauron-falafel
Import
cssauron and configure it for the nested object structure you'll
want to match against.
options are an object hash of lookup type to string attribute or
function(node) lookups for queried
nodes. You only need to provide the configuration necessary for the selectors you're planning on creating.
(If you're not going to use
#id lookups, there's no need to provide the
id lookup in your options.)
tag: Extract tag information from a node for
div style selectors.
contents: Extract text information from a node, for
:contains(xxx) selectors.
id: Extract id for
#my_sweet_id selectors.
class:
.class_name
parent: Used to traverse up from the current node, for composite selectors
body #wrapper,
body > #wrapper.
children: Used to traverse from a parent to its children for sibling selectors
div + span,
a ~ p.
attr: Used to extract attribute information, for
[attr=thing] style selectors.
Compiles a matching function.
Returns false if the provided node does not match the selector. Returns truthy if the provided node does match. Exact return value is determined by the selector, based on the CSS4 subject selector spec: if only a single node is matched, only that node is returned. If multiple subjects are matched, a deduplicated array of those subjects are returned.
For example, given the following HTML (and
cssauron-html):
<div id="gary-busey">
<p>
<span class="jake-busey">
</span>
</p>
</div>
Checking the following selectors against the
span.jake-busey element yields:
#gary-busey:
false, no match.
#gary-busey *:
span.jake-busey, a single match.
!#gary-busey *:
div#gary-busey, a single match using the
! subject selector.
#gary-busey *, p span:
span.jake-busey, a single match, though both selectors match.
#gary-busey !* !*, !p > !span:
[p, span.jake-busey], two matches.
:first-child
:last-child
:nth-child
:empty
:root
:contains(text)
:any(selector, selector, selector)
[attr=value]: Exact match
[attr]: Attribute exists and is not false-y.
[attr$=value]: Attribute ends with value
[attr^=value]: Attribute starts with value
[attr*=value]: Attribute contains value
[attr~=value]: Attribute, split by whitespace, contains value.
[attr|=value]: Attribute, split by
-, contains value.